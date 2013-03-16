Tell us what you thought of ‘Spring Breakers’

I’ve offered up my defense of Harmony Korine’s “Spring Breakers,” a hypnotic depiction of the disenchantment of youth and a state-of-mind film that gets more right than it doesn’t. Pity, though, that there are those seemingly willing to make an opinion without diving into the film. But I guess from the outside, I can understand why this one smells a certain way to a certain type.

"It's a rather potent study of 'spring break' as a state of mind, the desperate race for greener pastures that grows like a fungus in small town America," I wrote of the film on Thursday before planting a flag for James Franco's awards hopes. But whether this one finds that kind of rhythm at the end of the year or not (likely not), I'm happy with considering it one of the year's best films so far.