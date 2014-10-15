‘The Flash’ Vs. ‘The Flash’ as Ezra Miller and Grant Gustin are the fastest men alive

Ezra Miller is The Flash, but that isn't going to stop the fastest man on The CW, Grant Gustin, from also being The Flash.

This morning, Warner Brothers made their plans for a cinematic DC Comics universe more concrete and in one very specific way, they're differing themselves from Marvel. For Marvel, the universe is connected, whether it's on the big screen or the small, for Warner Brothers that isn't, apparently, going to be the case.

Specifics were few in the WB announcement, but it seems highly improbable at this point that the TV universe and the film one for DC characters are going to overlap. Most notably, they have different Flashes — Ezra Miller (movies) and Grant Gustin (TV). Gustin has already played the character on “Arrow,” another TV property, which helps draw a more clear line between the mediums.

For their part, Marvel has used their movies to influence their television series, as we have seen both “Thor: The Dark World” and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” affect “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” In fact, the second “Captain America” film blew up the world of ABC's “S.H.I.E.L.D.,” moving the plot in a vastly different direction. Don't expect that to happen with DC.

The CW's “The Flash” currently airs on Tuesday nights at 8pm, while the filmic version of “The Flash,” is going to race into theaters in 2018.