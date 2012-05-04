Watch: Tenacious D’s low-brow high-budget music video for ‘Rize’

05.04.12 6 years ago 2 Comments

Tenacious D have unleashed the dragons in their music video for “Rize of the Fenix,” and they don’t care if you can see their green screens.

The single is from the album of the same name, due May 15.

While their first video in promoting “Fenix” featured a huge crop of A-list celebrities, this one prominently highlights a guitar you wouldn’t be able to take through airline security. It also brings to mind: have you ever seen Jack White, Kyle Gass and Tim & Eric in the same room at the same time?

Around The Web

TAGSjack blackKYLE GASSRize of the Fenixtenacious D

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 14 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP