Tell us what you thought of ‘World War Z’

Marc Forster’s embattled production “World War Z,” based (though not really) on the book by Max Brooks, finds its way to theaters today. Heavy rewrites and reshoots sent the production budget soaring and Paramount is hoping a whole bunch of “it’s not THAT bad” reviews, as well as a Brad Pitt tour, will help get them closer to the black on it. I’ve been pretty hard on the film on Twitter, but let me start with something positive: Marco Beltrami’s score is really awesome.
Now, despite some legitimately jarring moments and one sequence in particular that I thought was fantastic (on an airplane), I thought the film failed, limping its way through dubious set-up on the way to a weak climax. Wrote HitFix’s Drew McWeeny, “A movie like ‘World War Z’ ends up being a passable way to spend a few hours, but forgettable, and to me, that’s the greater sin.” But why don’t you be the judge and tell us what you thought when and if you see it in the comments section below. And as always, feel free to vote in our poll, too.
It is a good movie with the wrong name. It does not go along with the book at all except that it uses a UN figure as a central character. It is a new twist on zombies and even includes the term zombie as a cultural reference. Get over what they did to a great book, it’s not the first time or the worst. It is a good action movie that doesn’t spend a lot of time trying to figure what started it or find a miracle cure at the end. Good zombie movies are few and far between( the Dead) and there are lots of junk (Ozombie-zombie Osama bin Laden). This is a good movie don’t make us wait 20 years for another big budget zombie movie because you are mad about a book.
…I didn’t say I was mad about a book. Just that the movie wasn’t good.
I think it’s safe to say at the point that Marc Forster is not the world’s greatest action director, but I actually liked the last 40 minutes or so (pretty much everything in Wales). It’s really the only section of the movie that’s really making a move toward horror. A full-length version of that might have been something. Biggest takeaway from the whole movie is that there’s probably a reason there’s never been a $200 million zombie movie before.
The same reason I get excited for Jim Carrey taking on serious honed in roles is the same reason I was excited for this, Brad Pitt doing a summer genre flick. I thought it was alright. Slightly Forgettable, but nothing I regret watching. Seems like it would make a great HBO series with all the traveling that takes place. have each episode take place in a different part of the world. I liked that we got to see the global effects of the outbreak, that and the hospital stuff were my favorite bits. Funny you say that about the score, While watching I leaned over to my buddy and said, “this score sounds like it was taken out of a made for TV movie.”
It opens today so I have not been physically able to go yet.
And this post will be here when you are. :)
It’s better than Man of Steel.
I liked it mostly. it felt like a bunch of pretty good sequences, one or two great ones, and not a lot of a story. I’m a third of the way through the book and while i can see it would’ve been tough to do a straight adaptation of the book, incorporating it’s multiple perspectives a bit more would’ve been nice. I can imagine this being a load of fun had it been a sort of cross between Contagion and 2012 or something. As it was, i enjoyed it, wished it was better, and would be happy to see a sequel.
I enjoyed it immensely, despite being completely aware of the fact that there really wasn’t much complexity in terms of narrative/theme. The film works as a visceral experience: Forster may not be a master visual stylist, or even know the best way to stage an action sequence, but he does know how to build suspense, and the film has it in spades. The film also does a great job making you care about the supporting cast, even after only a few moments/scenes. I cared more about the bit players in WWZ than any of the main characters in MoS. Overall, I liked it enough that I’d be eager for a sequel.
One note: I saw the film in ULTRA AVX (a Canadian knockoff of IMAX) that was outfitted with the Dolby Atmos system, and the sound was fantastic. Sitting close to the front dead center, you could feel every bullet and explosion vividly.