Oscar Talk: Ep. 70 — ‘Tintin,’ Governors Awards, ‘Iron Lady’ and Gervais back for more

Though I’ve been away most of the week, it’s been a busy one. Academy events, movie premieres, news items, all kinds of things to discuss. So now that I’m back in town and have already hit the ground running, let’s see what’s on the docket today…
Late last week Steven Spielberg’s “The Adventures of Tintin” closed out AFI Fest. We haven’t had a chance to talk about it on the podcast yet so we dig in on how taxing it is for some, how elating it was for others.
Last weekend, after a hell week that saw Oscarcast producer Brett Ratner and host Eddie Murphy bow out of the ceremony amid controversy, the Academy celebrated Honorary Oscar recipients at the Governors Awards. Anne was on hand and has plenty to say about it.
The Weinstein Company has begun screening “The Iron Lady” in Los Angeles after UK press got a look recently. I discuss its strengths and weaknesses, one of the former being Meryl Streep’s performance.
This leads to some discussion on other elements in play in the Best Actress race, including Ellen Barkin’s work in “Another Happy Day.”
After the Academy made a safe choice in tapping Billy Crystal to host the Oscars last week, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has gone risky by bringing Ricky Gervais back to emcee. We discuss.
“The Descendants” is opening this weekend. We circle back around on that and discuss where it seems to be in the race presently.
Bill Condon’s “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1” premiered in Los Angeles this week and Anne was there. She gives her take on that circus and the film overall.
And finally, reader questions. We answer queries involving Angelina Jolie’s “In t he Land of Blood and Honey” and the Oscar chances of “The Ides of March” a number of weeks removed from release (not looking good).
Leonardo DiCaprio gives a predictably powerhouse performance, but J. Edgar stumbles in all other departments with cheesy makeup, poor lighting, confusing narrative, and humdrum storytelling.
this is the critical consensus thing on rottentomatoes.. CHEESY MAKEUP…so most critics definitely dont like the makeup
I stand by comments made here and in yesterday’s Iron lady thread. “Cheesy” doesn’t even make sense as a criticism, though. It’s partially reactionary to the performer. I’m convinced on it.
I think the make-up on Leo and Watts was very good, throughout. And after the initial shock of seeing Leo older, my shock went away and I just appreciated the work. Armie Hammer IS the problem. But I even thought it looked better in some scenes than others (with him).
Very, very interesting podcast! Thank you! I especially appreciated you point about the difficulty of Glenn Close’s performance. Acting doesn’t have to be big and ”in your face” to be great. Disappointed that you haven’t discussed the lack of female Honorary Oscar recipients, though.
As for Plummer, I think he’s gonna finally win, plus The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo certainly won’t hurt his chances.
Of all the major Best Picture contenders, I think The Descendants has the least working against it.
The Artist will win a lot of raves, but since it’s been built up ever since Cannes, there will be the inevitable backlash. People will accuse it of being an entertaining novelty more than an artistic feat, and the harsher ones will say it’s all gimmick and no content (or something along the lines of that).
War Horse and Extremely Loud… both have built-on detractors just because of the types of movies they are. They can both be called “typical Oscar bait” movies, and because of that, they need to really go above and beyond in terms of emotional impact to get past that stigma. Even The King’s Speech was cited as being less overtly Oscar-y than most movies of its type, so the backlash didn’t start happening until much later in the season when it was clear that it would win. With War Horse and Extremely Loud…, I just think that the odds are against them in terms of winning over prominent critics and the internet blog crowd.
So really, out of all the movies that look like they might have a shot at Best Picture, The Descendants will probably suffer the least from backlash and detractors.
Doesn’t really compute. You could just as easily say The Descendants has been riding a high since the early Fall fest circuit and will now underwhelm due to heightened expectations as it hits theaters this weekend. Just look at a few of the comments in the “tell us what you thought” thread we posted this morning.
