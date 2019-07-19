MARVEL

It’s a busy day for Marvel fans (which, based on the box office numbers for Avengers: Endgame, is literally everyone) at San Diego Comic-Con, with the highlight being a “conversation” with Infinity War and Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo. But before they took the stage, Hall H belonged to Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who wrote the Avengers films.

“Your first reaction is panic,” Markus said about scripting back-to-back Avengers movies. “If it’s bad, because you will be very embarrassed one year, and then you have to wait around and have to be embarrassed next year.” Obviously, things turned out fine for them, for Marvel, and especially for the cast, but there were challenges along the way. Thor’s storyline “sucked rocks” (he was originally going to fight a giant serpent to obtain Stormbreaker), Smart Hulk was cut from Infinity War, and, oh yeah, Thanos decapitated Captain America.

More like deCAPitation. (Sorry.)

In an earlier version of the Endgame script, Thanos had time to spare while waiting for Gamora to open up the time portal, so he went to Earth and wiped it out and killed the Avengers of that multiverse. When Gamora opens the portal, Thanos came out, and you could see the aftermath of the battle, with Giant-Man laying in the wreckage in the background with other heroes. Thanos threw 2012 Captain America’s decapitated head at 2023 Captain America’s feet. (Via)

Cap’s head, meet America’s Ass. Anyway, the sequence was eventually cut for being too freaking dark, but that never stopped Star Wars.

