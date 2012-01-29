‘The Help’ wins big at the SAG Awards

The 18th annual Screen Actors Guild went down tonight and added, well, nothing to the conversation. Okay, maybe a little something. But before getting to the Best Actor surprise of the evening…
I had thought maybe — just maybe — Melissa McCarthy and all that TV love (though not enough love to yield a separate nod for “Mike & Molly”) could provide an interesting Johnny Depp moment for her and her “Bridesmaids” performance. It wasn’t to be.
Christopher Plummer and Octavia Spencer kicked off the evening with largely expected wins in the supporting actor and supporting actress categories for “Beginners” and “The Help,” respectively. Most expect that they’ve sewn up their Oscar glory, but I think in the case of the former, the presence of Max Von Sydow in Best Picture nominee “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close” makes things a bit more interesting than that, but for the most part, I do agree that the course is (and really has been) set.
The big surprise, though, came with Jean Dujardin winning the lead actor prize for “The Artist” (the film’s only award of the evening). Does this move the needle for him on Oscar? Perhaps a little, though the smart money still remains on George Clooney there (who, by the way, remains without a SAG Award to his credit, save for the four years in a row that “E.R.” won the ensemble prize for drama television). I don’t think Dujardin will turn the trick with the Oscars, but I’m certainly not certain of that. It’s an interesting development.
In the end, though, it was “The Help” that enjoyed a massive and a hell of a night. The film won three awards, with Viola Davis and the entire ensemble joining the aforementioned Spencer in lapping up the goodwill. I thought things might be spread out a bit more than that, but that’s a strong showing. If the film had a director and/or editing nomination at the Oscars, I’d expect it to be quite formidable. But this looks like it may be the height of the season for the film.
In addition, Mary Tyler Moore was honored with the guild’s Lifetime Achievement Award, which was presented by Dick Van Dyke, and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” won the stunt ensemble prize on the red carpet prior to the ceremony.
Once again, check out the winners of the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild awards below. Onward.
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture: “The Help”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role: Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role: Viola Davis, “The Help”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Octavia Spencer, “The Help”
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”
Doesn’t this put Dujardin firmly in the lead? He’s earned plaudits starting with Best Actor at Cannes. What makes you think Clooney will likely win?
I don’t think it puts Dujardin firmly in the lead, no. Lots of SAG/Oscar discrepancies over the years and I hear people talking about Clooney more than him, but it’s certainly possible.
I think this is Penn vs. Rourke all over again. I think SAG is more indicative, so I suspect Dujardin will win, as I already was feeling anyway.
We must remember that Clooney won an Oscar with only a GG victory to his name. This year alone, he has won both the GG and BFCA, with a few other prizes here and there…so he has a better shot now than when he surprised a few and won in 2006.
I think it’s Dujardin or Pitt. Always thought Langella was a better bet than Rourke.
His win certainly benefits Brad Pitt, who is now the alternative. It also possibly helps Oldman, but I don’t know if he has the same hype.
Not to be simple-minded, but surely Dujardin’s win makes Dujardin the alternative, not Pitt.
The supporting awards are locked in now, I think.
The lead categories both have a bit of competition, though, which is nice.
I don’t know. If Dujardin can sway the SAG voting body, I’m more convinced he can do the same with the Academy. I’m thinking this is more of a race now between Clooney and Dujardin and not Clooney and Pitt like I once thought it would be.
I’m not really a fan of The Help, but I can’t really begrudge the film winning acting awards.
I never thought Pitt was really in the mix for the win. It’s always been Dujardin/Clooney, just due to the best Picture power of those films. But still, I dunno. Not willing to bet on 4/4 SAG/Oscar just yet.
I guess I just thought Clooney’s popularity would have put him over for the win with SAG. That surprised me. Yeah, things seem a little unsettled with a couple of these, which is great.
I’m not ready to call Spencer a lock, which is actually confusing to me, because she was the standout in the film IMO, but I have this creeping feeling that Bejo is going to upset at the Oscars.
