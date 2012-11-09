Tell us what you thought of ‘Lincoln’

One of the most buzzed films of the Oscar season hits theaters today after having its “official” bow at AFI Fest last night. The film comes into the season with huge expectations and, by most accounts — including, most definitely, my own — it rises to them. But I don’t expect the film will land so well with everyone, so I’ll be curious to hear what others think. When you get around to it, do let us know your take in the comments section below. And as always, feel free to rate it above.
I didn’t care for it!
probably b/c they cut out your scenes from the final cut! :^(
i thought the casting was impeccable. DDL, Tommy Lee Jones and Sally Field can probably bank on nominations, and David Strathairn isn’t far off. The only technical aspect that I found really stood out was the costuming, but I might be in the minority on that.
Casting was amazing. All tech credits, as usual with Spielberg, are the best in the biz. DDL certainly IS Lincoln. But, what is the sum of the parts? It’s a tepid courtroom drama with little drama and lots of dramatization. I felt disconnected from anyone and anything except for a couple of great moments. A lot of ‘this happened, then’ for a long time. I’d give it a “B” at best. I just felt there were no stakes (we know the thing passes…and unlike an Argo or Apollo 13 there is little suspense here), there is little dramatic thrust, little to care about or connect to. Kudos to Spielberg for at least peppering it with some surprising humor.
Amazing script, and performances. It’s one of Spielberg’s best. I cannot get over how good it was. So absorbing with every single story, and the movie was gorgeous to look at.
And Spader for Oscar! I actually found him to be in the movie more than TLJ. The scene where the guy tries to shoot him is the funniest all year.
I’m laughing out loud just remembering that scene. James Spader really was great. And I loved that his role, which carried a lot of the plot development, was also used for most of the comic relief. Just a great choice.
You know how some movies are really long but the story is so involved yet interesting that you don’t even realize how long the movie is? Well, this was NOT one of those movies. Obviously Spielberg isn’t the briskest of storytellers, but this felt longer than normal even for one of his films. That’s not to say that isn’t really good, b/c obviously it is, but it’s just not a particularly entertaining film that I can imagine that I would just pop on dvd to watch anytime (like Indiana Jones or Jurassic Park.)
To me, it felt very stuffy with all the dimly lit rooms and period costumes – not much to “enjoy” visually about the film, although I have a lot of respect for the care and precision taken in recreating the period (especially filming in my hometown of Richmond, VA.) The plot felt kinda static at times too, with one too many long anecdotes told by the President that started to get repetitive (and somewhat lose their charm and humor after a while.)
I will say that what redeemed it was the obviously stellar acting. This was the “special effect” or the buzz-worthy set piece of the film: terrific acting performed by some of our greatest living actors. And boy, did they ever deliver! DDL and Sally Field were both in fine form and should easily secure two (well deserved) Oscar nominations for their work. I would be fine with them winning too, but since they’ve both already won twice before (and b/c their respective categories are stacked with other strong contenders) I also would be fine if their nominations were their prize. I will say that the MVP of the film (for me) was definitely Tommy Lee Jones. I will be fine if they go ahead and give him the Oscar b/c he walks away with the film imho.
Overall, I would rate it as a B. A very good film that I admired more so than I enjoyed but I am glad that it turned out way better than the last couple of Spielberg films.
As a side note, I got to go to a sneak preview screening in Richmond that was filled with various extras and other people that worked on the film (include my friend who had invited me) and I very much enjoyed hearing some of the funny stories after the film ended that people observed while on set. Definitely made the experience of watching the film even more celebratory with the the theater full of people watching on the big screen to see something that they had been a part of, and to see it turn out so well. It’s not everyday that a small city like Richmond hosts a film crew led by Spielberg full of Oscar-winning actors.
Lincoln is a masterclass on all fronts…..
DDL is as expected, transformative. Supporting players from Field, Straitharn, Spader, Holbrook and obviously TLJ should all be in the conversation.
Script is pure poetry. Will be shocked if Kushner doesn’t walk away with it.
Crafts are all impeccable. A true masterclass all around
I thought it was long, dull and boring with some of the audience walking out of the theater although DDL gave a good enough Abe Lincoln imitation to warrant a nomination along with Sally Field!
I don’t really get the hype. It’s pretty solid, but it’s way too long and the family stuff really bogs it down. DDL is good, but not great. I can think of 4 or 5 better leading male performances this year. Jones completely steals the show.
Overall, it’s certainly better than War Horse, which was absolutely ridiculous (“rules are rules”), but people claiming it’s Spielberg’s best (yes, there are people who have actually said this) are out to lunch. This doesn’t even crack his top 10.
