The In-N-Out Parody of Beyonce’s ‘Partition’ We Deserve

#Beyonce
04.02.14 4 years ago

Well. I can't believe it's taken this long for the universe to marry the beautiful worlds of Beyonce and fast food, but here we are. And it is an animal-style miracle.

This parody of Beyonce's “Partition” video, featuring every possible In-N-Out Burger reference in existence, gives you all the sultry cooing about fresh-cut fries you want. God. Remember when Weird Al was the one who served us all our fast food parodies? Now it's just men in drag. Sorry, Al, but: I'm lovin' it.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Beyonce
TAGSBEYONCEInNOutPartition

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP