Review: ‘Frozen’ is a classic Disney musical told on a grand and beautiful scale

Let’s be frank: “Little Shop Of Horrors” is the best thing to ever happen to the Disney company, and they had absolutely nothing to do with it on stage or on film.
Alan Menken and Howard Ashman’s stage production was a grimy, crazy, bloody little rock musical that featured the end of the world, a sadistic abusive dentist, murder, and a man-eating plant, and it was a huge off-Broadway hit. During the five years it ran, Disney went through the roughest years for their animation division ever. “The Fox and the Hound” opened the decade with a swing and a miss, and in 1985, “The Black Cauldron” came very close to closing the doors for good.
No matter what small charms they possessed, both “The Great Mouse Detective” and “Oliver & Company” represent a company that is floundering, unsure what to do or how to do it. There were some amazingly talented people working on those films, both holdovers from the actual era of Walt Disney himself and young artists who would later reshape the industry, but they weren’t making movies that really showcased all that talent. They were making films that felt like they were on auto-pilot, playing to a model that no longer worked.
Menken and Ashman’s work ended up in front of someone at Disney, though, because while they were making “Oliver & Company,” they hired Ashman to co-write a song called “Once Upon A Time In New York City.” The studio was starting to explore the idea of making a full-blown musical, and there were several songs in the film performed by the characters. The experience with Ashman was a good one, and he ended up having a conversation with the studio about a project they’d been developing for a while based on a Hans Christian Andersen story, “The Little Mermaid.”
I was a theater manager when “The Little Mermaid” came out, and I’d been working in a theater when “Oliver and Company” opened, and the difference in the way audiences responded to the two films was night and day. The Ashman/Menken songs were written as real Broadway songs, big and character-driven and essential to the film, and I saw the same people coming back to see the film over and over during the run, memorizing it. “Little Shop” led to “Little Mermaid,” and without that progression, there would not have been “Beauty and the Beast.”
In 1991, when “Beauty And The Beast” opened, it had an exclusive run before it went wide at the newly-refurbished El Capitan Theater in Hollywood. Tickets were steeply priced and every single show was sold out. There was a feeling in the room before those screenings that was like being at a live Broadway show, a sort of electric anticipation, and each and every one of those screenings was an event. People applauded after every musical number. The ending of the film got a standing ovation. It was remarkable to witness, and a sign that Disney had reinvented themselves completely, with music serving as an essential part of the equation.
Confidently written and positively spilling over with charm, “Frozen,” co-directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, belongs on a shelf right there next to “Beauty” and “Mermaid” and “The Lion King” as one of the most effective expressions of the Disney ideal as possible. For some reason, though, if you were to look at the marketing for the film, it would be hard to figure out exactly what film it is, something that seems like a strange disconnect based on just how good the movie is. Jennifer Lee’s script, based loosely on the Hans Christian Andersen story “The Snow Queen,” is both a cleanly-told classical fairy tale and a canny bit of gender revisionism, and it positively crushes as a musical. And just as “The Little Mermaid” was pushed over the top from well-done to Disney’s reinvention was the music by Ashman and Menken, fresh off their Broadway success, the secret weapon of “Frozen” is the dynamic song score by Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez.
“Frozen” tells the story of Anna (Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel), sisters and heirs to a kingdom. Unfortunately, Elsa is born with a power, an ability to create snow and ice, and when the girls are very young, there is an accident that leads their parents to separate the sisters for what they consider their own good. Their fear turns Elsa into a recluse, and it leaves Anna longing for the connection they had as children. Right away, there’s a number called “Do You Want To Build A Snowman?” that sets a tone for the film that is very tricky, but that they pull off with grace. There is a wise-ass sense of humor here, but expressed in subtle ways, and yet this is also carefully calibrated big Broadway writing. It is very moving, very emotional, and they punctuate most of the laughs with twists that make the characters count.
Kristen Bell gives one of the year’s very best performances in a live-action or animated film as Anna, with a level of commitment that is dazzling. She attacks her songs, but what makes Anna live and breathe is the way she plays this big broad part with a very human vulnerability. Anna is hurt by the loss of her sister, and everything she does in the first half of the film is her trying to find some way around that hurt. When she turns her pain into strength in the film’s second half, though, she transcends the Disney princess label to become a new kind of character for the studio. Her arc in the film permanently fractures one of the most basic fairy tale tropes of all, and in doing so, sends a tremendous message for viewers of any gender or age.
