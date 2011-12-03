‘The Artist’ leads the way with 8 D.C. critics nods

Not far behind the New York film critics’ vote is the Washington D.C. Area Film Critics Association, which today made a firm declaration for Michel Hazanavicius’s “The Artist.” The film (which won the NYFCC prize) led the field with eight nominations.
There wasn’t much wealth-spreading or unique thinking going on. The group tried to shake things up by tipping its hat to Tom McCarthy’s “Win Win” in the Best Film category, but they couldn’t be bothered to chalk it up anywhere else other than the Best Original Screenplay category.
“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” screened just in time for the vote, but like with the other early birds this year, “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” was not shown. The former did get a score nomination; the double CD soundtrack was also mailed out to voting bodies earlier this week.
“Drive” had a good showing across the field and has me hopeful a few other groups will take that lead, though. The group gets brownie points for planting a flag on behalf of Andy Serkis in the Best Supporting Actor category at a key point in time for that campaign (as long as it’s not a stunt, that is), but mostly, the whole list reads like a collective of Oscar frontrunners with an ever-so-slight critical bend.
These early guys will surely set the pace, and this being a year that could go a couple of different ways (and therefore really could do without the burden of group think), allow me to get a few FYCs out there before we’re too far gone.
Think outside the box. Someone be brave enough to spring for a foreign film outside of the ghetto of its own separate category. “A Separation” has a script and performances worth the consideration. Someone take “Rampart,” “We Need to Talk About Kevin” and “Shame” a little more seriously than merely recognizing the brilliant lead portrayals. Don’t be afraid of heaping Best Picture kudos onto popular/blockbuster fare you loved — “Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” for instance, or “The Adventures of Tintin.”
Anyway, this year’s list of WAFCA nominees are below. And remember, as always, a quick turnaround on these. The winners will be announced Monday, December 5.
Best Film
“The Artist”
“The Descendants”
“Drive”
“Hugo”
“Win Win”
Best Director
Woody Allen, “Midnight in Paris”
Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”
Alexander Payne, The Descendants”
Nicolas Winding Refn, “Drive”
Martin Scorsese, “Hugo”
Best Actor
George Clooney, “The Descendants”
Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”
Michael Fassbender, Shame”
Brad Pitt, “Moneyball”
Michael Shannon, “Take Shelter”
Best Actress
Viola Davis, “The Help”
Elizabeth Olsen, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”
Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady”
Tilda Swinton, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”
Michelle Williams, “My Week with Marilyn”
Best Supporting Actor
Kenneth Branagh, “My Week with Marilyn”
Albert Brooks, “Drive”
John Hawkes, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”
Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”
Andy Serkis, “Rise of the Planet of the Apes”
Best Supporting Actress
Bérénice Bejo, “The Artist”
Melissa McCarthy, “Bridesmaids”
Carey Mulligan, “Shame”
Octavia Spencer, “The Help”
Shailene Woodley, “The Descendants”
Best Acting Ensemble
“Bridesmaids”
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”
“The Help”
“Hugo”
“Margin Call”
Best Adapted Screenplay
“The Descendants”
“The Help”
“Hugo”
“Moneyball”
“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Best Original Screenplay
“The Artist”
“Bridesmaids”
“50/50”
“Midnight in Paris”
“Win Win”
Best Animated Feature
“The Adventures of Tintin”
“Arthur Christmas”
“Puss in Boots”
“Rango”
“Winnie the Pooh”
Best Documentary
“Being Elmo: A Puppeteer”s Journey”
“Buck”
“Cave of Forgotten Dreams”
“Into the Abyss: A Tale of Death, A Tale of Life”
“Project Nim”
Best Foreign Language Film
“13 Assassins”
“Certified Copy”
“I Saw the Devil”
“Pina”
“The Skin I Live In”
Best Art Direction
“The Artist”
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”
“Hugo”
“The Tree of Life”
“War Horse”
Best Cinematography
“The Artist”
“Hugo”
“Melancholia”
“The Tree of Life”
“War Horse”
Best Score
“The Artist”
“Drive”
“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
“Hugo”
“War Horse”
For year-round entertainment news and awards season commentary follow @kristapley on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
Delighted to see Drive performing so well this season.
Are there any Drive online FYC ads? I haven’t seen one so far and I have seen some obscure ones.
I haven’t seen one either but then again the only places I religiously check out are this site, Awards Daily, and Indiewire.
There was one on AwardsDaily. For cinematography.
