‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay’ takes it to the streets in new limited edition poster

Just because you can't make it to the San Diego Comic Con this year doesn't mean you can't see all the cool stuff that will be unveiled there.

Take for example, this arty new poster for “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1.”

Created by artist WK Interact, the limited edition poster depicts one of those militaristic jerks from the Capital covered in some Katniss-inspired graffiti, evoking the revolutionary fervor running through Panem after the events at the end of “Catching Fire.”

Take a look here:

It's in stark contrast to the earlier, Capital-approved images from the film.

The film stars Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Julianne Moore, Jeffrey Wright, Donald Sutherland, and the late Philip Seymour Hoffman.

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1” opens November 21, 2014.