Idina Menzel’s big number in the film, “Let It Go,” is an urgent power-ballad that details her struggle to be true to herself while also wrestling with her fears, and she demolishes it. Likewise, Josh Gad has a stand-out number called “In Summer,” which introduces his character, Olaf the lovable snowman. His might be the only entrance that equals Danny McBride’s in “This Is The End” this year, and the song is laugh lout loud funny. Both Menzel and Gad also do excellent character work, and they use Olaf just enough without overplaying things. He’s front and center in all of the trailers, but it’s not his film.
The film’s very canny in the way it handles the dynamics between Anna and Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and Hans (Santino Fontana). She’s been sheltered her whole life, and when she meets Prince Hans, she is swept off her feet. Kristoff, on the other hand, is an ice merchant she meets when she goes after Elsa, determined to help her after the Disney princess version of the prom scene from “Carrie.” There’s a very direct emotional throughline to the film, and one of its strongest qualities is that amazing energy that informs every scene. This was not an easy film for Disney to make. They’ve been trying since the ’40s, and the original fairy tale was not easy to figure out as a film. I remember first hearing about “The Snow Queen” from friends at Disney in ’96 or ’97, and at that point, Glen Keane was attached to direct. They have gone through several filmmaking teams since then, and Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck ended up being an inspired final combination. Buck was a co-director on “Tarzan” and “Surf’s Up,” and even when those films are at their most routine, there’s an approach that feels like it is grounded in real emotion instead of just a cheap laugh. I know that’s what all of these films aim for, but “Frozen” is a case of strong creative alchemy, where everything works together just right, in ways they probably couldn’t have imagined. It is a beautiful film, a well-designed and richly-rendered fairy tale reality, and character design comes together particularly well. I recently saw an animated film from an indie studio — I won’t say which — where the entire enterprise was hindered by poor character design. It was so visually unappealing that I couldn’t see past it. It is a genuine pleasure to watch something as lush as this, and the character work on a visual level is just impeccable.
I rate this film so highly because of what a crossroads it represents and what a tremendous celebration it is of Disney’s storytelling heritage while also pushing their identity forward in some way. When you see “Frozen” theatrically, there is a short film in front of it called “Get A Horse,” and I’ll just say this: it is the perfect companion piece. When it begins, it feels like a recently discovered Mickey Mouse cartoon, and it does feature Walt himself doing the voice. It’s a brand-new short, though, and enormously entertaining. Filmmaker Lauren MacMullen perfectly nails the look and feel of the early days of the Disney studio, and it is the first time I have ever laughed out loud at Mickey Mouse. It’s an inventive and technically precise short, and it also celebrates and deconstructs Disney’s animated history in a very fun way.
Throw in “Saving Mr. Banks,” and it seems certain that the long creative history of the studio is on Disney’s mind these days. With the enormously entertaining “Frozen,” they honor that legacy completely.
Sweet, can’t wait to take my daughter to see it. Tangled was the first movie I ever took her to, and she’s been pretty excited about this movie.
I’m a teenage male, and I must say, I thoroughly enjoyed the movie. I’m not sure if it’s age bias, but it is truly up there with the classics. It’s simply magical, and I am in no way feminine :P
Are you putting up your review for Eastbound & Down finale soon Drew? As far as 2013 finale’s go I’d be putting that one more toward the Dexter basket than Breaking Bad.
Thanks for the trip down memory lane at the beginning there, Drew. Those first few paragraphs were wonderfully written. Although I take exception at “Oliver and Company”. It features some great songs, and uses Billy Joel and Bette Midler well. Of course, I haven’t seen it since I was a kid, so take my criticism with a grain of salt.
I wasn’t keen on “Tangled”, so I am approaching this one apprehensively. But your review certainly makes me want to see it now.
If you enjoy modern animated movies such as Despicable Me and Ice Age as I do, you will HATE this. I saw a screening of it and felt like I was in the 1940’s . There was nothing for me to relate to. Sorry but this film was a snoozefest.
You must be under the age of twenty.
Don’t worry, I’m sure there’s a “Cars 3” on the horizon to make things right again. Or maybe Disney/Pixar will just do a cartoon called “Fart Joke,” for the people who think Aladdin’s just a little too high-brow for them.
