Tell us what you thought of ‘Take Shelter’

09.30.11 7 years ago 23 Comments

Ever since I caught “Take Shelter” in advance of the fall festival season, I can’t really stop thinking about it. It’s easily one of the most powerful, lingering works of the year for me, across the board. Michael Shannon’s performance — it’s no secret — gets top marks from me so far. I spoke to him earlier this week about his work on the film. His co-star, Jessica Chastain, is also quite wonderful in the film and this could actually be her best bet for a nomination. And, of course, Jeff Nichols’ vision is so drilled down and vibrantly realized. Okay, enough from me. The film hits theaters today, so I’d love to hear your thoughts. Cut loose with them in the comments section here if/when you get around to seeing the film.

