The In-N-Out Parody of Beyonce’s ‘Partition’ We Deserve

Well. I can't believe it's taken this long for the universe to marry the beautiful worlds of Beyonce and fast food, but here we are. And it is an animal-style miracle.

This parody of Beyonce's “Partition” video, featuring every possible In-N-Out Burger reference in existence, gives you all the sultry cooing about fresh-cut fries you want. God. Remember when Weird Al was the one who served us all our fast food parodies? Now it's just men in drag. Sorry, Al, but: I'm lovin' it.