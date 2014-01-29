The Academy turns a fishy situation into an embarrassing moment for all

When the title track for the independent faith-based production “Alone Yet Not Alone” picked up a Best Original Song Oscar nomination on Jan. 16, we at HitFix were the first to raise an eyebrow at the curiosity. One of the song’s writers, Bruce Broughton, had formerly served as an Academy governor, making the whole situation smell a bit fishy.
It soon came out that he had directly campaigned on the song’s behalf by sending notes to some of his fellow Music Branch members asking them to consider it. But my reaction at the time was “big deal.” So the guy reached out to a few people. This happens every day of every Oscar campaign season and anyone who tells you different is either clueless or naive. But when Nikki Finke first Tweeted this afternoon that she had heard the Academy was about to announce a repeal of that nomination due to campaign violations, I started to feel bad for all involved.
It was revealed in the days following the Oscar nomination that a PR firm representing one of the songs that was not nominated hired a private investigator to dig up the truth. I can’t speak to that report’s veracity because it leaned purely on anonymous sourcing, but it certainly didn’t seem far from desperate reality when it comes to Hollywood. So perhaps all of the publicity was enough to force the Academy’s hand. Either way, it’s a hugely hypocritical thing to have done.
If the Academy is going to go after Broughton, “then they should start coming after all of us,” one industry insider not affiliated with any of the nominees and who had no skin in the Best Original Song game this season told me. “They should look at everyone and not just wait for someone to forward them an email from a guy who said ‘listen to my song.’ It seems really punitive and over the top.”
Because that’s all that happened here. A guy with contacts sent a few emails asking people to listen to his submission. He hired a firm originally to get the word out but it was drowned out by other campaigns.
Which brings me to another point. “No matter how well-intentioned the communication,” Cheryl Boone Isaacs’ statement in the Academy’s press release reads, “using one”s position as a former governor and current executive committee member to personally promote one”s own Oscar submission creates the appearance of an unfair advantage.”
How can you begin to frame this as an issue of fairness? What’s fair about access to studio funds versus a tiny independent production like this? The other three songs in the category are performed by Grammy-winning and nominated artists like U2, Karen O and Pharrell Williams. The third is belted by a Tony-winning goddess of the stage. What’s fair about that sort of inherent exposure versus that of a quadriplegic Evangelical minister you’ve never heard of before?
Don’t get me wrong. I didn’t find “Alone Yet Not Alone” to be nomination-worthy in the slightest. And I think the music branch probably deserves a hard look for a few reasons not necessarily limited to this. But the idea that it’s not fair for a guy to send a few emails in the face of the kind of rule-bending campaign shenanigans we see each and every year is sort of beyond.
Was it to make an example? That seems to be what some are thinking this afternoon. Because why not just revoke Broughton’s Oscar tickets, as the Academy did for a similar email dust-up with “The Hurt Locker” producer Nicolas Chartier in 2010? Why not throw some of this rhetoric at actress Ann Dowd when she personally spent upwards of $13,000 to send DVD screeners of the film “Compliance” to voters, regardless of whether she was nominated or not (she wasn’t)?
Neither of those circumstances really required anything other than a stern slap on the wrist, to be perfectly honest, and that seems the case here, too. So the lack of consistency is unfortunate. And the result is an Academy first. You can read all the nifty stats about which other nominations have been rescinded in the past, but all of them stemmed from eligibility issues, i.e., those contenders shouldn’t have been in the running to begin with. This is the first time, to my knowledge, a nomination has been revoked due to alleged campaign malpractice. So with that in mind, you can’t really take it as anything other than a warning shot across the bows of studios. It’s just too bad it had to be something this small that was used as the hammer for that nail.
“I’m devastated,” Broughton said in a statement soon after the news dropped today. “I indulged in the simplest grassroots campaign and it went against me when the song started getting attention. I got taken down by competition that had months of promotion and advertising behind them. I simply asked people to find the song and consider it.”
That’s all this time of year is about, anyway. To get people to take a look (or listen). The Academy is basically admitting with this decision that its membership is a flock of sheep. (Whether that’s true or not is another discussion entirely.) But I hope those behind that un-nominated song – which doesn’t get the benefit of being tossed into the category as the Academy won’t be adding a new nominee – are proud of themselves. The whole thing is more of a farce now than it was on Jan. 16.