I can’t see that. Dujardin is going to get the acting push for that film; there’s been no real focus on Bejo.
I admit that its highly unlikely, but I get the feeling there’s a lack of passion for this slate of nominees as a whole (which has allowed Spencer to dominate), and I feel like Bejo could ride in on the popularity of her film.
I can.
Meryl Streep just won 3 years ago, so was very predictable that she doesn´t gonna win the SAG. But the BAFTA is for sure hers. But seriosly, is a shame that Viola Davis gonna win the oscar just because she is black, is not fair for her and for any actress in that category, if this year thats the reason of her winning. Sadly Margaret Thatcher is not black. My money is still in Meryl´s side.
“But seriosly, is a shame that Viola Davis gonna win the oscar just because she is black”
No, what’s a shame is that you’re presuming she’s winning the Oscar because she is black. Listen to yourself.
The fuck?
You posted this same comment over on AwardsDaily. Evidently not happy with Davis.
Some Streep fans have really taken a turn for the ugly this year.
Excuse me? I don’t think it’s about the color of the skin. She does give a great performance in The Help, and it would be well-deserved if they give the Oscar to her. Same goes for the other nominees.
My money is on Meryl Streep too, but with your comment, you sully not only her name, but also the reputation of her fans around the world.
Ironically, you just revealed yourself to be the kind of person Viola Davis’ character riles against in The Help.
*Sorry, that’s ‘the color of her skin’.
Good grief! There have been instances where race has trumped talent (Cuba Gooding, Halle Berry, Louis Gosset), but this is not one of those times. Frankly, I think Viola Davis should have won for Doubt, rather than Penelope Cruz winning for her cultural sterotype of the fiesty, sexy, and hot-headed latino artist. Oscar voters need to get over their political correctness, which, ultimately (and ironically) exposes their subconscious racism.
@JayP, I’m on the same mind with you on ‘Doubt’. Viola Davis was certainly robbed there.
@ JayP: I fail to see how those three wins were about race. Gossett was as talented as his peers, and the performance was arguably the “best” of the nominees; Gooding won because he gave a big, crowd-pleasing performance and he campaigned well; As for Berry, there are so many African-Americans (including in the industry) who hated that role that it’s ironic to think that the Academy was awarding her on the basis of race. I think voters thought she was sexy, that she took emotional risks and that it was “her time.” Each of the other nominees that year had either already won an Oscar or went on to win one within the next two years.
I don’t know what your point is?
Everything is arguable. Eventually logic takes over
My point is, your examples of the “race trumping talent” are off.
Fine… you are obviously a genius and a world renown expert, thus I bow down to your wonderousness and enjoyed extraordinary popularity and uncanny wisdom.
WTF? Whatever.
Guys, disavow, move on. It’s either bait or ignorance. Either way, not worth it.
The whole supporting role thrown into lead kinda irritates me…the only time I’ve been okay with it is Anthony Hopkins/Silence of the Lambs…if he would have been nominated in supporting, Beatty likely would have won it for an over-the-top imitation of a gangster no one really cares about anymore….oh, and Sasha Stone is non-stop on how Viola Davis needs to win because black women have been treated like horseshit by the Oscars
Sasha Stone poops horseshit, but somehow it ends up on the internet. Oh well, one man’s (womans’) horse is anther mans’ (woman’s) horseshit.
I think Dujardin winning adds rather a lot to the conversation, personally.
Indeed, I had written the lead after the two supporting wins and forgot to update it after Dujardin! Just updated it a second ago, though.
I like that there’s actually some stuff to debate for some of the acting awards, after two years where all four were pretty well determined by this point.
Ha! Been there.
I agree. If Clooney had won I seriously might have just zoned out the rest of the season.
Hmmmm. Clooney or Dujardin. I’m still leaning ever so slightly towards Clooney. A BAFTA win for Dujardin could convince me otherwise. But I’m ecstatic about this slight shake-up.
