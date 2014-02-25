Beyonce strips for Jay Z in new NSFW ‘Partition’ video



If you thought Beyonce and her hubby got wild in her video for “Drunk in Love,” prepare yourself for “Partition” (i.e. find a safe place to stare at Bey”s butt in a thong). Watch the video below.
“Partition” was our favorite video among the 17 included with Beyonce”s self-titled album, which dropped in December. It”s the third to be released in full online, following “Drunk in Love” and “XO.”
The highly-stylized video brings Bey”s sexual fantasies to life as she transforms from a bored, wealthy housewife into a high-class stripper. She seduces Jay Z with extravagant lingerie and pole dancing, which she said was inspired by the Crazy Horse nightclub in Paris.
“The day that I got engaged was my husband's birthday and I took him to Crazy Horse,” Beyonce said in a mini-documentary that accompanied the album. “I remember thinking, 'Damn, these girls are fly.'”
While Jay Z makes a brief appearance, this video is all about Queen Bey reclaiming her sexuality after giving birth to Blue Ivy in 2012.
“I wanted to show that you can have a child and you can work hard and you can get your body back,” she further explained in the mini-documentary. “You can have your child and you can still have fun and still be sexy and still have dreams and still live for yourself.”
She looks like she”s having a lot of fun in “Partition.”

