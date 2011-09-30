Tell us what you thought of ‘Take Shelter’

Ever since I caught “Take Shelter” in advance of the fall festival season, I can’t really stop thinking about it. It’s easily one of the most powerful, lingering works of the year for me, across the board. Michael Shannon’s performance — it’s no secret — gets top marks from me so far. I spoke to him earlier this week about his work on the film. His co-star, Jessica Chastain, is also quite wonderful in the film and this could actually be her best bet for a nomination. And, of course, Jeff Nichols’ vision is so drilled down and vibrantly realized. Okay, enough from me. The film hits theaters today, so I’d love to hear your thoughts. Cut loose with them in the comments section here if/when you get around to seeing the film.
I think my expectations were too high when I saw this film in Toronto. Initially I found the premise compelling, especially the uneasiness about not knowing whether Michael Shannon’s character was a prophet or losing his mind. But as the film progressed I found myself caring less and less and feeling manipulated by the director. I just didn’t care for this film at all. The script, the slow pacing (which usually doesn’t bother me), even Michael Shannon’s performance. I also don’t understand the hype about Jessica Chastain. I was so happy when the film finally ended. Not sure why I had such a negative reaction to this movie.
I didn’t need to post my reaction at all – yours was the same one I had!
Too bad it only opened in like three places today! But anyway, without seeing it I’m totally reminded of “A Serious Man.”
Such a good point! I’m surprised I’ve not seen that observation made earlier. I was lucky enough to catch this at a London Film Fest preview screening, and came away very impressed. Shannon is wonderful.
This film so overrated – It story hit every point of a paranoia movie I expected it to (protagonist starts as healthy respected man all love – becomes opposite) and makes it grating to sit through with it’s bloated running time. I felt it lacked style and tension (save a couple of great dream sequences that unfortunately disappear in the middle section).
I like Michael Shannon and Chastain though (but the oscar talk for the latter is baffling).
This can’t be the early reaction you expected, Kris. Stunned?
Not exactly, but we’ll see how it goes from here.
The early reaction from two people?
When Shannon does what he does at the community dinner there was a giant collective audience gasp (I haven’t seen one of those in a while). This is top 10 (maybe 5) of the year stuff for me.
Did you see “Drive?” That movie is made for reactions like that.
Yes, both at the Toronto Film Festival and I don’t remember such a reaction. Film festival audiences are a pretty outwardly nonreactive bunch though.
It’s an arresting moment, to be sure. And he handles it so perfectly. Never really letting it get out of hand or over the top. Fully organic. Amazing.
I thought it was fantastic. Visually is was beautiful, and kind of remnided me of Days of Heaven with a lot of shots (the shot of Michael emerging from the shelter was simply breath taking). But this is not a Malick fiulm, and really brings us inside this character without distancing him at all. I saw MELANCHOLIA earlier this week which I liked as well, but it’s such a different film in its depiction of what mental illness does and effects a person.
My one big issue though was the final scene. Why include it? Curious to see everyone else’s take on the last scene.
Didn’t particularly love the film and felt cheated by the ending (too right wing).
I’ve been mulling over the final scene too. At first I felt it was kind of unnecessary, but in an interview I’ve read, the director clearly seems to consider very important the last exchange of knowing glances between Shannon and Chastain. I also would like to see others’ thoughts on the final scene.
SPOILERS
I have a bit of a theory on that. The scene could easily and acceptably be taken literally. “He wasn’t crazy after all.” Fine.
But I wonder this. I wonder if it could be taken to mean he has infected his family with his hysteria. What if the on-coming storm (given how severe it appears to be — uncharacteristically so) doesn’t exist?
Not that I subscribe to this. It just occurred to me as an interesting interpretation, kind of like my kiss thought process in “Drive.”
Jessica: There isn’t a political bone in this film’s body. And I don’t think Nichols is the sort to go there, certainly to the right. But that’s nevertheless an intriguing take.
SPOILERS
I personally love the theory that he has infected his family because, in my mind, one of the film’s most powerful characteristics is the way it deals with the power of generational ties.
There’s a moment during the shelter scene that I found particularly haunting, and I think it works to illustrate that theory a bit. It’s when Chastain asks Shannon to open up the door because the storm has ceased, and he refuses, believing that the storm is still going on. He then steps away from the door and kneels next to his daughter and asks her repeatedly if she hears the storm. And even though he says no, I think it sort of foreshadows the possibility that Shannon could be poisoning his daughter with these worries.
What adds to that moment, too, is that Shannon’s daughter is sort of the same age that Shannon’s character was when his mother was diagnosed with schizophrenia. So, in effect, I think there’s something to be said about what Nichols is trying to convey there — about the power (perhaps even the subconscious power, because we’re not always aware of it) of generational ties, and the influence of parenting.
Not playing in the hinterlands of Houston yet. I look forward to seeing it.
I thought like Kris that perhaps that at the end the wife had picked up on her husband’s paranoia.
(CONTAINS SPOILERS OF SORTS- though isn’t this whole thread spoilerish?)
Saw the film this afternoon and thought that it was spectacular. However, I will say that it requires a lot of patience. At times, it’s a little repetitive (did we really need so many ‘vision’ sequences?) and at others, it’s slow. But if you’re not completely turned off midway through, I think the end provides a really big payoff. The last twenty minutes had me in chills and then in tears, and I don’t think we’ll get a better-acted scene this year than the one with Curtis and Samantha about to open the door.
As for politics, only in today’s America would a movie praising the family unit get called out for being too right-wing…
C’mon. It only opened in like 3 cities today. Give it some time. Can’t wait.
Which means the public has a stab at it. This is what we do. Revisit this thread once you see it if you like.
I think it’s excellent. Evocative and has a vice grip of tension. Those nightmare sequences are some of the scariest things I’ve seen in a very long time.
Here’s hoping for a “Pollack” style Best Actor/Best Supporting Actress Oscar citation.