Regardless of the reason the nomination was withdrawn, the Academy should change the rules of eligibility for those movies released 30 miles from L.A. proper for 1 week at a theater virtually no Academy Members live by.
I have NO issue with the traditional one week ‘qualifying run’ of such movies as THE WIND RISES or LABOR DAY. They were released IN L.A. and NYC. They were reviewed by the LA TIMES & NEW YORK TIMES (plus many other outlets).
But, movies like ALONE YET NOT ALONE try to book and hide. They don’t want folks to even know they are in theaters. They are trying to just do the legal minimum to “qualify” under the rules.
And, it’s not just crap like ALONE that do this. The pretty good Chilean movie GLORIA did it as well trying for a super longshot best actress nomination for Paulina Garcia. Now, if they really wanted Garcia to have an Oscar chance, they should have played it at a Laemmle, Landmark or Arclight cinema and gotten reviewed by the Times, LA WEEKLY, NPR’s FILM WEEK etc.. But, no, they dumped it in the Valley and didn’t screen it for critics (it Did get reviewed last week when it opened in actual L.A. theaters). The L.A. TIMES, NY TIMES etc. are also culpable as they seem to have a ‘Wink, Wink, Nudge, Nudge we won’t review it’ agreement with the distributors.
Was with you until the final sentence. A little heavy.
The Encino theater where ALONE had its one-week screening *IS* an “actual L.A. theater, as are the “dumped in the Valley” theaters where other such screenings take place. Los Angeles is a big city, and Encino is one of its many neighborhoods.
Kristopher, you don’t think the Times, The Weekly etc. purposely don’t play along with the Released, but “Not” released yet game? Why wouldn’t they have reviewed one of the most critically acclaimed movies of the year? I’m certain they have an agreement – verbal, written or unspoken – to play along with the game of not reviewing them until their “official” release in January/February? Come on, you don’t really believe that do you? And, it’s been done several times over recent years to boot. It’s a game of dodgeball.
And, Encino isn’t the Arclight, Landmark Westwood or the Laemmle Royal/Music Hall. Sorry. Not the same kind of high profile release that Academy Members pay attention to (and, YES, I have been there).
I also want to add that the name of that Encino theater is Laemmle Town Center and that the qualifying run for Gloria was at the Laemmle Clairemont 5. Both Laemmle theaters. The Laemmle chain (which last year celebrated it’s 75th anniversary) also screens most short films for their Oscar qualifying run and I’ve personally seen many shorts and movies (including Ernest and Celestine) during their AQ (Academy Qualifier) runs. So in short for those of you in LA, keep a sharp eye on Laemmle and you find yourself ahead of others when it comes to the more obsure nominations and early runs. Landmark and Landmark Nuart too!
I have no issue with the folks in Encino or Claremont, but, they are still not what folks consider the hotbed of the LA film scene (Covina has also been used for this purpose). Films are booked there so they are NOT noticed. And, they often only show once a day later at night to make it even more difficult to actually be seen.
With Shorts and Documentaries, fine, they are below the radar anyway.
But, GLORIA was going for a Best Actress nomination. I’m not thrilled that the supposedly quite fine ERNEST & CELESTINE did this as well. THE WIND RISES played a full week (and with day and night shows) in NYC and the Landmark West LA. It got reviewed by all the major outlets in those cities. THAT is a real release, the others are legal loopholes and the Academy should ban the practice. That way, another ALONE YET NOT ALONE hopefully couldn’t happen again.
It’s not like all of the Academy membership lives within two blocks of Doheny and Sunset, Joe.
COME ON, Kristopher!!!
YOU of all people KNOW that this is a ruse! Again, WHY would a film like GLORIA which had a legit shot at a Foreign Film Award nomination NOT want to be reviewed? It’s a scam and you know it.
Around the same time as the GLORIA sham screenings, THE WIND RISES, THE PAST, TIM’S VERMEER and LABOR DAY all got one week runs IN L.A. proper. They had ads and were reviewed by all the local outlets. Those were genuine releases, and YOU know it. GLORIA and ALONE YET NOT ALONE were shams that used a legal loophole to become “eligible”.
