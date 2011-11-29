‘The Artist’ wins Best Picture, Best Director from NYFCC

After all the extraneous stuff surrounding the New York Film Critics Circle and their vote, the organization finally sat down and painstakingly settled on its list of award winners for 2011 this morning. They were lapped by Film Independent’s Independent Spirit Awards announcement (more on that in a moment), which was revealed via Twitter, just as the NYFCC announcement was. But when the dust finally settled, it was an ode to silent cinema that walked away with the goods.
Jessica Chastain and Brad Pitt were each cited for their work in “The Tree of Life,” alongside other projects they have in play this year, while Meryl Streep (“The Iron Lady”) and Albert Brooks (“Drive”) rounded out the acting honors. “Moneyball” also did quite well, nabbing Best Screenplay and getting cited alongside “The Tree of Life” for Pitt’s award.
If you didn’t keep track in real time, you can read my commentary on all of the award winners below. From here, the National Board of Review takes the baton on Thursday and the circuit marches on.
Best First Feature: “Margin Call”
Commentary: A night after “Martha Marcy May Marlene” walks away from the Gothams empty-handed, it has to lose a prize like this to a thoroughly uncompelling (my opinion) drama with some admittedly top-notch performances. Unfortunate. Is this a sign that Sean Durkin’s brilliant film is on track to get the shaft all season? Time will tell.
Best Non-Fiction Film: “Cave of Forgotten Dreams”
Commentary: This is a film that, shamefully, I have not seen. But while I’m glad the group stuck up for Werner Herzog’s film, I’m bummed out that “Into the Abyss” seems to be falling to the wayside this year, for the most part. “Cave of Forgotten Dreams” was eligible for Best Documentary Feature at the Oscars last year.
Best Supporting Actress: Jessica Chastain, “The Help,” “Take Shelter” and “The Tree of Life”
Commentary: Deliberations on this one seemed to take forever, only to boil down to a bit of an obvious choice. Jessica Chastain has had a sensational year. She’s even in two other films that weren’t cited as part of her award here — “Coriolanus” and “The Debt” — and yet she still seems to be in a precarious situation as far as a potential Oscar nod goes. Critics awards often choose to award actors for multiple films, but in this instance, it might have been helpful to take a stand on one of them
Best Actress: Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady”
Commentary: So Meryl Streep racks up her first critics win of the year, of which I’m sure there will be many. It’s a safe choice but a commendable one, because Streep is fantastic in the role and, as noted in my thoughts on the film a few weeks back, it looks to be her and Viola Davis in a heated race to the finish line. This, by the way, is the fifth NYFCC award for Streep. She last won for “Julie & Julia” in 2009.
Best Supporting Actor: Albert Brooks, “Drive”
Commentary: This is fantastic. Announced just as he was receiving an Independent Spirit nomination, no less (where “Drive” did well in general). And I’d say it’s a boost he needed, not that he was fading, but other elements were beginning to take over the conversation. This roots him firmly.
Best Actor: Brad Pitt, “Moneyball” and “The Tree of Life”
Commentary: This is a bit of a surprise from this crowd, but a welcome one. I’m happy Pitt was cited for both films, even if “The Tree of Life” represents a supporting portrayal. It’s a smooth move and guarantees further traction for the film, which, as noted in this morning’s round-up, should be priming itself to strike in an uncertain season.
Best Foreign Language Film: “A Separation”
Commentary: A handsome choice, no question. One of the year’s best films, painfully human and hopefully a contender for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar when the nominees are announced in January.
Best Director: Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”
Commentary: Are you kidding me? I am so happy this film was able to be made. It’s an uphill climb. It was a passion project. But it… Forget it. I’m on the record. Suffice it to say there were countless other directors who put out more compelling work this year. Malick, Moverman, Durkin, Refn, Ramsay, Farhadi, Scorsese, Nichols, McQueen, the list is epic. This I count as a real disappointment.