This win is really a welome surprise!
And what was UP with those TV awards? I used to think the Emmy voters were lazy, but jeez. Total replay of last year. That’s embarrassing.
Except for Jessica Lange.
I agree, though. Alec Baldwin for six years straight is just embarassing (and he’s great on that show, don’t get me wrong, but c’mon, switch it up).
You can tell that people are really starting to get annoyed with the Alec Baldwin thing. And really, six(?) in a row is kind of ridiculous.
My sentiments exactly. I really would’ve wanted Steve Carrell to win for The Office and Kyle Chandler to win for Friday Night Lights. Just lazy, seriously.
Agreed. The repetitiveness of those TV categories is a real bore; though, I’m sure a couple of them are deserved.
Obviously SAG is not getting annoyed, so your (and your friends) annoyance is pretty much irrelevant.
For Comedy Actor, they should switch the name of the statue from “The Actor” to “The Alec Baldwin” and then just hop into bed with him…you know they wanna…
The Baldwin win was tragic. Either one of the Modern Family actors should have easily walked away with that statue.
I’d rather have Baldwin win sixty times in a row than Stonestreet win once- can’t stand him even in those 5-second clips. I don’t care much for Modern Family, but I do like Bowen, Ferguson and O’Neill in it. SAG got only 1/4 nominees from that show right.
Any thoughts on whether Davis will repeat at the Oscars? I hope she does. Were people talking more about Davis’ performance before the SAGs already?
Davis has been the favourite all season long. Hell, she’s been the favourite since The Help opened.
Thanks Guy!
I’m still rooting for Tilda, Paquin and Dunst. Oh wait!
Was she or the film on any Early Early Oscar prediction lists… you know the ones that come out in March just for the hell of it…?
I’m sure she was on a few. A respected former nominee in the key role of a starry adaptation of a huge, heart-hugging bestseller — the film’s extraordinary popularity couldn’t quite have been anticipated, but it didn’t come out of nowhere either.
I’m almost certain that Nathaniel Rogers had both her and Octavia Spencer on his April prediction lists. But I think he had both of them in supporting, which is understandable, since most of the pre-release publicity was about Emma Stone.
When was the last time a film won 3 SAG awards? That’s just insane.
Never mind, it was “Chicago” 9 years ago. Incidentally it won the same three.
So there is a precedence for such grotesqueries. Nevertheless, I still cannot see The Help winning best picture. Actually, I hope it does, proving Woody Allen was right (as each year goes by) when he said: “I just don’t think they know what they’re doing. When you see who wins those things — or who doesn’t win them — you can see how meaningless this Oscar thing is.”
It won’t even matter JayP. The best picture line-up is awful with an exception of Moneyball, Midnight in Paris, Tree of Life and Hugo. If The Help doesn’t win, it goes to one of the other dingbats aka The Artist or Descendants.
I agree almost totally. I did like the trifle, The Artist. Clever and disposable, but charming none the less.
The award for Dujardin has a similar feel to Roberto Benigni’s SAG win. A little known foreign actor who hadn’t won at the Critic’s or Globes. He went on to take the Oscar so this could be looking good for Dujardin.
Except Dujardin did win at the Globes…
Dujardin won the Globe.
And Benigni’s win made me nauseous. That won’t happen if Dujardin wins.
Yeah, I have issues with “The Artist”, but I’d be lying if I said that Dujardin doesn’t give a charming performance and is just charming in general. I know Oldman won’t win, and Pitt seems to be out of it, so I hope Dujardin wins.
Benigni’s win is, supposedly, one of the Acadamy’s greatest regrets. They would not have to feel shameful, in the slightest, years from now if they chose Dujardin.
I love Life is Beautiful. Strangely enough the first time I saw it was in high school… so it’s educational? I’ve watched it a few times since, but I doubt I’ll ever re-watch The Artist. Didn’t hate it, it’s harmless, but I’m pretty much indifferent to it and the performances (except Uggie- I love Uggie!).
