The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Cast Has Already Made An Insane Amount Of Money This Year

Senior Pop Culture Editor
07.10.19

Marvel Studios

Saving lives is their business, and business is good.

Forbes released their annual ranking of 2019’s highest-grossing celebrities on Wednesday. The list is filled with names like Taylor Swift (who took the top slot with $185 million), Harry Potter author/prolific tweeter J.K. Rowling, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, but many members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have also made bank in 2019, too, led by Chris Hemsworth with $76.4 million. That’s not all Thor money — he was also in Men in Black: International and has endorsement deals with Hugo Boss and Tag Huer — but much of it is:

Forbes’ Celebrity 100 list of the world’s highest-earning entertainers this year features six Avengers: Endgame heroes, from Chris Hemsworth (a.k.a. Thor) at No. 24 overall with $76.4 million (not all of his earnings were from Avengers) to Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) at No. 83 with $41 million. Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), and Chris Evans (Captain America) also assembled and made the cut. Together, the team earned $340 million.

That $340 million is still not as much as Avengers: Endgame made during its opening weekend ($357 million). Brie Larson and Tom Holland, who play Captain Marvel and Spider-Man, respectively, didn’t make the cut, but they presumably will by next year. Give Ned from Spider-Man: Far From Home a pay raise, too. He deserves it. For what it’s worth, the number-100 spot belongs to Celine Dion ($37.5 million), who is also, technically, part of the MCU.