I agree with everything that you’ve just said. I thought it was a good film, but I wouldn’t put it in a top 10 list of Spielberg films either. I just watched it for the second time last night and it felt even longer – there was definitely times where cutting some scenes (and shortening it by 20-30 min) would have done a world of good imho.
I feel like people say that about every new Spielberg movie that comes out. I seem to recall some people even claiming that about War Horse last year…
Here’s what I thought of Lincoln
I enjoyed it, but it didn’t know when to stop at numerous points.
The featured cast were often caricatures– particularly the trio of vote-buyers and the Representative from Kentucky. Downright silly and out-of-touch with the rest of the film’s tone. The music was distracting- TLJ’s “racial equality” moment is so emotionally complex and yet this triumphant music plays in the background. Ominous music when talking with Alexander Stephens was over-the-top.
And the ending at the theater- unnecessary. I wish they’d have stopped it as he said, “I have to go, but wish I could stay” and walked out of the White House. It wouldn’t have been particularly subtle, but it would have been infinitely more subtle than the scenes that followed.
Don’t mean to be all negative though- DDL, TLJ, and Fields were great. The script, minus the ending, was phenomenal. And the look and camerawork of the film, minus some scenes where people’s faces were half-obscured, were impeccable. I’d give it a B.
I will agree that the score was a weakness. Bummer, too. Williams seemed to be writing music for the movie promised by the first trailer, not for the actual movie Spielberg made. Maybe that’s why some moments that felt like they needed music were instead played with no score.
If the consensus reaction is that, despite having many admirable elements, the film drags on too long, maybe Kris should take it off his predictions list for best editing.
A) I don’t handle the film editing section anymore. B) That was the consensus on the Best Film Editing-winning Return of the King, too. Editors don’t just look at the length of the film. There’s obviously more to the job than that and really, it’s not the editor’s job when to end a film.
That isn’t the consensus.
I think a consensus might be that it goes on five minutes too long. Not “drags on,” just hits a natural ending and skips on past it a bit. Which would be the director, not the editor. Also, for what it’s worth, I found the final five minutes particularly well-edited.
Period pieces, talky dramas, civil war era, this is all great stuff. The only problem is there was nothing overly exciting or interesting, and it would need to be at least one of those things to justify itself. There was no punch, which is something dialog heavy films my master directors usually have. Not this one, all too mundane.
DDL’s performance is so transcendent that it elevates an already accomplished production. The film is beautiful to look at.
This is the first time that Spielberg’s direction takes a back seat to an actor’s performance.
Obviously this is by design. Spielberg deserves credit for allowing DDL performance to reach its full potential.
In my opinion this is DDL best performance so far.
The movie is very, very good. DDL perf is pure genius
You go for the Daniel Day-Lewis but stay for the James Spader.
Awesome. Exceeded my expectations in almost every way (except the rather cloying score).
I’m not the biggest DDL fan–I find that, like with Sean Penn, his ACTING can often get in the way of the character. Not here. He was wonderful. Unlike some of his other characters, Lincoln actually felt like a real person. And he played the lawyer tricks and speechifying with just the right note of self-aware humor. Flawless performance.
Tommy Lee Jones, as well, was great. Since he won’t get the Oscar nomination I wish he’d get for Hope Springs, a Supporting nod here would be a great consolation. And well-deserved. He plays Stevens’ emotional payoff beautifully.
The movie itself I found terrifically entertaining. I remember thinking, a little over half-way through, that I couldn’t believe how exciting and engaging it was. And yet, at that moment, I heard someone in the row behind me complain loudly that it was boring beyond belief. So maybe I’m alone.
Except for the very beginning and some of the more sentimental moments sprinkled throughout, it never felt like a Spielberg Movie™. And yet, it might be one of my favorite 5 or 6 he’s ever made.
I wish it ended with the shot everyone has identified as the proper ending, but the use of the 2nd inaugural address was good–I just wish they’d worked that in before the ending-shot.
I really liked the movie. The decision to only focus on a short period of time in Lincoln’s life was brilliant, and the importance of this short period made it an appropriate one. I also really liked not only was the movie not remotely afraid of the shadier ways Lincoln got this vote to work, but that they even made that into a cornerstone of the movie. The underhandedness of the proceedings is what made it great.
I would have liked the movie to end maybe 15 minutes earlier than it actually ended, as quickly after the Congress vote as possible, since movies dragging on after the main story ends is never a great idea.
Still a great movie and a fantastic show of what makes Abraham Lincoln a revered character. And as a non-American, I never came away thinking the movie went to far in its patriotism, something that was always a risk. If I were giving grades, it is a solid A-. Would not be upset in the least if this was given the Best Picture Oscar.