‘Arrow’ gets a full season pickup from The CW

#Arrow
10.22.12 6 years ago 5 Comments
Because “Arrow” has hit a bull’s eye with The CW’s core audience, it’s no surprise that the netlet has decided to reload its quiver with a full compliment of episodes.
See what we did there?
The CW announced on Monday (October 22) that it has picked up a full season for the freshman hit “Arrow,” ordering a back-nine for the DC Comics adaptation. 
“Our strategy of rolling out our new fall schedule later in the year really paid off for The CW on several levels, especially with ‘Arrow,’ which was the network”s most watched premiere in three years and is one of the breakout hits of the new season,” blurbs The CW President Mark Pedowitz. “I”m proud of the quality of ‘Arrow’ and I”m happy we”ll be able to share more of it with viewers.”
As Pedowitz states, “Arrow” was The CW’s most watched series premiere since “The Vampire Diaries,” drawing 4.14 million viewers for its first airing. while the second airing dropped in viewers, it remained completely steady among both adults 18-34 and adults 18-49. In addition, “Arrow” has helped boost long-running drama “Supernatural,” giving The CW a strong night.
“Arrow” stars Stephen Amell, Katie Cassidy, Willa Holland, Paul Blackthorne and Susanna Thompson and is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim and Andrew Kreisberg for Warner Brothers TV.

TOPICS#Arrow
TAGSarrowpickupthe cw