I adore Uggie! Shame he is retiring. Are you listening John Williams??
I figured it would either be Ensemble or Actor that SAG decides to give The Artist some recognition to, although I had been leaning towards it in Ensemble. But I’m so glad. Just rewatched The Artist last night, and while I thought it was endearing or whatever at first viewing I did think the praise was a bit overstated, but I definitely gained a lot from it the second time. There’s just so many memorable images and scenes in that film you can point to the way that you used to be able to with so many classic Hollywood films that seems difficult with films in modern times, and that ending is just so exhilarating.
And since I’m not sure how many tech awards it can win, and I do think Dujardin will ultimately triumph at BAFTA as well (the only thing they love more than their own kind are the French), that he’s totally going to Robert Benigni this thing.
I would have to agree. I took more away from The Artist on a second viewing, as well.
As usual, I am completely out of touch with my fellow union members.
Motion picture predictions: 3/6 correct (The Help, Spencer, Plummer).
Number of motion picture nominees I voted for that won: 1/6 (Plummer).
Number of nominees overall I voted for that won: 5/15 (Plummer, Boardwalk Empire, Modern Family, Winslet, Game of Thrones).
Seeing Brad Pitt has not shot I am thrilled Jean Dujardin won. I much prefered him to Clooney. I HATED The Descendants. I am not at all surprised it didn’t respond to voters.
And I so want Viola to win. She deserves it. And what a speech. To the person who above said she will win because she’s black? So the F what. When the best white actresses of their generation have to wait until their 46 years old before they can headline a feature film for a studio get back at me.
Yes, someone who gets it! I’m so sick of all these comments, that are saying that “she is winning because she is black, blah blah blah”. My response: “Excuse me, your ignorance is showing”.
I don’t have a problem with Viola winning, but I thought her speech was terrible. Yeah it was grand and dramatic, but I’m always a little peeved when actors fail to thank any member of the cast, crew, production team, etc., in their speech and instead gives us timely little anecdotes. It reeks of self-righteousness.
Self-righteousness? Are you kidding? You rather they read out a long, endless laundry list of names? BO-RING.
I always appreciate people who use their time on stage to say something more meaningful to the audience than a list of names.
I’m reminded of what Steven Soderbergh so sensibly said when he won his Oscar 11 years ago: “There are a lot of people to thank. Instead of thanking some of them publicly, I’d rather thank all of them privately.”
I am Streep supporter but I don’t mind that Viola Davis is winning. I just wish she is winning for something better than The Help.
I wasn’t meaning for her to pull a Jennifer Connelly and pull out a sheet of paper with a list of names written on them. But I think it’s super classy and lovely when actors like Natalie Portman take time to thank people like Mike Nichols and Luc Besson and other people who have made a huge impact in her career and have given her a chance to prove herself. Or as controversial as her win was, I appreciated that not only did Sandra Bullock take time to thank the people who made the film but also to admire the family the film was based upon and how we can love and accept everyone no matter their backgrounds. You can do both, rather than screaming out a typical “Dream big and dream fierce!!!” metaphor! Just my two cents.
Regardless, I am happy for Viola Davis and wish her the best. If she wins best actress, I hope she doesn’t fall into the curse of recent Oscar winners like Halle Berry & Reese Witherspoon and star in a string of critical and financial duds. Charlize, thank god, is finally starting to regain her mojo. I was worried about her for awhile.
That Oscar curse is really something… it seems like Winslet and Cotillard managed to avoid it and here’s hoping Portman has a few good gigs lined up. Thrilled for Charlize, as you mentioned. It seems like her career is really taking off after Young Adult and with the arrival of SWATH and Prometheus. Hoping she does some non-tent pole work soon though.
I predicted the winz for The Help (3!).
I’m so glad because it’s a really, really good movie.