No Glenn Close again, is it safe to say she is out and that Viola/Streep/M Williams/Swinton are looking highly likely.
Her only nomination to date is the Satellite Awards lol
I’m just not feeling her this year. She has some champions, but no one seems to be really talking about Albert Nobbs or, most importantly, her performance. I’m so happy that Tilda Swinton is getting this recognition right at the time the film is getting its qualifying release. She deserves every award that comes her way.
Based on current buzz, I’d say Streep, Davis, Williams, and Swinton. I’d have Theron & Close battling for 5th right now. But by BFCA/Globes/BAFTA, Theron and/or Close could be back in.
I think Swinton will ultimately be nominated. It reminds me of last year when people thought there was no way Portman would be nominated, and then once she was nominated there was apparently no way she would win. I don’t think Swinton will win, but I do think she will get in. I agree with JJ1’s top 4. Theron will get in before Close… she has to, right? There’s no way Close’s performance trumps Theron’s in Young Adult. Strong performance in a strong film > mediocre performance in a weak film.
I’m pretty sure by the time Portman was nominated everyone knew she was going to win right?
Perhaps but I remember one of the Oscar Talks during last years awards season in which Portman was discussed as a long-shot in terms of winning.
I have a feeling things will change drastically– Swinton may become a frontrunner if she wins more critics awards. I would love to see a 3-way battle between Theron, Williams’, and Swinton.
I also love that Win Win made their top five. Thank you DC.
So deserving, isn’t that such a great film?
I’m hoping Thomas McCarthy gets an Oscar nod this year for screenplay. Looking at the contenders I see Malick and Dustin Lance Black are ahead of him. Sad.
It’s so worthy but there are so many others that are too like Contagion and Martha Marcy May Marlene. We can hope!
Contagion too, definitely should be in play for that Oscar OS nod.
Tom McCarthy really deserves a nod. Win Win was the best film this year as far as I am concerned. Paul and Amy deserve recognition too.
“Win Win” is still my #1 movie of the year, which is odd, because I really didn’t like Tom McCarthy’s other movies. I realize that something like Best Picture is probably impossible, but if Fox Searchlight managed to get it into the wide-open Original Screenplay category, that would be amazing.
Kris, they nominated Dragon Tattoo for Best Score so I would think/hope they saw the film…
Hmmm.
The soundtrack was mailed to voting groups this week. I’m not sure when they would have seen it if LA just saw it yesterday (with a few chosen ones on Monday), but maybe Sony mobilized. I dunno.
Just a note that THE GIRL WITH THE DRAGON TATTOO was, in fact, screened for the Washington DC Area Film Critics Association on Friday morning, just in time for the initial nominations vote.
The lack of “War Horse” outside of tech categories is surprising. These guys usually do trend in Oscar’s direction, too.
Can’t be because their Spielberg haters either since they’re one of only a couple groups (Kansas City being the only other one I know of) to award “Munich” Best Picture back in ’05.
War Horse has always felt like a BFCA, Globes, AMPAS thing to me, more than critics (like The Help).
Just a note that THE GIRL WITH THE DRAGON TATTOO was, in fact, screened for the Washington DC Area Film Critics Association on Friday morning, just in time for the initial nominations vote.
Thanks Dustin.
I’d be on board with “Melancholia” for cinematography if it weren’t for that ridiculous wobbly camera.
Have to agree there. It looked great, but the “wobbling” was too much and kept tossing me out of the movie.
Hugo for best acting ensemble?
Sure, if you happen to think the kids, particularly Butterfield, were good (which I do, and seem to be in the minority). But there’s a lot of online adoration for Helen McCrory out there, too. :)
With a lot of catching up to do, I currently have McCrory in my top 5.
I don’t get it either. The kid is pretty stiff and Chloe Moretz has her over-eager moments. SBC and Ben Kingsley give the best performances. Should have gone to Contagion..?
Should have gone to “The Ides of March” or “The Descendants.”
I thought Butterfield was pretty dang good, considering he was pretty much carrying the whole film. I feel bad for saying this, but Chloe Moretz was the least engaging, in my opinion. Like Laura says, she was oftentimes very over-eager and a bit too cutesy and precocious.
But yet again I thought Hailee Steinfeld was horrible in True Grit last year.