And, the ‘Doheny and Sunset’ line? Riddle me this, Mr. Tapley: When was the last time a legit Oscar caliber film got an Exclusive PREMIERE run ONLY in the Valley? (and, it has to be a legit release – Ads, citywide reviews and Day & Night screening times [not just the phoney once at 10pm thing]). When?
I don’t see why a film would necessarily need to be reviewed when it’s going to be out but a handful of days — makes total sense to wait until the actual release.
Usually those releases are simple qualifying releases, by the way. I recall hoofing it out to Encino to see the animated “Wrinkles” with Steve Pond, for instance. Often it’s just to fill the requirement as a full-fledged release isn’t possible for any number of reasons. Easier to drop in one theater and meet the minimum requirement than prepare a slew of prints for wider release.
You seem to think there’s some desperation to achieve something with this tactic but I don’t see anything of the sort actually happening (to your dramatic “riddle me this” point), so I can’t even really figure out what you’re trying to say.
I’ll leave it with my original comment: a little heavy, Joe. They’re not out to get you.
That is my point. These aren’t real releases. I feel that for it to be a genuine “qualifying run” it should have to play by the same rules as those other films that I cited prior played by (I forgot to also note THE INVISIBLE WOMAN). And, those titles didn’t have to “Easier to drop in one theater and meet the minimum requirement than prepare a slew of prints for wider release,” either. Just the SAME one or two that GLORIA has in release right now. As to my “dramatic ‘riddle me this’ point” – it’s just to show that ALONE and GLORIA were purposely released in the Valley to AVOID attention, not to seek it. A theater in Claremont or Covina (where others have pulled this stunt) is hardly akin to the Arclight, Laemmle Royal or Landmark West L.A.
And, getting to the topic at hand, if ALONE YET NOT ALONE had been forced to have a proper release, this whole “embarrassing moment” would likely have never happened in the first place. I am agreeing with you that this is indeed a “fishy situation”!!
Have you seen the reviews for “Gloria?” Why would they want to avoid attention? No, it was to meet the general requirement for exhibition until they were ready to actually release it wider, and in the meantime, screeners were sent to Academy members in the hopes that Paulina Garcia could land a Best Actress nomination. I can see why a movie like “Alone Yet Not Alone” would want to avoid attention, but your theory isn’t holding up with “Gloria” at all.
I think we’re talking past one another. I totally understand the system as it stands. I’m proposing that these phantom releases be DISQUALIFIED in the future if they don’t meet the standard test of being released in the city, with Ads, Reviews and full daily showtimes for a full week.
I’ve not only seen the reviews for GLORIA – but, seen the movie itself. That’s beside the point. Films like ALONE, GLORIA, SECRET OF THE KELLS etc. shouldn’t be allowed to open in Claremont or Covina (as has been done) and fly totally under the radar. You either do a proper release like the films mentioned, or you don’t qualify. This way an ALONE fiasco is far less likely to occur again. IF it had played citywide with Ads and Reviews and been laughed off the screen it’s hard to see its song being nominated.
Why does it matter how visible the release is? Seems a slippery slope standard. There are countless movies that have perfectly legitimate releases that many haven’t even heard of. And why do ads and reviews make the difference here? Why not just force a certain theater count or something while you’re at it? Because every movie has different needs and different resources. And why does it matter if it’s laughed off the screen? Critics and audiences don’t decide Oscar nominations. The 6,000 members of the Academy do.
You don’t seem to know what you want beyond just being annoyed that these movies register in the season the way they do. And that’s perfectly fine. But I don’t think you have a reasonable answer to it and what you ARE offering is elitist and not the way to go.
I’m just trying to propose a way around these phantom releases that “qualify” by playing a game of hide and seek.
You don’t agree that a movie should actually, you know, be RELEASED in the year of their eligibility? (Shorts, Docs & Foreign Films competing in those categories are exceptions).