I’m actually 35 years old, and yes I’m a real person. What you think everyone over 20 is going to enjoy this film? It’s obviously a throwback to the classic Disney films but I have a right not to like that. Being 35 doesn’t mean I’m going to relate so easily to something that reminded me of old films like Snow White or Sleeping Beauty. I appreciate movies that have some wit and intelligence and I found none of that here – the same goes for your comments.
Danny, please leave and take your ball with you. You’re not smart enough to understand what is said here, much less comment on it.
Saw it yesterday with my wife and daughters and we all can’t wait to see it again at least once, if not twice. Disney absolutely nailed each and every aspect of this stunning movie. Definitely the best since the glory days of Beauty/Lion King.
Danny, I am right there with you. This movie did not do a thing for me. A snoozefest is an understatement. Also, it perpetuates the wrong type of dumb girl images…..The transformed Elsa looks like a sexy vixen who hasn’t had a sandwich in a year, the sister meets a guy an immediately falls in love just over his looks and agrees to marry him nevertheless. I don’t know what I did most, snooze or shake my head in disappointment. Bring on Despicable Me 3, another Ice Age, or yet another Monster Inc movie.
Thanks Elaine, so nice to see someone not so enamored with this ridiculous movie. Some of these guys above just can’t accept opposing opinions.
I think this movie is better for old Republican fuddy-duddies who wish for things to be the way they were in the early 20th Century. But aside from that, it really just was boring.
“felt like I was in the 1940’s…”
You realize that for most people, this is a strong recommendation, right?
That’s fine John, do you realize that’s why I specifically stated that people who like these modern films will not like it? I don’t like most animated films but those were 2 that I did. I just couldn’t relate to anything in this bland old-fashioned film. And there will be others who won’t either. This film will be forgotten about shortly.
“This film will be forgotten about shortly.”
Unlike Ice Age and Despicable Me? I can barely remember the plot of Ice Age and I saw it several times. Also, saying people will hate the movie if they happen to like a couple of movies you like is completely ridiculous.
Ice Age spawned 3 sequels and Universal has already stated that Despicable Me 2 is the most profitable movie in their entire history. So don’t act like those are unsuccessful films. When Frozen gets 3 sequels or becomes Disney’s most profitable film ever then maybe you’ll have a point. But for now you’re just “Some Guy” who can’t handle when someone doesn’t like a movie that he does.
First of all, I didn’t say they were unsuccessful, I said they were forgettable. Lots of films that are wildly successful when they are released don’t leave much of a lasting impression. For the record, I paid to see both films and enjoyed them well enough at the time. Secondly, I haven’t seen Frozen, and I’m honestly not that interested in it. I doubt it will leave much of a lasting impression either, so your assessment of my motivations isn’t worth much. I was merely responding to the idiocy of your comments.
It is not “idiocy” to state your opinion on finding a movie bland and old-fashioned. The only thing idiotic here is how worked up you and some of these other people are getting about my comment. Please get a life guys.
I had ZERO clue this movie was coming out this weekend!
I guess if I have time after Catching Fire, we’ll check it out too
Saw it last night and loved it. Overall, I think I prefer Tangled…but to be fair, Tangled IS my favorite Disney movie.
I think the sell-through on this is supposed to be trying to capitalize on Tangled. From the way you described it, it sounds in a similar vein, which works for me. But yeah, Tangled, for as good a film as it was, had Maximus run away with the thing. And I guess they think the snowman and the elk(?) are the Maximus and Pascal of the film, so they’re concentrating on them. Good to hear it’s more than that. Tangled and Wreck It Ralph seem to have been an excellent 1-2 punch that could lead to… would it be a bronze age at this point? Their silver age would undoubtably be that period from around ’86 with GMD, a film I consider to be the first real sign of a return to quality that was brilliantly followed by Roger Rabbit and Little Mermaid to the release of Lilo and Stitch or so as the last gasp of greatness before they came out with a couple of atrocious films (especially Chicken Little).
I’m very much looking forward to it, even though I’m sad it’s not traditionally animated like the original plan entailed.