It’s funny how things can be interpreted differently by different people. I thought Butterfield captured the hesitant, sad, loneliness extremely well. And anytime he had to emote, he got me teary-eyed. I also thought Moretz was very good and not precocious, at all. Overeager? Perhaps. But not distractingly so, for me. I also thought her accent sounded stellar. As for Steinfeld, I always maintained that she was very good. But she was Lead and didn’t come near my Lead line-up.
Individually, the kids were fair…together, they just weren’t connecting (the pacing of their line readings was off…they were asked to do a lot of filled pauses and emotional transitions they just don’t have the skill to do yet)…both definitely needed a little more rehearsal time.
I had a friend at that age who was EXACTLY like Chloe Moretz’s character so I have to say I didn’t find her performance so bad, but I can see why people wouldn’t find the performance especially good. If I hadn’t known someone just like her I wouldn’t like the performance.
I also thought Butterfield was mostly good, especially in the sadder / angrier moments. He is one of the few kids that age that pulls of angst convincingly.
But I still mostly think the kids were a bit of a drag on the overall effect of the film.
Really like the attention for DRIVE and THE DESCENDANTS, as well as MARTH MACY finally showing up. Would have liked to see Moneyball or Tree of Life over Hugo…
If the DRIVE love continues, think it has any shot at Picture or an upset Director nom? I’d think it still has a shot if FilmDistrict can mount a campaign, mostly because of the #1 voting system. I would think its fans, though limited, might be a dedicated group. Something’s gotta be the Ron Paul of Oscar noms, right? Tree of Life and Drive seem similar in this regard to me.
If the DRIVE momentum continues, I can see Brooks and Screenplay, if not one more somewhere.
Quite a coup for the all-but-forgotten Win Win to land a spot in Best Film.
And yet another mention for Swinton, who also won the European Film Award today for Best Actress.
Thanks for your attention to our nominations! But let me suggest that any group award will tilt toward the mainstream. That’s what happens when a diverse group of people with strong opinions vote. A wide variety of films received support from members, just not enough to be in the top five, what you might call critical mass. You may be happier with the top 10 choices of some of our members when they are released later in the moth. In the past, by the way when we have picked films inconsistent with other groups’ choices, we’ve been hit for that, too, but I guess as critics ourselves we should expect that. — Nell Minow, WAFCA
Good to know. Thanks for that info!
I live near the DC area and I would be quite curious to know what the various top ten lists entailed. Great group of nominees imho!
It’s hard to tell if Dragon Tattoo is any good from these awards, as it hasn’t been shut out completely, but hasn’t won that many, so I’m really hoping someone breaks the embargo soon.
The thing about Dragon Tattoo, regardless of its quality, is that it is being shown the day before people are voting. Now, in some cases that might be beneficial since it is still fresh in critics’ minds, but on the flip side, it’s not giving people enough time to let it sink in.
I REALLY like a lot about this group of nominations. First off it includes both of the Michaels (Fassbender AND Shannon) for best actor. Then, they nominated both Elizabeth Olsen AND Tilda Swinton for Best Actress. Plus they recognized both John Hawkes and Carey Mulligan for supporting actor/actress and also found a much deserved spot for Nicolas Winding Refn in best director. I’m really hoping some of these are repeated throughout the season b/c they are imho some pretty awesome picks and I’d love to seem them go all the way to the big show!
I agree in that this is different enough from NYFCC and NBR to make me pleased that we’re not seeing a complete retread. Even though I don’t necessarily agree with the nomination, it was pleasant enough to see Melissa McCarthy in the Supporting Actress category as well.
Melissa McCarthy was fine in that film but I agree it wasn’t anything particularly “nomination-worthy” per se. That was probably the best mainstream comedy of the year and it definitely had uniformly great performances across the board – but none of them deserve nominations imho.
Not that she’ll necessarily be nommed come Oscar time (mayyyybe), but Carey Mulligan is popping up an awful lot in the last week. I predicted that weeks ago based on the Fassbender buzz, and that if people are seeing the film and seeing him, they’re seein’ her.
Agreed! Let’s plant that seed now – Fassbender and Mulligan definitely deserve recognition for their work. How could any serious awards body not nominate both of them? Their time on screen together is what ignites the whole film imho. Plus I’d like to see McQueen get some recognition as well, although that is a much harder battle to be won than nominating the performances.
Anne and Kris have not been to hot on Carey’s chances but she has been getting excellent reviews across the board and was runner-up at NYCC. I think she comes along with Fassbender.
