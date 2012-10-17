Yes, Steven Spielberg’s ‘Lincoln’ has a big date with Oscar

While Guy is shrewdly noting the potential for British voting contingents to rally behind this or that (particularly “Les Misérables”) in this year’s Oscar race, I’ve just emerged from what is undeniably one of the most quintessentially American efforts of the year: Steven Spielberg’s “Lincoln.” Though the irony of the fact that the titular Commander-in-Chief and the leader of the Union army are portrayed by Brits in the film is not lost on me, I assure you.
Nevertheless, the film — which has seen a staggered press screening roll-out since its “surprise” New York Film Festival bow last week — pumps with the blood of a nation and one of its darkest chapters. It’s Spielberg’s most performance-heavy work to date, and indeed, features a cross-section of character actors and star-caliber players all spouting off dialogue thick with the drama of the moment. Every inch of the frame feels heavy with Importance (with a capital “I”), and for good reason. It’s a crucial moment and the need to emboss that fact is never lost on Spielberg and screenwriter Tony Kushner.
Speaking of Kushner, there is a nimbleness to the proceedings and it’s every bit owed to his stage background. Much of “Lincoln” feels like a play, dramatic exchanges immaculately staged, blocking the actors as crucial to the drama as what they’re saying. But his words, and the characters he’s molded from history and the work of Doris Kearns Goodwin, also gives the ensemble plenty to play with throughout. Which brings me right back to the cast.
You name it: Walton Goggins, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jackie Earle Haley, Jared Harris, David Strathairn, Adam Driver, Bruce McGill, Hal Holbrook, Tim Blake Nelson, S. Epatha Merkerson, John Hawkes, Julie White, David Costabile — character actors who have lit up TV and cinema for years just smother this thing. All of them get their moment and together make for a massive, organic ensemble. Some star wattage in Joseph Gordon-Levitt (as Lincoln’s oldest son Robert) is a nice accent, but everything yields to the tide. Having said that, outside of Day-Lewis, who I’ll get to in a moment, I think there are three performances worth spotlighting.
First, Sally Field. In the role of Mary Todd, Field has a lot to chew on, scared for the safety of a son eager to prove himself in war, weary for a husband haunted by his duty, proud for the noble administration he represents and a sufferer of no fools who’d see otherwise. She delivers and never flies off the hinges when her character’s hysterics in some instances could have allowed for it.
Second, James Spader. It’s a shame he isn’t in the film enough to get some serious awards traction, because his charismatic WN Bilbo — who helped Lincoln procure the extraneous Democratic votes he needed to pass the 13th Amendment — was a big highlight for me.
Finally, Tommy Lee Jones. His passionate Radical Republican Thaddeus Stevens is a reminder of how far a political party has fallen from days of just and noble concerns, but that notion aside, his performance is one of his best in years. And his big moment is fascinating for being one of compromise rather than heel-dug idealism, but it’s equally moving.
In many ways, that’s the theme of the film. It’s a story about manipulation for the good of man and magnanimous politicking. It reveals Lincoln the artist, the politician, and all through a prism of love and consideration for the law. In other words, this isn’t a man looking to exact his will but to bear it out carefully and with great respect for the integrity of the thing. As Stevens says in the third act, “The greatest measure of the 19th century. Passed by corruption, aided and abetted by the purest man in America.” That’s the movie in one line, in my opinion, and, indeed, the country.
So, let’s get to Day-Lewis. He’s a fine Lincoln, every bit as committed to the embodiment of this warm and forthright leader as he was Daniel Plainview and Bill Cutter, the ruthlessly ambitious figures at the center of “There Will Be Blood” and “Gangs of New York” respectively. It’s a consistent soothing presence, and when, inevitably, that presence is gone, the hole left seems impossible to fill. (Though the choice to deal with that mostly off-screen, as well as the litany of endings the film presents, was a bit unfortunate.)
Is he a sure-fire Oscar nominee? You bet he is. Will he be a three-time Oscar winner? We’ll have to wait and see on that. Don’t let anyone tell you this race is over, because while Day-Lewis is aiming for his third trophy, so is Denzel Washington. Meanwhile, the aforementioned Hawkes and Joaquin Phoenix — respected for years — are looking for their first, as is Hugh Jackman. And who knows how happy the Academy will be to see Anthony Hopkins back in the hunt — perhaps so happy they give him a second, for taking on one of the cinema’s most cherished figures? There’s still some road left, that’s all I’m saying.
The crafts on display are refined as ever, and particularly I was struck by how judiciously John Williams’s original score is implemented throughout. Moments I’d often expect to be slathered with his emotional cues are surprisingly silent, allowing performance and voice, whether lofty rhetoric or idle (but meaningful) discourse, to stand out.
