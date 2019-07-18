TriStar Pictures

As the first teaser trailer for the film confirmed, Terminator: Dark Fate is already shaping up to be an original franchise reunion with Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger both returning to play Sarah Connor and the Terminator, respectively. During the film’s San Diego Comic-Con panel on Thursday, however, producer James Cameron dropped a brand new casting nugget on the crowd: Edward Furlong, who played a young John Connor in Terminator 2: Judgment Day, is also coming back.

While Skyping in from the set of the Avatar sequel, Cameron revealed Furlong’s casting while discussing how they managed to convince Hamilton to return. “We asked Linda to come back and thankfully she agreed, and we built the story about that,” he told the crowd, adding: “Eddie Furlong is back as John.” Needless to say, the Comic-Con audience and those following along online were stoked to learn of the actor’s return.

James Cameron just casually mentioned that Edward Furlong is ALSO coming back for #TerminatorDarkFate. John Connor lives. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/eExo478pcF — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) July 18, 2019

Edward Furlong officially returning as John Connor for #TerminatorDarkFate 😳#SDCC pic.twitter.com/3nUwSWaOfe — Nicholas Whitcomb @ SDCC (@Whos_Nick) July 18, 2019

James Cameron revealed that Edward Furlong will return to #Terminator: Dark Fate as John Connor. #SDCC19 pic.twitter.com/Zusrt7XRzI — Adam Hlavac (@adamhlavac) July 18, 2019

Meanwhile, director Tim Miller, best known for his work on the first Deadpool film, confirmed that Dark Fate would tie back to Cameron’s original two films in another important way. “It’s because it wasn’t always that way, and the fans kind of demanded it,” he said of the film’s likely rating. “The DNA of Terminator is an R-rated f*cking movie.”

(Via Comic Book & Variety)