She really turned in such a fearless performance. I think the actors branch will go for it. If not Oscar, definitely SAG. (fingers crossed)
I’ve been posting a Mulligan comment every couple of days. I guess this is today’s FYC. (BTW, as a SAG member, I wouldn’t say she’s a shoo-in, as my favorite performances of the year rarely get acknowledged. It would be nice if this year turned out differently.)
I believe Kris thought Mulligan was great. But unless I’m wrong, he and others think that it’s the Fassbender show, and that Mulligna won’t be around much promoting herself (off doing Gatsby), and that always hurts. I still think she’s in the hunt, for sure.
After seeing Arthur Christmas today, I’d say Rango will probably win Animated Feature, unless there is less controversy over Tintin amongst the animators than expected.
Arthur Christmas was very enjoyable and very funny. However, it’s also very British, which doesn’t do it any favors. Weak year for animation though. I haven’t given an animated film above a 7/10 yet. Still need to see Tintin though.
Agreed. Very weak. My fave of the year is Rango (and I never would have imagined 8-9 months ago that it would be my fave by this point). It’s a 7.5/8 out of 10 for me.
After that, Gnomeo & Juliet, Hoodwinked 2, Cars 2, Happy Feet 2, Winnie the Pooh, Kung Fu Panda 2, Rio ….. all varying forms of decent to awful.
Nothing knocked me out. I’ve yet to see Tintin, but I don’t think it’ll be nommed for animated.
Agreed about the state of the Animated feature category this year – such an unfortunate thing b/c the past couple of years have been so strong. I do kinda feel like Tintin is going to get nominated in the end, but who knows with that category? Also, Winnie the Pooh was my favorite animated film of the year but it certainly wasn’t anything new or fresh – just the same old thing that one would expect from those characters. I kept waiting for some amazing animated film to come out of nowhere and blow me away…but it never happened. Here’s hoping next year can become another high note year for the medium.
Very happy to see the Winnie the Pooh recognition. While I haven’t seen Arthur Christmas yet (and Tin Tin, obviously), Winnie the Pooh was simply charming and rather beautiful onscreen.
What does it being British have to do with anything? “Wallace and Gromit” didn’t have any trouble here.
If the Animated branch was smart, they’d nominate Tintin to give the category some heft. Most of the animated films this year were so underwhelming. Pooh was good, but too small. Rango, good. Kung Fu Panda, best I can say is that it was gorgeous. That’s all I got.
I agree JJ1 – nominating Tintin provides that category some much needed balance. Even if my heart isn’t really in any particular film this year, I really must say that I am hopeful that some combination of Rango, Winnie the Pooh, and Tintin are included in the final 5 – with the last two going to anything else (they can throw the names up in the air and catch the first two for all I care at this point.)
“Don’t be afraid of heaping Best Picture kudos onto popular/blockbuster fare you loved” …yes, like Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 for instance.
Appreciate the Best Acting Ensemble nod for HP&DH2, D.C.!
Whoa Swinton is getting notices right and left. Good for her. I hope this means Close is out of the top 4. I’m a bit surprised to see Olsen get in before Theron. Young Adult really needs some critical love before Oscar voting gets underway. Anyway, I’m thrilled that Olsen got in and not Jones. Very well deserved.
I posted something similar above but I agree with you. I think Theron has only gotten a Satellite nomination which is the same as Close, and I would hate to think that they would be battling for that last spot when Theron is so deserving for her extraordinary performance. I hope it ends up Davis, Williams’, Streep, Swinton, and Theron.
Those are the 5 I’m thinking (Streep, Davis, Williams, Swinton, Theron) unless Acting Branch sentiment sweeps in for Close.
I’ve not seen Young Adult yet obviously, but the trailer has me hooked and I really can’t wait. I think it looks like it is going to be a terrific actor’s showcase, especially for Theron.
But if I had to pick the actresses I would prefer to see nominated from films that I have seen, I would really clamor for a group that included Dunst, Olsen, and Swinton. Davis gave it her all in an otherwise slightly off-balance film and I would be happy if she was recognized for it. I thought Williams did a great job as Marilyn, but it wasn’t really next-level great like she has done in past work like Blue Valentine, Meek’s Cutoff, Synechdoche NY, or Brokeback Mountain. So I would be okay if she was left off this year for someone else to join the party (especially since she was included last year for such a barnstormingly perfect performance.)