Best Screenplay: Aaron Sorkin, Steven Zaillian, “Moneyball”
Commentary: Great pick! The “Moneyball” script is one of the most nuanced and dense pieces of work this year. And with this, the NYFCC raises the profile of the film even more.
Best Cinematography: Emmanuel Lubezki, “The Tree of Life”
Commentary: Any other choice would have been a bit unexpected, no? Well, maybe not, as there is some fine work out there from cinematographers this year (which I’ll touch on in the Indie Spirits commentary shortly). A deserved win. Nothing touches it this year.
Special Award: Filmmaker Raoul Ruiz (posthumously)
Commentary: A nice nod to the director of films like “Mysteries of Lisbon” and “Three Lives and Only One Death”
Best Picture: “The Artist”
Commentary: This is where that long line of announcements was going? A film that is little more than reference and reverence with no real soul of its own? Very surprising, and very disappointing. Films like “Moneyball” and “The Tree of Life,” which were clearly in the running, would have been much more meaningful selections, but it’s their party and they’ll cry if they want to, I guess.
The first critics award of the year and I already have a bad feeling in my stomach. Not sure why people are having a tough time with “Martha Marcy May Marlene”.
Margin Call rocked.
I’m not even here to compare “Margin Call” to “MMMM”, but seeing as how the award is titled “Best First Feature”, is this not a directing award?
As much as I respect “Margin Call”, I don’t see how it even approaches the level of craftsmanship as Durkin’s film.
“Margin Call” is a bunch of gifted actors in a dark, abandoned high-rise – it’s basically a stage play.
Just realized I contradicted my opening statement by therefore preceding to directly compare both films….what are you gonna do?
I agree. Margin Call is reminiscent of Glengarry Glen Ross, finely acted but not a film I’ll give much thought to in the weeks ahead going into the thick of awards season.
Margin Call was awful. What a bad choice over MMMM.
Agreed. MMMM remains one of the best films of the year. Margin Call was a chore to sit through.
I thought she was GARBAGE in Julie & Julia, a looney tunes cartoon masquerading as a woman. Seeing how that won NYFCC, I might not have a favorable reaction to her performance in The Iron Lady.
Great for Albert Brooks
Here’s the voting breakdown of the NYFCC from The New York Post
Best Picture: “The Artist” (44pts)
2nd “Melancholia” (35pts)
3rd “Hugo” (20pts)
Best Director: Michel Haznavicius (47points) “The Artist”
2nd Martin Scorsese (39pts) “Hugo”
3rd Von Trier (22pts) “Melancholia”
Best Actor: Brad Pitt (42pts) “Moneyball”
2nd Michael Fassbender (27pts) “Shame”
3rd Jean Dujardin (26pts) “The Artist”
Best Actress: Meryl Streep (38pts) “The Iron Lady”
2nd Michelle Williams (24pts) “MWWM”
3rd Kristen Dunst (23pts) “Melancholia”
Best Supporting Actor: Albert Brooks (43pts) “Drive”
2nd Christopher Plummber (36pts) “Beginners”
3rd Viggo Mortensen (18pts) “A Dangerous Method”
Best Supporting Actress: Jessica Chastain (33pts) “TH” “TS” “TOL”
2nd Carey Mulligan (27pts) “Shame”
3rd Vanessa Redgrave(26pts) “Coriolanus”
Love that Brooks and Pitt won, as well as Chastain. Since you already know of my love for Streep, you’ll probably guess that I’m quite happy about this win.
I’m thrilled with Meryl Streep and Brad Pitt! (esp. Pitt, as he gave such a nuanced non-showy perf for Moneyball – I was hoping he wouldn’t get lost in the mix during guild season). I haven’t seen Iron Lady yet, but would love to see Meryl get recognition again…. although it seems we have an embarrasment of riches this year at Best Actress as Davis, Williams (or even Close, Mara, Swinton and Olson) could win in other years.
Ok this award for multiple films thing is pissing me off – it’s almost like saying sorry everyone else, we might’ve liked you, but Jessica Chastain had a great YEAR.
Glad for Brooks. Furious on behalf of Martha Marcy May Marlene.
