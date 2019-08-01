Amazon

(Warning: Graphic spoilers for The Boys will be found below.)

Amazon’s The Boys skewers superheroes while bringing the the ultraviolent and ultrasexual comic book from writer Garth Ennis (Preacher) to life. The series is graphic and extreme in some of the most hilarious ways imaginable, and that includes the sex scenes. There’s a superhero orgy with an Ant-Man knockoff holding his own, and one female supe gets carried away during oral sex, and then there’s the lewd scene starring Homelander that was simply too much for Amazon to stomach. Showrunner Eric Kripke has now revealed that there’s another racy moment that wasn’t filmed for practical reasons, but he’s got his fingers crossed that it will surface in the next round.

Yes, The Boys announced a second-season renewal during San Diego Comic-Con and before the series even debuted. And Kripke’s already thinking about how to shoot that missing moment that would have cost too much for the first-season budget. Oh, this sounds like the Night King getting it on, and I’ll never get this out of my head. Here’s what Kripke told Entertainment Weekly:

You might not believe some of the items written on the whiteboard in the writers’ room for The Boys … One on Kripke’s wish list for the sex club scene was “an ice man having sex with a woman doggy-style when she’s wearing a fur coat.” That, believe it or not, didn’t get rejected because anyone clutched their pearls. “It was rejected because it was logistically too difficult to mount on our budget,” the showrunner says. But now he’s writing that down as something to hopefully take on in season 2.

The fur coat is a nice touch, right? So practical, and it sounds like this series is only going to grow more absurd next time around, but audiences will be here for it. Captain America may still be a virgin in some timelines, but clearly, Homelander and his frenemies are not.