Janusz Kaminski’s photography is also intriguingly reserved. It’s still beautiful, mind, and produces countless striking images that are immaculately lit. But the overall look of the film feels less mannered than some of his other collaborations with Spielberg.
And the design, from Rick Carter’s sets to Joanna Johnston’s costumes, is detailed and gorgeous, while Michael Kahn’s film editing is non-intrusive, making for decent pacing throughout, and the makeup effects used to achieve realistic depictions is exemplary.
So if you’re keeping score, nominations for Picture, Director, Actor (Day-Lewis), Supporting Actor (Jones), Supporting Actress (Field), Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Costume Design, Film Editing, Makeup/Hairstyling, Original Score and Production Design all seem likely. It’s possible the sound branch responds to the handling of aural elements but I think those 12 are the best bets. And who’s going to sneeze at 12 Oscar nominations?
We’ll see if the film gets them all.
“Lincoln” opens in limited release on November 9.
Have to ask, given the gallery at the bottom, but where do you think ‘Lincoln’ figures in the scheme of Spielberg’s films, if it figures at all? I suppose it could be hard to say after one viewing, but you seemed at the very least taken with it.
I would personally put it at the lower-middle end of things. It’s not in the same league as some of his best work, but also isn’t as bad as some of his worst. It’s a solid effort. Nothing more, nothing less.
It wouldn’t crack the list.
Good review, Kris. That’s particularly interesting about Williams’s score and the use of silence. So would you say that the movie’s trailer (at least the first one) doesn’t really capture the film’s tone?
That paragraph made me exhale with relief. I’ve been worrying about what damage an overwrought score would do to my overall experience of the film.
It sounds like the film does justice to Thaddeus Stevens, which pleases me, because he’s a very underrated figure in the history of American liberalism, even in comparison to other Radical Republicans of his day like Charles Sumner.
When you consider that his main previous representations were as a villain in “Tennessee Johnson” (a 1942 Andrew Johnson biopic whose whole view of Johnson as a hero seems bizarre today) and as the inspiration for the villain in “Birth of a Nation”, this is a big step forward.
Sumner is, of course, mostly famous for being caned.
Saw it and thought it was heavily flawed, but quite solid overall. Certainly better than War Horse, which was something of an embarrassment. Plenty of noms are in store, but I don’t see it winning anything (maybe Jones in supporting, but that’s a very competitive category). The technical categories are a possibility, but there are so many other films with great cinematography, production design, etc. that the odds probably aren’t in its favor.
I couldn’t agree more. I saw the film at NYFF and it is def destined for oscar love this year. One of Spielberg’s finest films. Aside from the first scene that felt a bit cheesy, I was swept away from the words of Tony Kushner(he has got to win for adapted) and the perfection that Daniel Day Lewis provides as Lincoln. I totally agree with you kris on John Williams score. The real music in this film are the words in Tony Kushner’s screenplay that plays out in some powerful scenes. Tommy lee Jones, James Spader, Sally Field all deserve acclaim as you say. A SAG win for Best ensemble should be in this films future. Lincoln is the true frontrunner right now in the BEST PICTURE race.
*Lincoln is the true frontrunner right now in the BEST PICTURE race.*
Yea… no. There isn’t a hope in hell that this wins Best Picture.
It is better than Argo. I have not seen Life of Pi and Silver Linings yet, and obviously there are many movies left to come. But if Argo is the frontrunner as of today, I have full confidence in saying that Lincoln has the best chance as of today. Argo was a really good movie but in no way is that a best pic. Lincoln has what it takes to go over well enough with critics and get double digits in nominees. Getting 10-11 nominations, which i agree with Kris sure seems like a sure bet at this point after seeing the film. That will make it a frontrunner alone.
Most critics/bloggers have seen it now and it doesn’t really feel like the momentum is shifting from Argo to Lincoln. Hell, it doesn’t really seem like Lincoln is ahead of Pi or Silver Linings at this point.
Getting the most nominations doesn’t mean shit. Hugo had the most nominations last year, but it only won in the technical categories. You can be solid in many categories, but not really stand out in any of them. True Grit got 10 nominations and won nothing.
