Robert Downey Jr. wants Black Widow, Hulk and Hawkeye solo films

and 09.03.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Add Tony Stark”s name to the growing list of people who want to see a Black Widow movie.

“Doesn”t Scarlett deserve a break?” actor Robert Downey Jr. told USA Today with a laugh. “Look, I think that the interesting thing, particularly after “Guardians” with Zoe [Saldana], [or] even from the first “Iron Man” where Pepper was kind of this really – to me the “Iron Man” franchise would never have taken off without [Gwyneth] Paltrow. There”s something about her that grounded the story. She”s not your typical lady in a superhero movie, and then by “Iron Man 3” she”s swallowing serums and putting on suits and kicking [butt] and all that stuff.”

He added, “it would be kind of more appropriate for a character that already was like a Black Widow [to lead a movie]. It just seems like whatever Scarlett does people want to go see it.”

Downey went even further, saying his other franchise-less “Avengers” co-stars deserve cracks at solo opportunities as well.

“The funny thing is honestly at this point everyone deserves a franchise,” he said. “I think Jeremy Renner is – when folks see the “Avengers: Age of Ultron” he”s just a rock star, a badass. And Ruffalo is pumped. He does great [work]. I”d like to hear them talk even more seriously about a Hulk franchise, because that”s been one of the toughest ones to get right. But I”m sure that my parent company is feeling expansive and and bold after the summer they”ve had.”

Downey will appear as Iron Man alongside Johansson”s Black Widow once again in “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” opening May 1, 2015.

