Tell us what you thought of ‘Spring Breakers’

I’ve offered up my defense of Harmony Korine’s “Spring Breakers,” a hypnotic depiction of the disenchantment of youth and a state-of-mind film that gets more right than it doesn’t. Pity, though, that there are those seemingly willing to make an opinion without diving into the film. But I guess from the outside, I can understand why this one smells a certain way to a certain type.
“It’s a rather potent study of ‘spring break’ as a state of mind, the desperate race for greener pastures that grows like a fungus in small town America,” I wrote of the film on Thursday before planting a flag for James Franco’s awards hopes. But whether this one finds that kind of rhythm at the end of the year or not (likely not), I’m happy with considering it one of the year’s best films so far. But I want to know what everyone else thinks, because I anticipate even more varied reactions as it makes its way to the public. So when and if you get the chance to see the film this weekend or when it expands wider next week, give us your thoughts in the comments section, and feel free to vote in the poll below.
This may be a pointless comment since I haven’t seen the movie yet (for that matter, I don’t even know when or if it’ll get here, but I’ll check around), but I just gotta say I really like these fun little polls with their custom choices for each movie.
That said, is it possible to have a “Show results” button on them? After I had voted on the Oz poll if I wanted to see the results again, I had to vote once more.
I feel the same way. I’ll ask our team.
Spraaaaang Braayyyyyk
It really was ‘ Girls Gone Wild meets Scarface’ and for me this was not a bad thing. Franco was a revelation and the eye-candy didn’t hurt either…
I took my 7 year old daughter to see this movie because she is a big Selena Gomez fan and i was shocked at what me and my daughter were forced to watch.
How am i supposed to respond to her question of why was Selena wearing big balloons on her chest?
Why was she saying the, i can barely write it, the F word.
The government needs to come up with a way to prevent young children from getting into these kinds of films and some kind of warning for parents to warn them of the content of these films.
The current so called rating system of good, pretty good and really good is worthless to parents and I’ll be darned if my daughter is forced to watch this liberal trash ever again
Wow, your on the internet trying to sound smart about how this movie was not for your kid, if you took half the time to look into the premise of the movie and see its rated R you wouldn’t have to blame other people for your stupidity. It’s a film, get over it.
Informing yourself about the movie you’re going to see usually helps.
For starters, the movie’s rated R. “Such films may contain rough and/or persistent violence and suggestive material, hard language and horror, crude sexual content, sexually-oriented nudity, and/or hard drug use”.
You walked on to this one ignoring this.
Oh god, please tell me you’re joking. Please, please be making a joke.
Also, please fix your grammar, since you’re an adult woman. Also, you could have walked out of theater 10 seconds in when you realized what sort of movie it was.
Also, just, wow.
Troll alert, people. His name is Tea Party, for Jebus’ sake!
This is clearly a joke. Although, this is the first time that I realized if someone said to me, “There’s a movie coming out called Spring Breakers starring Selena Gomez and Vanessa Hudges” I would immediately assume it was Disney produced.
Ur dumb. You wanted to see it. Couldnt get a sitter or a date, so you took an 8yr. Old. Shame on you. Spring Break movies are not about elementary kids coming of age. Its all sex drugs n god knows whatelse. Getta clue.
I dug it quite a lot. Thought it was a bizarre, art-house daze of a party movie pulsating with a melancholic, biting social commentary. And tits. Pardon the rude joke, anyways…
But yes, I loved it. Most of my theater did not, which I found interesting, since the crowd honestly resembled most of the characters in the movie. I thought Franco was great, and the girls even did some inspired work.
“But yes, I loved it. Most of my theater did not, which I found interesting, since the crowd honestly resembled most of the characters in the movie”
That’s probably the reason why they hated it.
Even if the movie isn’t necessarily looking down its nose at the subculture, it’s certainly critiquing it, so that’s probably why they hated it.
I actually found it loathsome and repellent. Did not like it. And yet, I have to praise some of the cinematography, editing choices, and Franco’s performance.
I saw it last night, and was surprised by how Malick-y the movie is. (This was my first Korine film, by the way, so no idea if it’s his typical style.) The hypnotic, whisper-and-dreamlike tone. The seemingly random but smooth cuts. The introspectiveness. I got the impression that this was Terence Malick making a “Girls Gone Wide” video.
By the way, I thought it was brilliant.
I loved thought it was brilliant James Franco deserves Oscar consideration for his performance one of his best by the way I also think it deserves Oscar consideration for best pic what do you think Kris?