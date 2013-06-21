Tell us what you thought of ‘World War Z’

Marc Forster’s embattled production “World War Z,” based (though not really) on the book by Max Brooks, finds its way to theaters today. Heavy rewrites and reshoots sent the production budget soaring and Paramount is hoping a whole bunch of “it’s not THAT bad” reviews, as well as a Brad Pitt tour, will help get them closer to the black on it. I’ve been pretty hard on the film on Twitter, but let me start with something positive: Marco Beltrami’s score is really awesome.

Now, despite some legitimately jarring moments and one sequence in particular that I thought was fantastic (on an airplane), I thought the film failed, limping its way through dubious set-up on the way to a weak climax. Wrote HitFix’s Drew McWeeny, “A movie like ‘World War Z’ ends up being a passable way to spend a few hours, but forgettable, and to me, that’s the greater sin.” But why don’t you be the judge and tell us what you thought when and if you see it in the comments section below. And as always, feel free to vote in our poll, too.