I’m really not too keen on Streep, especially after Guy’s multiple tweets about the film, but I will just have to accept it that she could take a role that had her yodeling in Russian backwards standing on a lawn chair wearing a lobster outfit and still likely get nominated. There’s exceptional work out there this year, that the academy doesn’t even have to look that hard to find. I just wish they would bring their A game and pick the best of the best like they did last year.
Hmmm no Leo DiCaprio. He’s falling more and more off the radar as we speak.
Also bummed no Tree of Life in best film and/or Midnight in Paris but happy to see Allen recognized. I’m in the minority who doesn’t understand all the buzz for The Artist. Liked it, but it’s not a film I would revisit anytime soon. I can think of 5-10 other films that I’ve seen this year that I could watch over and over before going to see The Artist again.
As regards to your FYC Kris, these are so extremely insignificant and minor awards. Do you think any of these trivial groups will nominate foreign language stuff. A Separation is the kind of film that should sweep Best Picture/Director right and left but these guys will never consider a foreign film best of the year.
Never hurts to ask.
I almost wish critics groups would stop being so good Drive and NWR because I know they’re just giving me false hope.
OK, hear me out:
I’m starting to get a sense that Pitt may win Best Actor for Moneyball at the Oscars. 3 months ago, I think a lot of people figured that the Academy was going to give the Oscar to DiCaprio (Clint, biopic, a “star” who hasn’t won yet), or maybe Oldman. Now that J. Edgar has stumbled and DiCaprio has 2 big films on the horizon; and that Oldman’s performance isn’t a classically ‘winning’ type of performance ……….. I think the narrative turns to Pitt – the other “star” who hasn’t won yet and is in one of the year’s best films, and his “I’m retiring in a few years” commentary doesn’t hurt. Clooney & Dujardin are sitting at the top, but a lot can change.
I would be okay with this actually. As long as they at least NOMINATE Fassbender, then I will be cool with any outcome. I really don’t think DiCaprio is going to get nominated this year, but then again I really didn’t think Angelina Jolie was going to get nominated for Changeling either and sure enough they sprung for her as well. But I definitely believe that a narrative is going to form that is really going to push for Pitt to go all the way and I think it is cool. I liked him fine in Moneyball, but it was nowhere near as good as either of the Michaels (Fassbender and Shannon obviously) – although I admit their films are far too much of fringe efforts to ever be in the running for the award. So Pitt sounds like a natural choice.
I can’t wait to see TTSS (I LOVE the miniseries), but I agree that Oldman’s prize is likely to be his first ever nomination and not an actual award. After giving the award to a beloved Brit actor last year, I kinda do feel like they are going to really pull for a Hollywood star to get an award this year.
KRISTOPHER, WHY AREN’T YOU WRITING ABOUT EUROPEAN FILM AWARDS? They were given out last night and ‘Melancholia’ won!
Greg Ellwood covered them on Hitfix last night. We’ll do a follow-up post, but chill out. Some of us have lives to lead away from the computer screen.
well, you update the BIFA but you don’t the EFA. that’s what I found odd. The second group is more important than the first, and came first in the awards season (saturday efa, sunday Bifa).
As of right now, I’d say the Best Picture race is probably going to be between the two odes to classic cinema, The Artist and Hugo. War Horse doesn’t seem like it will be a big factor with critics, although I’m sure the guilds will bring it to the forefront of the race. But then again, both Hugo and The Artist also seem ripe for guild love, so I think War Horse may very well just be an also-ran this year, kind of similar to Benjamin Button’s position in the race 3 years ago, meaning lots of nominations but not a serious contender for any major prizes.
I’m also starting to doubt Oldman’s chances. There just doesn’t seem to be enough enthusiasm for his performance. I definitely think a BAFTA nomination will happen, but now that Fassbender seems to be IN, there’s only room for one open slot, and between Oldman and DiCaprio, I just think the Academy will want to give it to Leo, even if he doesn’t end up getting very many critics’ mentions.
Also, the campaigning for Serkis did pull through after all.
I think the foreign language nominations are pretty awesome. “I Saw the Devil” is an unexpected choice and “13 Assassins” is another example of a film that deserves more consideration outside of the foreign language category.
DC Winners [www.dcfilmcritics.com]
…And it’s THE ARTIST again! Wow, I really hope this isn’t the beginning of another sweep year. I’ll be really disappointed if it’s going to be The Artist, The Artist, The Artist everywhere… especially since there are plenty of other options out there.
This isn’t to suggest the film is a poor one; It’s an excellent film. It’s this possible sheep mentality that scares me.