‘The Judge’ premiere: Can Robert Downey Jr. woo audiences without Iron Man’s help?

Robert Downey Jr. is in promotion mode – and for the first time in years, it has nothing to do with a Marvel film.

The “Iron Man” A-lister joined “The Judge” co-stars Robert Duvall, Vera Farmiga, Jeremy Strong, Vincent D'Onofrio and Dax Shepard at the Toronto Film Festival on Thursday evening for the world premiere of the forthcoming drama, in which Downey Jr. stars as a successful big-city lawyer who defends his judge father (Duvall) in court when the latter is put on trial for murder.

Of course, no matter what project Downey is out promoting Marvel-specific questions are bound to arise, and he made news earlier this week by joining calls for a “Black Widow” solo film starring “Avengers” cohort Scarlett Johansson, and – less headline-grabbingly – individual Hawkeye and Hulk efforts for Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo as well.

So can Downey extend his box-office winning streak to a tearjerking father-son drama that's miles away from his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? We'll find out when the film hits theaters on October 4.