Why should there be this ruse? I have no issue if a movie wants to open in Pacoima or Pasadena, but, it SHOULD be in plain sight with ads and reviews. Surely, the LA TIMES & WEEKLY critics had seen GLORIA at fests – why not review it when it opened? Just today in the LA TIMES they mentioned links to their reviews of TIM’S VERMEER and LABOR DAY that they reviewed back in December in their LEGIT ‘qualifying runs’. Why should ALONE or GLORIA not play by the same rules?
I do but I don’t think there’s a lot of meat in a debate over the moving goal post of a “release” definition.
Anyway, we obviously just see it differently.
Joe – There’s a huge point that’s being missed here in regards to where in LA a film gets released: it’s damn hard to get a film into a prime theater. Theaters are limited by number of screens, and often films that are seen as more commercial, or that come with more money to support the release, get the best slots. Don’t forget that major studios, and even mini majors, have long standing business relationships with them as well. Alone Yet Not Alone never had a chance into getting into The Arclight or The Landmark.
It’s probably true that more ridicule for the film as a whole would have reduced the changes of a song nomination. But that’s hardly something to applaud!
I haven’t seen (and won’t see) the film, and I haven’t heard (and probably won’t hear) the song; but it shouldn’t make any difference to whether a song gets nominated how bad the rest of the film was. It’s a best song award, after all, not a ‘the song in the best film’ award.
Inevitably, it does in practice work that way – nominations go to mediocre work in better (or just higher-profile) films rather than better work in a certain discipline in worse or lower-profile films. But that’s not a good thing. It’s not something that should be encouraged or applauded.
Frankly, I think it’s good that a song got nominated despite being in a film that was both unknown and apparently very bad – and if corrupt campaigning is what let it surmount those obstacles, just cracking down on the corrupt campaigning (whether the academy’s problem with direct mailing or your problem with classificatory loopholes) seems to be missing the larger problem.
“I got taken down by competition that had months of promotion and advertising behind them.”
I understand the situation must be very difficult to him. I don’t know exactly if disqualifying was the right thing to do but…
1) He could have got taken down by a competition that had months of promotion… but he could also have taken down something that had very little publicity but that doesn’t benefit from being the position he once had in the Academy. Think about the writers from the song from Short Term 12, one of the year’s most acclaimed films, who could have received its only nomination. Or Amen, from All Is Lost, one of the film that best used music in 2013.
2) If they were so strong about their position of disqualifying, why not putting number 6 in? It may have been something that had big publicity… or just a song from another little movie whose lyricists may never have the chance of getting nominated for an Oscar again.
My guess is it was clear some other contender was pushing this issue so the fair thing to do was compromise. Alone nod gone, no new nod added.
” The Academy is basically admitting with this decision that its membership is a flock of sheep. (Whether that’s true or not is another discussion entirely.) ”
Huh…yes they are.
Anyway, it has been clear for some time that the Best Song category is in need of massive changes- wasn’t there a year in which there were only two nominees?
The campaign rules overall can use an update as well.
“Anyway, it has been clear for some time that the Best Song category is in need of massive changes- wasn’t there a year in which there were only two nominees?”
Yes, and changes have since been put in place to ensure five nominees in the category (bar freak occurrences like this).
I know you probably left it out on purpose, but I’m really curious who hired the PI firm to find out what happened.
I think he’s just as much in the dark as we are, the report seemed pretty firmly “anonymous”.
Unless Mr. Tapley is hiding his hand…
Or he doesn’t want to report on speculation.
If they rescinded this nomination, why don’t they replace it with the next available nominee? What if Short Term 12’s original song was the next in line?
What if it was…?
Then…it should’ve been up there all along if “Alone Yet Not Alone” were properly disqualified prior to the nominations to begin with!
And yet it could have been “Younger Every Day” from “3 Geezers!”…
What’s an Oscar?
Why does it, what’s the word, buuuuuuuuurn?
When’s it my tuuuurn?
Hans, best comment EVER! ROFL!
Kris, do you think this is at all related to that PI investigator or that perhaps it was independently brought up by another party or perhaps someone within the Academy themselves?
Just read this article:
[www.facebook.com]
Even if 1/10 of these things are true in this article, what happened to Broughton should never have happened. If they want to enfore the rules strictly, then do so fairly.