Hey Drew, enjoyed this review, but was curious if you could shed some light on why you thought Fox and the Hound was a swing and a miss. I remember watching it as a kid and enjoying it quite a bit. I just sort of filed it away with the rest of the disney canon. Is their a significant critical consensus that it was a lesser film or was it a financial failure or did you personally just not enjoy it? Genuinely curious since my knowledge of this world is forever tinted with the rose colored glasses of enjoying the movies as a kid. Thanks!
The Fox And The Hound is easily the best film Disney released in-between The Jungle Book and The Little Mermaid…there are some powerful scenes in that.
The fact that the gap between those two films is over 20 years says a lot – “The Fox and the Hound may have some lovely songs and moments, but it was neither a critical or commercial success.
I’m not saying that The Fox & The Hound is a classic Disney film…I’m just saying it’s the *best* film in a nearly 20-year creative dry spell for the studio. Compared to pleasantly bland fare like The Aristocats, Robin Hood, The Rescuers (the sequel was much better) and The Black Cauldron, Fox & The Hound is far superior.
I’m holding off on reading this review until I’ve seen the movie. I’ve avoided all the trailers online so I can go in with a completely blank slate. I’ll be back to read it after I’ve seen it, hopefully over the weekend.
Well this is reassuring. Tangled really hit a sweet spot I didn’t know I had, and I was impressed by the artistry overall in that film, not just laughing at the horse. And Frozen looks like a very obvious extension of the Tangled world. Surprised you didn’t compare them in terms of how successful you felt they were.
But yeah, the trailers for this were just awful. I was already a bit put off by the complete lack of similarities to the original Andersen story, but then the mugging, wacky-voiced, pratfalling sidekicks were all they’ve been showing. The Princess and the Frog managed to take a seemingly obnoxious “only there to entertain your kids” side character (Raymond the firefly) and make a surprisingly emotional subplot out of him. But I’ve had a hard time looking at that stupid snowman and thinking they could make the same magic happen. Just curious: does he actually contribute anything to the emotional payoff of the story? Or is he just something you have to sit through until the good parts of the movie resume?
VERY much a relief. Thank you.
This movie is definitely more beauty and magic rather than fun and slapstick humour. I think the older ones will love this movie a lot more than the younger ones do. The snowman was prominent, but not quite as annoying or prominent as he was made out to be at all, not quite timon and pumba, but not quite Raymond either
I was amazed (and encouraged) by the positive review given how ordinary the trailer seemed to me.
Just confirms a truth – a good trailer does not always equal a good movie (Phantom Menace) and a bad trailer does not always equal a bad movie.
Question for commenters: Name your favorite good movie that emerged from a bad trailer?
Bridge to Terabithia. Another totally misleading marketing campaign by Disney. I can only imagine all the upset parents on that opening weekend.
This is the first Disney animated film in over a decade, that I had no intentions of seeing. If it’s really as good as you say, then someone in marketing at the mouse house needs to be shown the door.
From the first trailer I was completely turned off. The snow man gag was funny the first time I saw it, but that was it. Then the real trailers came, and still, the did nothing for me.
I think I will give it a go now. I do love the classic Disney musicals, so I’m glad this is one of them.
I do want to see “Get a horse,” however.
I would not recommend this movie. The plot and the setting is different from Tangled but the animation is much too similar. Anna looks like Rapunzel, the funny snowman is the funny horse from Tangled, etc, and during the coronation you catch a glimpse of Rapunzel and Flynn. Did you catch it? Aside from the Tangled connections, I thought it was weird that Anna immediately falls in love with a guy and decides to marry him all in a day’s work. Really??? I also thought Elsa’s transformation was tacky. She didn’t look innocent or classy. The new Elsa (with a 2 inch waist) wore an ultra tight dress with a huge slip up the skirt. In all fairness, the movie did have a few redeeming qualities….exceptional music, great graphics (the ice palace was spectacular) and the exploration of the sister’s relationship was beautiful although daunting at times. I personally don’t think my daughter got anything good out of this movie or was the least bit entertained. We might buy the CD but will definitely not add this movie to our collection.
Walt Disney Animation Studios is on a roll lately. Saw Frozen last tonight and had so much fun watching it. It’s so charming. That’s five great movies in a row from Disney. I don’t think they’ve ever done five great movies in a row before. I’m really excited for Big Hero 6 next year. I think it’s come to a point where I don’t even need to watch a trailer for that film, I’ll be buying a ticket to that one for sure.