Kris, I’m sure you can see his point. There’s a difference between living up to buzz and being against the film itself.
I do and I don’t see his point. Mine is that you can twist anything to make it fit your view of the race.
My view is that: unless a particular movie has something major going against it late in the game (that could actually affect results), most of the Academy (one’s not swayed by dirty campaigns or fail to fill out their ballots) are going to vote for what they love. End of story. Last year’s classic case was The King’s Speech.
Anne raises a very pertinent question. Why not just animate it? And I think the answer lies in somewhat of what you said Kris. It might be something to do with director’s pride. Its like if they make a straight up animated film, the director’s work is restricted to meetings and making artistic decisions right and left.
Spielberg & Zemekis will not even feel like they are directing. They still wanna have some sort of directing experience that they have on live action films so they just throw in performance capture in the deal for some directing shoo-shaa.
Very objectively speaking, Tintin, as the movie stands, could have been made exactly as it is without performance capture and just with normal animated voice performances. Could have.
Because again, apart from the human characters, the movie is animated through and through. Avatar & Rise of the Planet of Apes are better uses because they have a mixture of live action visuals and animated visuals. Tintin has solely animated visuals.
It is definitely something somebody should pick Spielberg’s brains about. Does he not trust animator’s skill in recreating human motion & expressions?
But the movie is very good and Spielberg’s direction deserves great praise.
He did talk about it. He said most animation directors, used to be animators themselves. Mo-cap made it an easier transition because he got to be on set and work with actors. It also allowed him complete creative freedom to direct the movie how he wanted to.
And for me, Zemeckis’ films, from a pure aesthetic point of view, are superior to Pixar’s. The lighting and camerawork impress me more than other animation directors. I honestly do not see the big deal about mo-cap. All it does is capture movement. The talent of the animators is still needed to make it look good.
It’s odd how you never hear the same complaints about rotoscoping.
Joining the minority, I also prefer Zemeckis to Pixar. It just plays more to my aesthetic.
What turns me slightly off is the rendering of the humans in Pixar films. I don’t like how they look, literally. That’s probably why I enjoy Wall-E and Finding Nemo best (less emphasis on the humans).
I think Anne’s also overlooking the fact that these technologies are still developing. I’m not a huge fan of the aesthetic of this type of mo-cap animated movie, really, but I can totally see the huge potential it has for the long haul as it helps to broaden the spectrum between completely traditional live-action filmmaking and totally tradtional 2D animation.
I’m loving the fact that modern technology allows these really fine gradations in aesthetic from hyper-realistic to completely fantastical. And without people doing projects like Tin Tin we would lose some of those gradations.
So are you guys not on the ‘Judy Greer’ train? but you think Robert Forster has a shot?
I think Judy Greer is fantastic. Keep forgetting to add her to the contenders section for Best Supporting Actress, actually. She has a (small) chance. Same as Forster, I’d say.
I’m with Anne (for once!). Tintin would’ve been even better either as a regular digitally animated film (where the human characters are more cartoonish a la The Incredibles) or a live-action film. It’s still a very good, very enjoyable film as is, but if I’m honest the realistic mo-cap is my least favourite filmmaking style.
I hate the character animation in The Incredibles. Their skin looks too digital.
Best Actress shakes down like this:
Lock:
Viola Davis
Strong Contenders:
Meryl Streep
Michelle Williams
Glenn Close
In The Running:
Charlize Theron
Elizabeth Olsen
Rooney Mara
Kirsten Dunst
Dark Horses:
Tilda Swinton
Felicty Jones
Michelle Yeoh
That looks about right to me. And after having seen ‘Melancholia’ today (eek), I don’t see much of a chance for Dunst. She’s good. But I actually preferred Gainsbourg (who has no shot).
Happy 70th podcast. Very cool.
I thought Brad Pitt looked great in Ben Button, so I agree with Anne on digital aging. I’m really doubting DiCaprio getting nominating (he wont win) because of the critical reaction. I’m sure they are going to campaign it strong, so he could easily get a nom, but I’ve just been doubting it.