Whats the difference between an academy governor asking you to listen to something and Leo asking you to watch something? They may not be asking in the exact same way, but the intentions are there.
This is the dumbest thing to happen to the Oscars since James Franco in a dress. I guess screeners would have to cease as well?
It’s like a friend of mine said: they opted to bring it up again and have this big blow-out right now, in order to save face in the long term. He imagines, and I think I agree, that the Academy found all the current mess better than to have “Alone yet not alone” enter history as an “Oscar-nominated movie”, which would always remember and make the mistake official. The strategy clearly was “clean this mess and deal with it now”, so they don’t have endless DVDs, books or whatever-have-you stating that this “production” has the Academy seal of approval.
Yes, Alone Yet Not Alone does not deserve a place in Oscar history alongside Gone with the Wind, Casablanca, Lawrence of Arabia, and Norbit.
If this was just Bruce’s misgivings, why wasn’t only his named removed? A bigger play is happening here… [www.facebook.com]
I basically agree with you that excluding Broughton seems more embarrassing and ethically awkward than the spectacle of a manifestly unjust choice for Best Song. “Alone, but Not Alone” is hardly the first unfair and terrible Oscar nomination. Still, it seems wrong to represent your judgment–I mean, the claim that spending money to campaign for Oscars is inevitable–as if it’s neutral and independent. The economics of this site (a site that I read with pleasure, of course) wouldn’t work well, I imagine, if studios weren’t spending money to purchase Oscar publicity. Most of your life experiences seem to involve the business of film promotion, so you have a vested interest in arguing that it’s absurd and hypocritical to try and curb it.
That makes absolutely no sense whatsoever. You’re going to have to clarify. I’m arguing that it’s silly to frame this as a fairness argument when the system is so patently stacked against a movie like this to begin with. That has zero to do with studio expenditures on a site like this. You say I have a vested interest in arguing that it’s hypocritical to try and curb those expenditures, but that’s not what I’m arguing at all so you’ve made up a point and put words in my mouth.
What I mean is this: The Academy says that Broughton shouldn’t have engaged in solicitations that seemed to trade on his insider status. You say that nowadays everyone promotes their films, both by using traditional campaign tactics and by using methods that skirt the rules. By accusing the Academy of hypocrisy, you seem to be assuming that we should accept a situation that normalizes nonstop Oscar promotion–even using methods that would have been considered dodgy a generation ago.
I’m emphatically not saying that, just because the site depends on studio advertising revenue, you’re some kind of shill for a corporate PR department. That would be silly, especially since you clearly don’t always deliver the message the studios want–especially in this case, where you’re standing up for an underfunded (though insider) campaign from a fairly marginal studio. All I’m saying is that you can hardly be neutral on the question of whether to discourage Oscar campaigning, since your life and livelihood necessarily depend on it.
And look, I don’t mean to be contentious, but you say that I’m putting words in your mouth when I describe you as saying that the studios are hypocritical in discouraging Oscar publicity / promotion / campaigning. I wasn’t intending to characterize your position unfairly, though: in your third paragraph you say clearly that the Academy’s stance is “hugely hypocritical.”
I see what you mean now. Though I assure you you’re digging for a self-serving perspective that doesn’t exist. I’m not concerned with my bottom line here at all and couldn’t have even twisted the logic into the pretzel you have to have even gone there. I just think this is all hypocritical, full stop.
And no, I said you were putting words into my mouth by saying that I was calling it hypocritical to curb campaign expenditures (i.e., big money from studios). You weren’t clear. I get you now, and as stated above, that wasn’t anywhere near my line of logic, but I appreciate the need to note that I’m commenting on something that affects the HitFix bottom line. Kind of goes without saying, though. After all, much of what runs in this space is commentary on a system that feeds itself. All of that is way beside the point and another discussion (if at all necessary) entirely.
Jasper. Agreed. But, there are plenty of smaller theaters in the area. And, all I’m asking is that they publicize their screenings AND invite critics to review them, Valley or not. I’m just decrying the practice of PURPOSELY showing movies in a manner where they AREN’T noticed. Trust me, when ALONE hits L.A. on its regular release, there will be ads and reviews (as other Christian releases do)