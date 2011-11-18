Tell us what you thought of ‘The Descendants’

The Telluride premiere of Alexandre Payne’s “The Descendants” seems like ages ago. I saw the film there and had my say on it at the time, and we circle back again in today’s Oscar Talk. Plus, earlier in the week, we dedicated an installment of The Lists to the best George Clooney performances. But the film hit theaters this week and it’s time for you to have your say. If you get around to it this weekend, come on back and give us your thoughts.
I watched it last night in Leonard Maltin’s class at USC with a Q&A with Alexander Payne.
I can’t sugar coat it. I was so looking forward to this, and for me it just fell completely flat. I’m finding it hard to even objectively see why people are raving. It was slow, the characters just weren’t that engaging, and the story was just a little too silly.
I really don’t know what to make of its Oscar odds at this point. I don’t think Clooney is going win. I think it’s starting to become Dujardin’s to lose (and that’s not what I was thinking last week after seeing The Artist).
I know you didn’t like the film but I think it’s Clooney or Dujardin right now.
I actually wouldn’t say I didn’t like the film. I guess me initial post came off more negative than intended. I liked the film (I’d probably give it a B/B+). I was just disappointed. I love Sideways and Election and Clooney in general.
I do think it’s going to come down to Clooney vs. Dujardin (Pitt being the spoiler, though I would love Fassbender or Harrelson to somehow steal this), and I think it’s going to depend on how far the charm of The Artist goes after getting over the silent gimmick and how many are actually going to like The Descendants.
I gotta say I was let down as well, definitely well below the level I am used to seeing Payne work on. It felt much longer than its actual run time and I pretty much agree on all points that RSARK made. It’s not a bad film but it’s quite mediocre and a film I won’t be watching again anytime soon.
I felt the same. B+, well-acted and mellow, but I think it’s being co-opted as an Oscar pic. Clooney’s good but Pitt and DiCaprio were stronger (haven’t seen The Artists) and nothing in The Descendants knocked me out like Sideways and About Schmidt.
Completely agree with RSARK’s opinion. Slow, flat, hokey (at times). Well shot, well acted, sure. But a disappointment. I just didn’t find it as absorbing or as moving as others.
I saw it about a month ago at NYFF, and I thought it was wonderful and moving.
Also saw Young Adult last night at a press screening in New York and I also thought it was superb, one of the best films this year. I know it probably won’t break into the Best Picture race, but one can hope…
I thought it had some nice moments, and at its best it was a lovely rumination on love, loss, and togetherness at once. But the film got way bogged down in on itself with subplots and extraneous character, like the search for Matthew Lilard and that random surfer dude friend of (the wonderful) Shailene Woodley who they tried to force some random tacky sympathetic storyline on to show that ~not everyone’s as they seem~ or whatever.
Seeing it tomorrow, but I just want to say the reviews for this film absolutely amaze me. Did anyone expect this to be the movie that gets extremely rare 5/5s from the New York Times and 4/4s from Rolling Stone and the Chicago Tribune? Crazy.
Not crazy at all. Many people expected it. It’s from the man behind Sideways…
I haven’t liked Payne’s movies since Election but I thought this was wonderful. Very funny with characters who act like human beings rather than cartoons. Clooney’s best acting performance thus far.
Can’t wait to see this next weekend. I’m going in with low expectations for so many reasons:
-I’m not a big Clooney fan.
-The hype is worrying; I feel like I’ll be saying “so THAT’S the Oscar winner for BP!?”
-I’m not hearing/reading raves from the bloggers/critics that ‘I’ like.
So yeah, low expectations.
I loved it! The final sentence of the LA Times review highlights why George will be deservedly nominated:
But this is Clooney’s show and he is hands-down terrific as a harried father and wary husband trying to make up for lost time. All the slick patter of “Ocean’s Eleven” has been set aside, all the diffidence dropped, no traces of Clooney the player remain. Instead the actor has opened up his heart, allowing waves of resentment and regret to batter him, loyalty and love to test him. Who would have thought that one of the last true Hollywood stars would find himself in this ordinary man who deals in very ordinary ways with life in all of its wonderful, wounded whimsy.
I’ll probably catch it when it expands into wide release, which it probably will.
It was alright I guess, I definitely didn’t like it as much as Sideways or About Schmidt. I don’t have many specific complaints, but these kind of dramedies seem to come out every year and they just don’t feel as special as they used to.
Just saw it. ok i know this is suppose to be the frontrunner right now, but in no way should this film win best picture. I don’t know why all the critics are raving about it. its a good film and prob clooneys best performance but i had a lot of trouble connecting to the emotional scenes towards the end. This is a good film but nobody will remember it for years to come. Sideways was better. Ive already seen War Horse and if people are saying Decendents is frontrunner right now then i think War Horse is going to do really well and has a better shot than i thought at first because of the Decendents not being as good as i hoped and heard it was going to be. Also i know J Edgar not getting good reviews but i really hope Leonardo can somehow pull out a win for best actor. he continues to challenge himself more so than clooney or a lot of other high profile actors today.
I never really thought this film was the frontrunner to be Best Picture… I know people keep arguing over it and The Artist, and even The Help, but that’s mostly because there’s nothing really else right now. I think it’s a lovely film, but Best Picture winner? Not so much. Then again, I didn’t think The King’s Speech deserved Best Picture, either.
But I digress, I really do think Clooney can take it home. I know he’s already won an Oscar, but he has to win the Leading Actor Oscar, which I think would be great for him for one of his best performances. And honestly, when it comes to DiCaprio, though I thought he was great in J. Edgar, I’m more excited to see what he does next year with The Great Gatsby and Django Unchained. Yeah, they may give him a Supporting Actor Oscar, but still, those roles excite me 10 times more than J. Edgar.
Absolutely terrific, sharp first half followed by a little bit of a deflated second half. Nevertheless, I thought it was great. Poignant, smart, brilliantly written, and actually quite hilarious in places. “I’m gonna hit you” might be one of my favorite film moments of the year so far.
Some other things:
– Woodley was so sensational in those moments in the pool and when she’s opening up to her dad about mom that it’s a bit of a letdown when she isn’t give that much to do later. Still, very impressed.
– A few too many montages backed by traditional Hawaiian songs for me. Got a bit tiresome, occasionally felt like lazy filmmaking.
All in all extremely enjoyable.
Loved it.
Solid but nothing award worthy, and a movie like this could be nominated but has little chance of winning Best Picture, it just isn’t memorable enough.
I guess I was especially disappointed because I loved Sideways and I loved Up in the Air, both of which were my favorites in their given years, and this looked like a chance to merge the two talents and create something even better. Instead it was a waste of a lot of great talent.
I have to admit, this is perhaps my favorite film of the year and Payne’s best. Clearly, most of the board doesn’t agree with me. Subjective art, no?
Is the film unconventional? Yes. The large audience around me was either bawling their eyes out or felt like it never “moved.” I never cried more, especially when he leans toward her at the end.
I just thought it was perfectly done with such pure performances and characters. I think Woodley is in and I actually think Clooney is likely to win the Oscar. I thought it was his best performance. That said, I doubt it will win Best Picture. Little chance as I think many members will have the ‘meh’ response that these boards are showing. I think it’s a classic, but it’s not a conventionally told Best Picture winner at all.
I quite liked it. I’m not sure why no one’s talking about Robert Forster’s performance. Sure, it was a small part, but he was quite powerful in it.