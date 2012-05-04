Watch: Tenacious D’s low-brow high-budget music video for ‘Rize’

Tenacious D have unleashed the dragons in their music video for “Rize of the Fenix,” and they don’t care if you can see their green screens.

The single is from the album of the same name, due May 15.

While their first video in promoting “Fenix” featured a huge crop of A-list celebrities, this one prominently highlights a guitar you wouldn’t be able to take through airline security. It also brings to mind: have you ever seen Jack White, Kyle Gass and Tim & Eric in the same room at the same time?