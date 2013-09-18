The Flash: The Rogues #23.3

#The Flash #DC Comics
and 09.18.13 5 years ago

The Rogues have their rules and their ways of doing business-so what do they think of the Secret Society”s claims that the Justice League is dead, and that the world”s villains need to unite? It”s a culture clash that won”t end quietly!