“I take that back. Leo is not going to win that Oscar.”
My heart just broke. I agree with you, but I am still immensely saddened.
Speaking of Twilight, I think Anne is only person who thinks this film contained the best acting of the franchise thus far. Every review I have read (including my own experience seeing it) has flat out stated that this the worst of the franchise especially in terms of acting (we’re looking at you K. Stew).
Do you think ‘Ides of March’ could still pull through.. eventually? If Clooney does more with it? Any word on if there’s a big campaign underway? As much as I liked ‘The Help’ and ‘Moneyball’… I found Ides to be a much better film overall. It will really be a shame if this film doesn’t figure into the BP race (or as you mentioned Kris, screenplay).
I’ll go ahead and just comment on my comment… three of my biggest hopes for this awards season: seeing Leo D win, Ides of March nominated, and Elizabeth Olsen nominated for Best Actress are all looking like a no-go. Most disappointing Oscar season for this girl.
Yeah, it gets me slightly irked that a Frost/Nixon can get into 5, but an Ides of March may not get into a 5-10.
Ides of March is much better than 4 of the 7 films on the BP prediction list.
So, you really think DiCaprio will be nominated for BA… given the scathing reviews of J. Edgar? Yes, he gives an incredible performance, but DiCaprio has given 2 other terrific performances that trump playing Hoover (i.e. ‘Shutter Island’, ‘Revolutionary Road’, and I’ll throw in ‘The Departed’ for good measure) and was not nominated any of those times. Plus, those were in critically acclaimed films (or at least far away from a 40% on RT). Look, I want the guy to be nominated just as much as you do but I have a hard time believing it will happen. I guess it depends mainly on if voters can look past a clunky film and nominate him based on his performance alone.
DiCaprio will never win the Oscar. People usually win for “career best performances”. DiCaprio´s performances have been deemed “stunning”, “astonishing”, “remarkable”, over and over again. The only level left, as far as I can see, is “lethal”, like Monty Python´s german joke. And I can´t see him getting awarded for killing off the American film reviewing community, (except for Rex Reed, obviously).
In a decade or so DiCaprio will mostly be in films where he is the only Oscar-less actor. Until he teams up with that other acting genius, Gary Oldman.
Maybe it shouldn´t be called the Oscar. Maybe it should be called the Salieri.
Kris why are you down on Michelle Williams’ chances of a nom? Movie’s good, but she’s terrific. One of the better biopics of the year. Run up the Academy’s alley.
I dunno. It was more my knee-jerk after seeing it, but indeed, it’s catching on with voters.
I really liked The Ides of March and it saddens me to think it’s not going to get anything. I get that Best Actor’s pretty much packed at this point, still too bad for Gosling especially since he’s had a hell of a year. Aargh.. fingers tightly crossed it gets a nod for best score at least. If Desplat finally takes home an Oscar, I want him to win for this film.
Desplat’s score was so ordinary. Not everything that is film-serving is best of the year and award worthy.
It was hardly ordinary. It was a nice blend of chilly jazz and lofty dramatic themes with a certain accent that fit the political vibe of the film. I thought his work on A Better Life was better, but I think he did something unique in Ides and people either aren’t grasping it due to the film underwhelming in general or are just not willing to give the guy his due.
Kris, with the other “political” film sinking like Titanic, I have a feeling that you will get your $500. It’s a handsome film that plays well on small screen.
I absolutely hated the first two Twilight movies. Though the second film has a beautiful score by Alexandre Desplat.
My ratings for them thus far would be:
Twilight – B-/C+
New Moon – D
Eclipse – B
And yes, New Moon’s score was, by far, the best attribute.
I watched the new one yesterday, and I must say, it was decent. Here would be my grades:
Twilight-C+
New Moon-C-
Eclipse-B-
Breaking Dawn Part One-B-