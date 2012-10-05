Tell us what you thought of ‘The Paperboy’

B-

I’ll be honest with you: sometimes we put up these posts as a formality. In this case, however, I couldn’t be more curious to know what you make of Lee Daniels’ deranged, divisive and rather delicious adaptation of Pete Dexter’s bayou thriller, a crispy-coated trash pastiche that is at once knowing and brazenly heedless, and features outstanding performances from Nicole Kidman (who career we celebrated in Top 10 form this week) and Macy Gray. It received a critical drubbing at Cannes, where I was one of its few defenders, but is unsurprisingly gaining in stature after being marked in some quarters as a future cult item: Roger Ebert is a fan, while A.O. Scott calls a “hot mess,” and means it as a compliment. Go see where you land, then rate the film and share your thoughts in the comments.

