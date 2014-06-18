That Daniel Radcliffe Frankenstein movie has a new title

Hollywood has certainly released its fair share of Frankenstein films over the decades, but 20th Century Fox's upcoming film starring “Harry Potter's” Daniel Radcliffe and “X-Men” star James McAvoy is putting a new twist on Mary Shelley's classic novel.

Fox has just announced that the film will be titled “Victor Frankenstein,” and the newly-revealed synopsis makes it sounds like more of a prequel (also distancing it from the recently reviled “I, Frankenstein”).

Here's the official synopsis:

James McAvoy is Victor Von Frankenstein and Daniel Radcliffe stars as Igor in a unique, never-before-seen twist on Mary Shelley”s classic 19th century novel. Told from Igor”s perspective, we see the troubled young assistant”s dark origins, his redemptive friendship with the young medical student Victor Von Frankenstein, and become eyewitnesses to the emergence of how Frankenstein became the man-and the legend-we know today.

We'll also, presumably, meet the monster once again, although maybe they'll save the reveal for the inevitable sequel. It should be noted that the character of Igor was created by Universal for “Frankenstein” franchise in the '30s.

Meanwhile, Universal has been developing a new take on their classic monster characters — including Frankenstein — with Roberto Orci attached to produce a series of “shared universe” films. At one point, Guillermo Del Toro was reported to be involved, but that now appears unlikely.

“Victor Frankenstein” also stars Jessica Brown Findlay (“Downton Abbey”) and “Sherlock” vets Mark Gatiss and Andrew Scott.

“Victor Frankenstein” opens October 2, 2015.