‘The Help’ wins three at NAACP Image Awards

The 43rd annual NAACP Image Awards were held this evening, and “The Help” was the big winner, taking down three prizes for Best Picture, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress. “Jumping the Broom” also brought in two performances awards. Check out the full list of winners below.

Best Picture: “The Help”

Best Actor: Laz Alonso, “Jumping the Broom”

Best Actress: Viola Davis, “The Help”

Best Supporting Actor: Mike Epps, “Jumping the Broom”

Best Supporting Actress: Octavia Spencer, “The Help”

Best Independent Film: “Pariah”

Best Foreign Film: “In the Land of Blood and Honey”