We’ll know who wins Best Actor by when it gets announced at the Oscars. If they do Best Actor before Best Actress, Dujardin will be the winner. If Natalie Portman walks out as Viola Davis is walking off the stage, then Clooney or Pitt will win.
So you’re sure Colin Firth won’t be handing that statue to Streep? ;-)
(You’re probably right, though.)
They don’t look at the results beforehand.
Maybe not but it always seems like they position it that way. Like when Adrien Brody won Best Actor halfway into the show even though the category was filled with big names.
The only people who know the voting results are the three members of Ernst & Young who stand in the wings of the Academy to make sure the presenters don’t have a grandma seizure and say the wrong name.
They’ve been flip-flopping the order of the Best Actor and Actress presentations for the last few years, haven’t they? Actress came first last year, so I assume Actor will this year. I wouldn’t read too much into these things.
Well, it’s nice that at least one acting category will still be somewhat open-ended on Oscar night, though I suppose BAFTA could help settle that (unless they go for Oldman, which I’m hoping for). Such a shame this’ll be yet another Oscar night full of safe predictions and expected winners.
Most of the people at my Oscar party won’t have been scrutinizing this race like we have, so the evening will retain some suspense for them. That’s also why I win the pool most years, so I can’t complain.
So totally hoping that Oldman will win the BAFTA because he has been grossly snubbed everywhere else. And he hasn’t won a BAFTA before has he?
Would love either Dujardin or Oldman to take the Oscar home. Anybody but Clooney for that terrible film.
Have you seen “A Better Life”? Now, there’s a terrible film nominated in the Best Actor category.
My dream scenario would be for the three front runners to split a majority of the vote between them because the Academy can’t settle on one of them, allowing Gary Oldman to win by the slightest of margins due to strong support from the British contingent. I know it won’t happen in a million years, but at least I’m allowed to imagine it might be possible for another few weeks.
Otherwise, I’d be very happy about and for either Clooney or Dujardin.
Does anyone think Gary Oldman could win the BAFTA?
I do.
I’m very interested in the result of that category. I think there’s a serious argument to be made for Oldman, Dujadin, or Fassbender.
I do.
I think Oldman could well take the BAFTA. There’s been numerous examples where they have rewarded their own rather than the Hollywood stars.
Strangely, since the turn of the century, the only Brits to win Best Actor at the BAFTAs haven been Jamie Bell, Daniel Day-Lewis and Colin Firth, and the latter two won twice.
Oldman will win the BAFTA!
Jamie Bell for MAN ON A LEDGE.
Happy for the Dujardin win. Though, I was still hoping for Pitt. I still think he deserved it this year. The race isn’t over for him but ….. well, yeah it probably is.
Kris/Guy, Inglourious won Best Ensemble 2 years ago when we all knew BP was Hurt Locker vs. Avatar. BUT, is it telling at all that a HUGE fave like The Artisit didn’t win Ensemble (when something like Slumdog did)? Is there any weakness to be found by it not winning? Or do you think it’s simply that The Help went over so well with voters?
Christop Waltz had broader coattails than Mo’Nique that year. Plus, having Brad Pitt in that ensemble didn’t hurt. And the guild wasn’t that passionate about The Hurt Locker and An Education, with their casts of mostly unknowns and/or Brits. (The lees said about Nine the better.)
I think the fact that they gave it to Jean Dujardin tonight speaks volumes about The Artist’s support. I think that The Help was always the favorite here cause it truly is the definition of an “ensemble”, and judging by the Oscar nominations this year, The Help wasn’t as widely favored as many thought it would be (with no directing, screenplay, song, or costume nods). I don’t think its win tonight will have any effect on Oscar other than giving a big boost to Davis’s and Spencer’s campaigns.
I think it’s a bit telling, perhaps. Makes you wonder, anyway.
I think the only thing it tells us is that there’s a lot of love for The Help’s ensemble in the acting community. As Aaron says, Jean Dujardin’s win was kind of a bigger coup for The Artist than the ensemble prize would have been.
