Tell us what you thought of ‘The Descendants’

11.18.11 7 years ago 22 Comments

The Telluride premiere of Alexandre Payne’s “The Descendants” seems like ages ago. I saw the film there and had my say on it at the time, and we circle back again in today’s Oscar Talk. Plus, earlier in the week, we dedicated an installment of The Lists to the best George Clooney performances. But the film hit theaters this week and it’s time for you to have your say. If you get around to it this weekend, come on back and give us your thoughts.

TAGSgeorge clooneyIn ContentionTHE DESCENDANTS

