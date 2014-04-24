‘The Avengers’ director Joss Whedon on the sequel’s ‘genuinely disturbed’ Ultron

#Thor #Chris Evans #Samuel L. Jackson #Robert Downey Jr. #Joss Whedon #Iron Man #Marvel
04.24.14 4 years ago

“The Avengers: Age of Ultron” is currently being assembled in the U.K., and writer-director Joss Whedon took a moment to bring fans up to speed on the Marvel sequel.

In addition to Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, Captain America, Black Widow, Nick Fury and what's left of S.H.I.E.L.D., “Ultron” also features new Marvel heroes and villains such as the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Quicksilver (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), Baron Wolfgang von Strucker (Thomas Kretschmann), the Vision (Paul Bettany), and, of course, Ultron, played by James Spader.

It's a lot of characters to keep track of, but Whedon sees them all as necessary to the sequel's story. 

“I fiercely dislike the idea of just throwing in more people for the sake of doing that,” he told Empire. “But last time I had all of Earth's Mightiest Heroes versus one British character actor, and I needed more conflict.”

Whedon also revealed a bit more about the title 'bot. “I'm having a blast with Ultron. He's not a creature of logic – he's a robot who's genuinely disturbed,” he revealed. “We're finding out what makes him menacing and at the same time endearing and funny and strange and unexpected, and everything a robot never is.”

Whedon also mentioned the look of the new film, which is currently shooting on location in the U.K. “The number of different looks and textures and moods we're getting from the British locations is stupid awesome,” he said, “because this, palette-wise, is very different. I'm trying to make a different film. Because why would you make one movie twice? That seems weird.”

“Ultron” also stars Marvel mainstays Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders and Don Cheadle. 

See Downey Jr. and Ruffalo's on-set photos here.

“The Avengers: Age of Ultron” opens in the U.S. on May 1, 2015.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Thor#Chris Evans#Samuel L. Jackson#Robert Downey Jr.#Joss Whedon#Iron Man#Marvel
TAGSAaron TaylorJohnsonAge of UltronBLACK WIDOWCAPTAIN AMERICACHRIS EVANSCHRIS HEMSWORTHELIZABETH OLSENHulkIron ManJEREMY RENNERJoss WhedonMARK RUFFALOMarvelROBERT DOWNEY JR.Samuel L. JacksonSCARLETT JOHANSSONTHE AVENGERSTHOR

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP