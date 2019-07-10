Marvel Studios

Saving lives is their business, and business is good.

Forbes released their annual ranking of 2019’s highest-grossing celebrities on Wednesday. The list is filled with names like Taylor Swift (who took the top slot with $185 million), Harry Potter author/prolific tweeter J.K. Rowling, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, but many members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have also made bank in 2019, too, led by Chris Hemsworth with $76.4 million. That’s not all Thor money — he was also in Men in Black: International and has endorsement deals with Hugo Boss and Tag Huer — but much of it is:

Forbes’ Celebrity 100 list of the world’s highest-earning entertainers this year features six Avengers: Endgame heroes, from Chris Hemsworth (a.k.a. Thor) at No. 24 overall with $76.4 million (not all of his earnings were from Avengers) to Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) at No. 83 with $41 million. Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), and Chris Evans (Captain America) also assembled and made the cut. Together, the team earned $340 million.

That $340 million is still not as much as Avengers: Endgame made during its opening weekend ($357 million). Brie Larson and Tom Holland, who play Captain Marvel and Spider-Man, respectively, didn’t make the cut, but they presumably will by next year. Give Ned from Spider-Man: Far From Home a pay raise, too. He deserves it. For what it’s worth, the number-100 spot belongs to Celine Dion ($37.5 million), who is also, technically, part of the MCU.