I forgot how painful this process is.
It’s interesting, isn’t it? If she had made only ONE of those films this year, would she have gotten the award for any single performance?
Yeah that’s what I mean – I REALLY doubt she would. It feels like a cop out. These choices are SO lazy.
It also makes no effort to narrow down what performance of hers rises above the others.
I totally agree. Chastain has had a great YEAR and there’s no denying she is TREMENDOUSLY talented, but it’s almost as if she won by default by appearing in more than one good film. Quantity vs. quality if you ask me. And by the way I think her best performance this year is in Take Shelter, which seems to be the least likely to get her an Oscar nomination. I think her plethora of good performances will end up being a huge problem when people actually sit down and try to sort out which one to vote for.
Disagree with the Chastain quantity over quality thing. I found her to the best thing in The Help. In fact, I wish she had more screen time.
Albert Brooks just tweeted this:
“Was just told about N.Y.F.C.C. and Spirit Awards! THANK YOU. I feel like Herman Cain at a Dallas Cheerleader convention.”
The man is a god! While promoting Defending Your Life on Howard Stern’s show, the self-proclaimed King of All Media asked Brooks if he “nailed Meryl Streep.” His response: “I’m not really into crucifixion.”
For all the elbows and forearms this group used to beat their way to the front of the award line (and see December movies before it’s even December), these selections tell me they could’ve made this list in October.
True that. I want Young Adult on this list, and I want it now!
I’m with you. I thought NYFCC were “hip” enough to pick films like Young Adult, MMMM, and Drive. I’m very happy for Albert Brooks, but I would have loved for Charlize Theron to replace Streep… or really any love for that film would have sufficed.
I don’t suppose there is any significance in their listing “The Help” first among Chastain’s three films. It looks like that’s just alphabetical.
That’s how I listed it.
Lubezki must’ve been pretty unanimous considering it only took them four minutes from announcing Best Screenplay to announcing Best Cinematography.
I have no complaints about the actors they honored. All seem deserving, even some of their films are not.
Pleasantly surprised to see Drive mentioned so many times by the Spirit awards! Really surprised to see Gosling make it in the Actor category, but thrilled.
Was Shame not eligible for the Spirits? I can’t understand how it got shut out?
Shame wasn’t shut out–it’s in the Foreign Film category.
Ah, thanks! Still surprised it didn’t get more nominations.
I’m not exactly sure of the Spirit’s process, but I’m thinking that is the only thing Shame is eligible for.
Shame is a British film, and therefore only eligible in the Best International Film category.
Interesting that The Descendants got completely shut out.
Oh boy, is it going to be fun to be a fan of The Artist around here for the next three months. *sigh* I can’t argue with any of their choices, and I’m especially happy about Brooks, A Separation and, yes, The Artist. I think the Screenplay pick is the most interesting and unexpected for me. I’d be more than fine with seeing Sorkin on the awards trail for the second year in a row.
Ha! I’d like to think that Kris would be a bit more level-headed than some other bloggers from last year (cough sas… cough) in their disappointment that a certain film could be carried all the way to Oscar.
Which is why I don’t visit those other blogs. I love the coverage and the writing here and I will continue to visit the site daily. The criticism and opinions are all fair game, they’ll just take some getting used to. I doled it out as a Social Network fan last year and I will have to take it this year.
Right. :) I’m just saying, I know Kris won’t resort to that.
I’m a big fan of The Artist, so rest assured there’s going to be a supportive voice on the site as well. We’re switching roles from last year!
This was why they were so compelled to get the vote out first, so they could vote for a film that didn’t need their help anyway. The only choice I’m happy for is Pitt, who also didn’t really need their help. How about Oldman or Michael Shannon?
Did they not give out Best Animated Feature this year? Odd, since they’ve given it in previous years (and they were also the rare group not to award Toy Story 3, opting for The Illusionist instead).
Surprised (and glad) The Descendants was shut-out. A lot more better films.
