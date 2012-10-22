The CW orders more ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ ‘Emily Owens, MD’ scripts

On Monday (October 22), The CW give a big vote of confidence to “Arrow,” ordering nine additional episodes , but the network also gave a smaller vote of confidence to other two fall freshmen.

The CW confirms that it has ordered three additional scripts for both “Beauty and the Beast” and “Emily Owens, MD.” As we always remind you, ordering scripts isn’t as good as ordering episodes, but it’s better than not ordering scripts. Mostly, it gives The CW a chance to keep the production teams on both shows working, while also waiting to see how “Beauty and the Beast” and “Emily Owens, MD” do in their subsequent airings.

The network describes the premieres for both shows as “solid” and, in both cases, the emphasis is on delivering the best performances in their time periods in roughly a year.

In the cast of “Beauty and the Beast,” that would be the best Thursday 9 p.m. ratings in over a year (because “The Secret Circle” premiered in September, rather than October) and in the case of “Emily Owens, MD” that would be the best Tuesday 9 p.m. ratings in nearly a year (because “Ringer” took a while to fall off a ratings cliff).