I also think you are underestimating the love for Argo. It’s making people swing from the rafters. As Brian Duffield just tweeted:
*In the 4 years I’ve lived in LA, I’ve NEVER heard so much enthusiasm for a movie than with ARGO. Everyone is talking about it all the time. *
Im aware that movies with the most nominations are not always frontrunners. I dont think Im underestimating Argo. I think its a great movie and I believe a lot of the acclaim has been overshadowed with Ben Affleck continuing to bring it as a director. I truly think Argo will come and go as frontrunner even if “All of LA in talking about it” Its a marathon not a sprint to win best pic and I think Argo is a sprinter. Just look at some of the comments made by people where Kris posted for their reactions, everyone agrees its good but nobody is that enthusiastic about it. Lincoln will def get same response no doubt from some. However most reviews for Lincoln are not out yet, and based on the few that are, most agree it is a contender. The film only really started its push only a week ago whereas Argo has been out since Telluride. I believe in the next couple weeks leading up to the AFI premiere with the election going on and the positive feedback the film will continue to get for example:Spielberg’s best film in years and Daniel Day Lewis great performance, the more people who see it during this election season especially will help. This movie will gain momentum because it is good enough to be in the conversation of best picture THIS year. Im not saying it will win, but Im sure Kris is going to agree that It could….
Argo has been out since Telluride and still has more buzz surrounding it than Lincoln, which is screening all over the place. There have been some enthusiastic reactions to Lincoln, but most are just saying it’s “solid”. Some say the same about Argo, but there are many enthusiastic reactions. It will also especially appeal to the Academy given the Hollywood component of the plot.
Anyway, I stand by what I said. Lincoln will not win best picture. It just doesn’t have the goods. If it’s not the frontrunner now (let’s be honest, it’s in 3rd or 4th place right now), how is it going to be when huge potential contenders like Les Miserables open? I ultimately think it’s too flawed and bloated to really get a majority on its side.
Argo has been and remains the Best Picture frontrunner.
i really enjoyed Argo but maybe it just me but i never felt like that Argo should or could win. so with that, Argofuckyourslef
Avi, you seem to be judging the status of the contenders on the basis of their quality as films. Quality doesn’t matter anymore once a movie has achieved consensus approval. All 4 of the movies listed above are in it because of the perceived consensus of their quality, and buzz and season narrative are what matters now.
“Quality doesn’t matter anymore once a movie has achieved consensus approval.”
All Im saying is I believe the buzz for Argo will die down and it will end up being a best pic nom and a best director nod for Affleck to give credit where credit is due. I think Lincoln is a strong enough film to catch enough buzz to be a serious contender in the coming weeks. I understand how the oscar season goes. Based on the past several years Casey’s point is absolutely true. Im just not on the Argo bandwagon this year and I was not on The Artist or Kings Speech one as well. However with the amount of quality films that have come out so far this year and the films that look great but have yet to be released, I will say that this is def shaping up to be one of the best oscar seasons in a while.
Kris, I’m just curious about this: why are some reviews accompanied by letter grades while others aren’t?
I don’t write reviews and only “grade” films in the “tell us what you thought” posts so as to give readers the chance to rate as well.
Kris, you know you’re on Rotten Tomatoes now?
Had no idea.
Wow. I can certainly tell you liked the film. Very well written piece, Kris, especially considering how quickly you had to write it. Looks to be a smashing season.
Though I don’t deny that this sounds impressive, I wonder if this will be successful at the box office. Despite its pedigree–and Kushner is the main reason I want to see it–will it be a must see among the other movies? I’m not sure.
I think it could be a hit.
I’m very interested in how this will do at the box office. It’s a “prestige” film, but there’s a lot of public awareness and it strikes me as water-cooler material. Do you have any thoughts on how it might do, Kris? (Where’s Chad Hartigan when you need him)
“how far a political party has fallen from days of just and noble concerns” – We disagree about this, of course, but I won’t hold it against you.
Didn’t mention makeup. Does it have a shot?
Ooh, absolutely. My bad.
I must say, this review has gotten me more interested/excited than I even was previously. Can’t wait to see it for myself.
Saw an advanced screening last night and was pretty let down. Lincoln was the least interesting of the characters, to be honest, granted that may be something the film is pointing at, (all the work others put in to pass the Amendment) but it still felt like there was almost no plot points for him, he was neither represented as a great healer who could do no wrong, nor a man with underlying troubles or challenges. It was some weird, not fleshed out in between. Almost like he just had to be there.
The movie as a whole just felt all to bland, and I’m a fan of dialog driven period pieces. It had no spark.
Perhaps John Williams was a little too restrained. One day later and the only theme I remember is the trailer music.
There are good notes, of course, but they’ve already been pointed out. Spader was great, Tommy Lee Jones stole the show. Nothing new there. There are a few scenes that are good, mostly in the house of representatives. Honestly, you could have done the same movie, if not better, without ‘focusing’ on Lincoln.