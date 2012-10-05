Tell us what you thought of ‘The Paperboy’

I’ll be honest with you: sometimes we put up these posts as a formality. In this case, however, I couldn’t be more curious to know what you make of Lee Daniels’ deranged, divisive and rather delicious adaptation of Pete Dexter’s bayou thriller, a crispy-coated trash pastiche that is at once knowing and brazenly heedless, and features outstanding performances from Nicole Kidman (who career we celebrated in Top 10 form this week) and Macy Gray. It received a critical drubbing at Cannes, where I was one of its few defenders, but is unsurprisingly gaining in stature after being marked in some quarters as a future cult item: Roger Ebert is a fan, while A.O. Scott calls a “hot mess,” and means it as a compliment. Go see where you land, then rate the film and share your thoughts in the comments.
I liked it quite a bit when I saw it in Toronto. It felt like a sleazier version of In the Heat of the Night.
I really liked it when I saw it in Toronto. It felt like a sleazier version of In the Heat of the Night.
It’s not uplifting or redemptive or with any likeable characters (well – maybe Macy Gray) but I liked it. Loved how it was shot. It’s gothic Southern pulp – shocking, sexy, funny, sad, disturbing, scary. Nicole Kidman is tragic and a hoot. She won’t get nominated for this performance in a film like this – but it’s a fantastic performance – revealing an interesting character. Matthew McConaughey (again) is turning in fantastic work. And John Cusack is astonishingly creepy. Lee Daniels does softly eroticize Efron in the film – but it’s not over the top like some of the hype would have you believe. And kudos to Efron for the career choices he is making. Growing as an actor for sure.
43% on rottentomatoes, 47 on metacritic right now…
Not interesting. What do YOU think?
I don’t know when we got to a place where Metacritic or (shudder) Rotten Tomatoes scores can be quoted as personal opinion, but I went over to metacritic and LOVE that this is considered a “33” or “negative” from IndieWire:
Lee Daniels’ The Paperboy is a rare case of serious commitment to outright silliness.
Out of context, that’s one of the most sincere endorsements I’ve read for this movie.
I loathed it … i was really excited to see it and thought it would be interesting. It started Ok but then it became unbearable. the characters didnt make sense, shocking scene after shocking scene for no reason. And it was full of blood and gore it didn’t earn with a coherent story, By the end I was looking away willing it to end.
Agree with Guy that Macy & Nicole were trying to do something interesting. But Cusack on the other hand was just plain bad. Agree with critics who crapped on it – it alienated all the affection I had beforehand by being terrible.
I read the book. I read a version of the script from 1999. I think everyone involved did the best that was possible with source material that wasn’t that interesting to begin with. Well, the murder isn’t interesting. Nor is that unfolding of the investigation. What saves this are the characters. Wildly different from the book, this is the best version of this story. Kidman was great, but isnt she always? Efron is only getting better. Macy was fun. Her moments with Efron were so real and touching. The only thing I don’t understand was how adults could call this film shocking. I mean, please. We are all adults. Nothing here is all that dirty. You wanna say that about killer joe? Fine. But this is nowhere near “shocking” or “unlike anything I’ve ever seen.” Those critics need to get out more.
I thought Nicole and Matthew really killed in their roles…I hope Oscar at least takes notice of Kidman, or maybe a daring critics group to get things rolling.
It contained the exchange:
“Ugh… I smell terrible.”
“That’s because that blonde lady pee’d on your face.”
…. how could you NOT love it???
THE PAPERBOY is the best unintentional comedy of 2012. I love Nicole and respect her work but I was more drawn to Efron and Gray dynamic — their sincere scenes feel like they belong in a slightly different movie. I also admire what Cusack did. He had a ball playing a racist hillbilly — in real life he’s a Chicagoan liberal Democrat. Best Lee Daniels effort to date. B+