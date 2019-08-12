‘The Boys’ Showrunner Has Shared A Bloody First-Look From The Already In-Process Season 2

(Warning: Profane spoilers for The Boys will be found below.)

The Boys, the depraved and wickedly fun joyride of a TV series that skewers superheroes, has already become IMDB’s top-rated Amazon Original series ever. Based upon Garth Ennis’ ultraviolent and ultrasexual comic book series of the same name, the show’s already filming season two, mere weeks after the series premiere. Showrunner Eric Kripke knows that he has a hit on his hands, and he doesn’t plan on fixing what isn’t broken, so it sure doesn’t look like he plans on omitting any necessary ingredients moving forward.

At least, that’s what people can gather from Kripke’s first-look photo as revealed on Twitter. “A small token for #TheBoysTV fans. World’s first pic of #Season2,” he wrote. “As you can see, we’re up to our old tricks. If you haven’t seen, JOIN US. Streaming now…”

Above, Kripke’s flanked by returning actors Tomer Capon as Frenchie; Karen Fukuhara as The Female; Jack Quaid as Hughie; and Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk. And of course, everyone’s flipping the bird and largely drenched in blood. Naturally, this suggests a mystery because god only knows whose blood they’re all wearing (any and all guesses are futile, but none of the Supes are present, nor is Karl Urban’s Butcher). This definitely isn’t a shot from the scene deemed too expensive for last season, which Kripke hopes to eventually bring to life. Or is it? We should feel sufficiently teased.

