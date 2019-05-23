Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Terminator: Dark Fate teaser trailer, in which Linda Hamilton’s Sarah Connor returns to the franchise, dropped on Thursday morning. Deadpool director Tim Miller aims to wipe the slate clean as far as the franchise’s (considerable) missteps are concerned, meaning that this movie ignores Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator Salvation, and Terminator Genisys while pretending that Terminator 2: Judgment Day was the last word on Skynet and foes. It’s therefore safe to assume that the Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles TV series (starring Summer Glau) also never happened, and it’s back-to-basics for the franchise, meaning that Sarah’s arms and guns are once again tasked with saving humanity.

Linda Hamilton is indeed *back* in this teaser, which of course launches directly into action mode (oddly paired with music that’s appropriate for a slo-mo scene) and heads straight into footage unveiled at CinemaCon in April. Sarah surfaces during a highway battle against Gabriel Luna’s new Terminator (which appears to have abilities similar to Robert Patrick’s T-1000 in Judgment Day). She joins the fight in progress between Luna and characters played by Diego Boneta, Natalia Reyes, and Mackenzie Davis. The latter appears to be playing a cyborg, given her abilities. The mysterious character insists that she’s human and doesn’t recognize Sarah Connor, so cue the mythology.

And here’s a new poster with Sarah Connor front and center.

Welcome to the day after Judgment Day. Check out the official poster for #TerminatorDarkFate. Teaser trailer tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/dXeAwYrsAi — Terminator: Dark Fate (@Terminator) May 22, 2019

Earlier this week, Schwarzenegger teased this trailer’s release by tweeting, “Since I’m from the future I can officially report that the @Terminator trailer is 48 hours away.” At least he didn’t use the #IllBeBack hashtag?

Since I’m from the future I can officially report that the @Terminator trailer is 48 hours away. pic.twitter.com/dzRhcRayhs — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 21, 2019

Terminator: Dark Fate will arrive on November 1, 2019.