Gosh, I really can’t wait to see ‘The Artist’ for myself to see if I fall in love with it or scrunch my face up. My expectation are quite low.
The Artist has no soul? LOL the funniest bit I have read all week. You elitist critics are truly something.
I wasn’t aware that having a contrarian opinion made somebody an elitist.
And even if it were elitist, it’s still true. The film wears everything on its sleeve. There is no density to it. This is OBJECTIVELY so.
It’s still true? oh look, a film critic is telling me there is no such thing as subjectivity. Lacking soul? tell that the strong word of mouth, tell that to the unbelievably impressive box office receipts especially for a movie featuring French actors unknown on US soil, tell the standing ovations at film festivals. Clearly, millions of people out there have seen a “soul” and connected tremendously with it.
Since when did density = good movie. The most memorable stories known to man are the simple stories, not because they are simple but because beneath their simplicity lies a universal human connection, a connection so strong we cannot ignore. Simple stories are hard to execute because some story tellers (or directors in this case) lack the finesse to tap into that universal connection. Based on critical and audience reception, The Artist did you are simply bitter because it did not feature all those obfuscating plot lines and faux artsy cinematography you elitist critic tend to love.
Vive L’Artiste
Vive Monsieur Hazanavicius
There is absolutely such a thing as subjectivity.
I’m not arguing whether it’s a good movie or not. I’m on the record. (It IS a good movie, by the way.) I’m arguing whether it has any meat on its bones. It’s an objective thing. And it doesn’t.
I don’t think people are connecting with a “soul” by the way. It’s much harder to do that, and more demanding an exercise. Connecting with an airy trifle, a passing entertainment? That’s easy.
Anyway, the rest of your comment is just the typical “I can’t express myself” line of “you’re elitist” reasoning. Grow up.
Deena: you’re point is fundamentally hypocritical. You’re whole argument following your line about subjectivity/objectivity suggests that there is no such thing as subjectivity, as you argue that everybody loves “The Artist” and then go on a verbal tirade against Kris because, gasp, he thinks the film is a trifle with little weight or significance. He never even says he dislikes the film, just suggests an inherent flaw. HE thinks that, it is a subjective opinion, yet you criticize him for having it and call him an elitist. You can’t have your cake and eat it too.
“I’m arguing whether it has any meat on its bones. It’s an objective thing. And it doesn’t.”
With the greatest of respect to my colleague, I’d say it isn’t, and it does.
I found The Artist a giddy blast, sure, but I don’t equate that with a lack of subtext or resonance. I’m moved by what the film implies about our routine abandonment of art forms, the artist’s struggle to hold onto his audience, the over-eager performer’s loss of self. I totally understand why Kris doesn’t see this in the film, and I certainly don’t think there’s anything “elitist” about his perspective — but I wouldn’t call either of our takes particularly objective.
Thank you Guy Lodge. I don’t possess your civility hence my inability to articulate a different opinion without masking the intensity of my frustration.
I get frustrated, overtly frustrated when “certain” critics dismiss movies like The Artist because it is referential or tells a simply story. So what? who says simple stories cannot evoke greater thematic concerns? The Artist was an enjoyable and intellectual exercise for me. I enjoyed the simple story but it also evoked bigger issues in me, personal issues about the changing tides of my culture and the influx of Western ideologies, it made nostalgic about the time when I didn’t have cell phones and depended on the immobile house phone on the living room table, it made me think of the older people I had ignored and refused to understand because they didn’t fit into the framework of my world, it evoked a strong emotion in me, an emotion no other movie in 2011 has been able to do and The Artist was able to do this with flawless acting, editing, directing and breathtaking cinematography. How then can you tell me that The Artist OBJECTIVELY does not have a damn soul? how can a soul-less movie rack up uncountable audience awards at film festivals?
The problem here is clearly elitism. If you don’t indulge in faux artsty trailers like Shame or obfuscating and edgy plot lines like Drive, I guess you lack substance. Excuse my language but give me fucking break Kris Tapley. GIVE ME A FUCKING BREAK!!!!!!!!!