Sometimes there’s just one ensemble that’s above the rest though, including eventual Best Picture winners. The Help was chock-full of great performances that haven’t been getting any individual notice (Alison Janney, Bryce Dallas Howard, Cicely Tyson, Emma Stone, etc.) so I don’t necessarily think The Artist losing here is a sign of weakness.
Yeah, I agree with Aaron. The Help winning . . . cast of beloved actors and well-liked newcomers. Dujardin winning tells me The Artist may play deeper come oscar time than I thought it would, since The Help is simply not going to win best picture.
And P.S. – I saw ‘A Separation’ today. If any ensemble should have been nommed and won, it was the ensemble for THAT. Holy crow.
Agreed.
Without question.
This. And Tinker Tailor of course.
Couldn’t agree more.
I’m happy Clooney didnt win- he’s the weakest of the 5 by far. That said, although I’m normally of the “reward the performance not the career” ilk, I sway from that when the performance is not momentous and I do not believe Jean’s is at all. Certainly not leagues beyond Oldman’s, who I’d prefer to see win over DuJardin. Not gonna happen at all of course, but this season is testing my patience with my own “focus on this year’s performance” mantra
Good luck finding enough “momentous” performances to award every year. Most often, “pretty damn great” will have to suffice.
I disagree, I thought Oldman was close to momentous and has been his whole career.
A few people on both sides of the Viola/Meryl debate have indiscriminately and conveniently used the race card to further their arguments at different points. It’s embarrassing and a sad statement of our current reality. Although, I’m happy such people appear to be the exception rather than the rule.
Good Grief!
I hope Meryl Streep wins the Oscar, for some of her fans mental health sake.
Some people are losing it.
Sometimes I wish she would win just to put this whole “give her a 3rd oscar” debate to bed. I love her as much as anyone, but it’s tiring having this coversation year after year.
I’m of the belief that for Meryl to win, she’s going to have to do better than the oh so obvious Oscar baiting (“Doubt”, “Julie & Julia”, “The Iron Lady”). It seems like every time we talk about a Streep film lately, it’s always with the understanding that her performance will be much stronger than the film, I think shes going to need the film to better than it has been to finally win one again.
LOL! I am a fan of Meryl in The Iron Lady but yeah, people are taking her loss a little too personally (as if they know her, or something). But yeah, it really does appear that Meryl will have to star not only in a critically acclaimed film, but a film that has widespread appeal with the Academy. Doubt came close, but that year Kate Winslet was the overdue won. Charlize Theron and Marion Cotillard can win for tour-de-force performances in deeply flawed films, but Meryl sort of needs the whole package, if you know what I mean. Not saying it’s right or fair, just an observation.
Anyone notice Paul Thomas Anderson pulling funny faces at the Bridesmaids table tonight? I bet he’s revelling in the fact that he’ll probably be sweeping all of this shit next year, especially with the Weinsteins behind him.
I’m so glad someone else noticed Paul Thomas Anderson! I thought I was the only one.
He’s married to Maya Rudolph, and they have many children together. But perhaps he may still “pull-a-face” at you next year.
The Bridesmaids table was clearly the coolest table.
Thanks God this french actor won! I can’t stand George Clooney or Brad Pitt..they are overrated!And what is the big deal about george?He is not gonna win at the Oscar..the frenchy again,you will see it
Just saw the show… anyone else noticed how they spelled Maria Schneider’s name wrong during the In Memoriam? To me it feels like a total lack of respect to not even be able to get the name of a deceased colleague right… well, probably it’s better than being forgotten like the Academy sometimes tends to do.
Kris: when “The Help” first came out, you said that it had the best ensemble of the year… up to that point. Do you still agree, or is there another ensemble you like more now? (Perhaps it’s in your Top Ten post, but I’m not sure where to find the link.)
The artist is so overrated. Viola davis gives the most emotionally charged performance of the nominated actresses, plus she was robbed of the oscar for doubt. If not her, then michelle williams.