Fascinating that BP looked to be a toss-up between The Artist, Moneyball, and Tree of Life.
No Descendants anywhere yet. Was kinda hoping for Hugo sighting.
I would have liked some love for Hugo as well. It’s early, but maybe The Descendants isn’t the contender many were thinking.
I should say, no Descendants win yet. And no Clooney at Indies. But it’s early.
My “Meh” winners: Albert Brooks and the Moneyball screenplay.
I do not get what the big deal is with Brooks and the Moneyball screenplay was good, but I didn’t find it particularly captivating or out-of-the-blue.
Thank you. I saw nothing in Brooks performance that said nom-worthy. Good work, that’s it.
I liked Brooks alright, but I wonder how much of his praise stems from the darkness and violence shown by his character, which is sharply contrasting with his traditional family friendly material, rather than by how unique, intimidating or fascinating his character was (I’d say Gosling was all of those more than Brooks).
But regardless, any award given to Drive is a good award. No complains.
It’s not out-of-the-blue because we’ve come to expect that kind of quality writing from Zaillian/Sorkin, but it’s a dense piece of work with a lot of thematic virtue.
Andrej, I think that’s exactly correct. That, and that he seems to be quite the charmer on the circuit (if his Twitter is any indication).
But yes, I guess you’re right. I’m not a huge fan of Drive, but I’d rather it get awards than some other films that racked up today.
Kris, I think what I meant by “out-of-the-blue” was “original.” Those cross-cuts between “present time” and his college days come to mind. They’re functional and they work, but they’re not particularly revolutionary. Again, though, I don’t think Moneyball is “bad.”
I’d liken it to racing– Moneyball takes that slow and steady approach that gets the win in the end, but I’d prefer to watch someone with that final burst of speed. Something showier, I guess. ;)
Where I’d be really supportive of Moneyball (except that The Tree of Life is standing in the way) is cinematography. It was my favorite aspect of the film.
I really admire the work that Zallian/Sorkin do on “Moneyball”, It’s one of the best of the year and I admire the density of it, but I hope Bennett Miller doesn’t get overlooked for his unsung but crucial contribution to making that script work on screen.
I think Brooks was the absolute best supporting performance. It was not just out of the blue, performance wise. The scene with Cranston was something I had never seen in a movie. A violent action accompanied by an apology that made you side with the criminal. Imagine that movie with the part Brooks played in the hands of someone doing it in the way we have always expected. It would have been nothing. I hope he wins the Oscar.
So does anyone think the outcome would have been different if the NY critics had two more weeks to watch movies and contemplate?
who knows, maybe they would have actually made a more unconventional and unexpected slate of winners. How ironic would that be?
I hope we don’t have to listen to all this whining about “The Artist” all season long…
It’s going to be a long, long season if you’re going to groan every time The Artist wins something. Sasha Stone’s spiraling meltdown last year turned me off that site for good, and I wasn’t even a fan of The King’s Speech.
I’m happy to see the love for “Cave of Forgotten Dreams,” which is my favourite documentary this year.
Whining happens for a reason. Nothing about The King’s Speech said “this film, above all others, forges new ground and represents the best filmmaking of the year.” It was an enjoyable, feel-good period pic with great performances. That’s it. And the same goes for The Artist, except it’s silent and black-and-white.
Streep is on her way to Oscar gold after 29 years…
One may have his own view on The Artist, but, honestly, this film fits like a glove for the AMPAAS standards. You can’t stop what’s coming.
Brooks’ performance was against type and that’s the key. If Nicholson was in the role it would be viewed as been there, done that. I would expect LA to show The Descendants some love now. If they don’t it’s simply a nominee.
My problem with them picking The Artist is not that I don’t like the film (I haven’t seen it yet) but that it needs absolutely no help from them and is uninspired by the group that just had to go first.
Floored by all the Margin Call hate (in the article and the comments). Stellar acting across the board, which you correctly mention Kris, but the storyline is not only enthralling but completely relevant to our time. I am thrilled it is getting recognition and honestly think it will be viewed as one of 2011’s most important films in years to come (of which there are few).
Really great news for Pitt and Chastain – very happy for both. Looks like Moneyball is getting some traction, which makes me happy. That Brooks tweet totally made my day.
Haha, few important films this year, not few years to come.
Blatantly relevant, I’d say.
I agree, Some films happen upon the Zeitgeist “Up in the Air”, and others like “Margin Call” find it and play straight into it. This isn’t necessarily a criticism of that approach, but I can think of very few films that take the second approach and end up being all that memorable down the line.
Currently watching Margin Call on VOD, 20 minutes left, paused. I think it’s very good so far. And being that I didn’t care for MMMM, I’m pretty happy with the first feature acknowledgment. Also, Irons is awesome.
I really hope Irons can sneak into Supporting Actor, which feels like a weak category this year. Margin Call fans may be rooting for Kevin Spacey though, and it’s such a small film I’m not sure it will happen.
I’m honestly disappointed they went for Streep. I mean, okay, she’s an acting legend, but if she ALREADY WON FOUR NYFCC ACTRESS AWARDS, then come on, they really should have given it to someone that needed the help.
Maybe they think she needs their help to get her the third Oscar, because it’s been like three decades since her last win yet she’s been nominated all these times and whatnot.
I’m guessing their guidelines state the award is for the best peformance, not the performance by the actress who “needed the most help.”
Well, yeah, it’s true. But given they’ve arranged things so they’d be ‘officially’ starting the awards seasons, I’d consider the possibility of them having a semi-secret Oscar agenda with their wins (publicity, campaigning, dibs…).
I’m aware it’s too much of a conspiracy for such a little thing, but still.
You can look at it 2 ways. The woman. deserves. that. 2nd. Leading. Oscar. If she’s THAT good in The Iron Lady, I hope she wins everything en route to hopefully getting that Oscar. She is a living legend. BUT, as mentioned, Streep has won this many a time before and it comes across as them just being Streep fanatics.
Mathematically speaking, given the number of roles she has played and the number of roles she has played incredibly well, they wouldn’t have to be Streep fanatics to have awarded her five times, just doing their job.
“…they really should have given it to someone that needed the help…”
This is just as bad as saying someone should get the award because they are overdue.
Kristopher, great take from you on The Artist, it has no soul, as you said, and it is nothing more than a commercial product disguised as an independent film (being French, all this is expected, as it is a Thomas Langman production)
Alas, the AMPAS will probably laud it, as it is perfectly suited for their mold.
Do not look elsewhere than your country, the United States for the best picture of the year (and more). It is The Tree of Life. The only film that can come close in my opinion, is Outside Satan by Bruno Dumont (but it is eligible for nothing as it has not been released (yet?) in the US)
Here is a link with the voting margins for all categories at NYFCC. Pretty interesting: [www.nypost.com]
The Artist is clearly the frontrunner now and I think the only film that could have enough elements to take Best Picture from it is Extremely Loud. War Horse possibly… but looks like a dark horse for me.
Regarding the vote totals, fascinating:
– Hugo was in the hunt for Picture and Director.
– Pitt came in ahead of Fassbender.
– Streep came in ahead of Michelle Williams.
– Brooks came in ahead of Plummer and Viggo for ADM.
– Chastain came in ahead of Mulligan, then Redgrave.
Streep was not only ahead but won on first ballot alone! Every other category went to 2nd or 3rd ballots
damn
Everyone saying that The Artist is going to win Best Picture based on these results really needs to slow down. At best, this merely confirms that it’s a lock for a nomination (as if we had any doubt about that). If you look at the statistics, though, you’ll see that the NYFCC and the Academy have only agreed on Best Picture 5 out of the last 20 years. If the other critic circles start piling on for The Artist, we’ll see, but there’s no way you can call The Artist the frontrunner based solely on a NYFCC win.
Doesn’t seem like the Ides of March is going anywhere.
Yeah, nary a mention anywhere, yet. Wasn’t it’s budget listed as 12.5 mill?