The Lists: Top 10 performances in Clint Eastwood films

After bowing at AFI Fest just a few days ago, Clint Eastwood’s “J. Edgar” is set for release nationwide later this week. And with it comes a pair of performances, from Armie Hammer and particularly Leonardo DiCaprio, that could spark up Oscar consideration as the season moves forward.
Eastwood has often been called an actor’s director, and indeed, actors love working with him. He trusts them to find their way into a performance quickly. He does few takes and doesn’t even call “action.” It’s an organic process and by most accounts, actors feel at ease under his direction. With 32 films under his belt, it’s no wonder he knows what he wants and how to get it, even if the quality of the outcome can so frequently be up for debate.
With that in mind, it seemed like a good opportunity to dedicate an installment of The Lists to the greatest performances Eastwood has ushered to the screen. With 32 films come plenty of possibilities, and the cream of that crop does indeed make for a list of highly accomplished portrayals, I think.
Still, I had to leave a few off the list (as always). Chief Dan George’s humorous stoicism in “The Outlaw Josey Wales” was a particularly unfortunate snub. Ken Watanabe and especially Kazunari Ninomiya in “Letters from Iwo Jima” were definitely in the mix, as was Morgan Freeman in the otherwise sluggish “Invictus.” And I actually do like the ensemble of “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” more than I probably should, but, alas, none of the performances made sense along with the others who made the cut.
I’m not as big on the Oscar-winning pair of Sean Penn and Tim Robbins from “Mystic River” as most are, so don’t let your jaw hit the ground when they don’t show up. Similarly, the two Oscar-winning performances from “Million Dollar Baby” don’t make an appearance. Nevertheless, fans of both films won’t be disappointed.
But enough prologue. Check out my list in our new gallery. As always, remember that every list is bound to be different, so feel free to offer up your choices in the comments section below.
Like Spielberg, I’m curious as to why it is now so en vogue to be so dismissive about Eastwood as a filmmaker. I’m not going to say that his films these days are among my favorites, but they’re not as deserving of the side eye they often get. I will still stand up for Million Dollar Baby which I, personally, think was a very good film.
It is a very good film. Until the third act. Sorry, but the cartoonish-ness of that family kills it. I’ve never seen such a small element of a film disassemble it almost single-handedly.
The family isn’t Eastwood’s fault as much as it is the typically shameless work of Paul Haggis, whom I call, “the Most Dishonest Screenwriter in Hollywood.” Reaching his nadir with the toxic Oscar-winning Crash and continuing with the equally insane In the Valley of Elah (which featured Susan Sarandon in the extras darkly prophesying that we had thousands of G.I. Joe timebombs waiting to go off; didn’t happen), it has always been a stock tactic of Haggis to stack the deck in order to give characters no other choice. In MDB’s case, he wanted to sell the idea that death was preferable to disability and made for damn sure that Swank had NOTHING to live for.
Def: Exactly. He wanted to put her at SUCH a low point. But it was too much. Still, Eastwood could have dialed back ythe characterization.
I was under the impression that Swank wanted to die because she couldn’t do what she loved the most (boxing). Or did I miss something while watching the movie?
Million Dollar Baby is Clint Eastwood’s masterpiece and of the greatest films of the decade. Flawed it might be but it is also of the darkest films made about friendship and is shattering in the final estimation.
Can still hardly believe that the Academy awarded it. Its the kind of film that gets ignored. I would say INSPITE of winning the Best Picture Oscar, its somewhat under-rated as in it does not have the reputation it deserves.
It also has some of the best direction this decade by an American master.
Glad to hear more people agreeing about MDB. I’ve been ostracized from time to time for suggesting that the film falls flat for the exact same reasons you mention Kris. People seem to prefer it cause it is more emotional, but I stand by THE AVIATOR as the better film.
M1: That’s certainly the overriding thing. But the script paints her into an intense corner with the leg and the family. Nothing at all to live for. I’m okay with the leg. It’s organic and works. The family just grates. It’s literally the ONLY thing about the movie I don’t like.
Parrill: Agreed.
Very glad to see Clint on the list for MDB! And Meryl too. I felt myself nodding a lot, and the write-ups illuminating as always.
Is Clint really an actors’ director though? After “Gran Torino”? Yikes…
Gran Torino is an example of his actors needing more than the usual one or two takes, because, well, they were largely non-actors.
Eastwood’s films actually always have good acting. I think Hereafter was superbly acted save for the boy.
But Gran Torino is an obvious exception.
Those performances in Gran Torino are what you call natural–instead of mannered and actor-ly.
It’s what I call bad. And self-aware.
Gran Torino: ugh.
I’d put Jolie higher up, and Gran Torino is probably my favorite performance. I’m glad you put Howard. Shame she just disappears from the movie.
I liked Clint in Gran Torino a lot more than MDB.
I’m really glad to see A Perfect World on this list, it’s one of a couple of Eastwood films that I love that have kind of fallen off the radar. The other one I really like is True Crime, which isn’t nearly as good as A Perfect World, but it’s enormously entertaining.
Agreed. By some misstep in my parents’ parenting, I saw A Perfect World when I was only seven years old. I loved it even though I was terrified for years afterward that I’d get kidnapped. A rewatch is definitely in order.
Can’t get on board with the Jolie or Howard picks at all, but I’m thrilled you singled out Costner — a great lost performance in a near-great film. Will also happily co-sign the choice of Harden and Whitaker, though I think Diane Venora deserves props for ‘Bird’ too.
Love Harden, but don’t get the love for her in River.
Always loved Perfect World…Wondering what you guys thought about another Costner film from that time…THE WAR. Not as good as WORLD, but I always enjoyed it. Seems forgotten now.
I too disagree with Jolie’s placement. Tim Robbins deserves that slot. It wasn’t even her greatest performance to date.
I adore Meryl Streep in “Bridges of Madison County”. Glad she made the list.
Where the hell are Hilary Swank, Sean Penn, and Tim Robbins?!
In your list, clearly.
Having not seen J. Edgar or A Perfect World, I’ll just have to echo the shout-outs for:
Jessica Walter – terrifying.
Marcia Gay Harden – great paranoia
Meryl Streep – just a masterclass
Loved the choices of Hackman, Harden and I’m also on board for Jolie (who’s great in an otherwise messy film). My number 1 would have been Tim Robbins in “Mystic River” by a landslide. He’s phenomenal in that film, delivering his most impressive performance and one that even though it netted an oscar, seems to be underrated. I’d have added Swank to my list, and you can’t really blame the direction the performance goes in on her, that’s Haggis and Eastwood, and she handled it the best she could. I’m also an admirer of Morgan Freeman’s against-type turn as Nelson Mandela in “Invictus”. I’d also have included his turn in “Unforgiven”, his best work as an actor.
That last line was meant to refer to Eastwood, not Freeman. I just read it back and it doesn’t read that way.
The entire cast of Mystic River is excellent.
Glad to see the love for Bryce Dallas Howard! I thought she knocked it out of the park in that film.
I would have definitely included Kazunari Ninomiya in Eastwood’s best film of the decade…and am glad you left off the performances that won Oscars they didn’t deserve…Bill Murray should have beat Penn, Benicio should have beat Robbins (and would have if not for previous win), Imelda or Kate should have beat Swank, and anyone but Freeman should have won that year (especially Clive)
Ninomiya is probably my #11.
Yes! “Letters from Iwo Jima” is my favorite Eastwood movie, and Kazunari Ninomiya was unbelievably great in it. Back in 2006 I was really gunning for some awards recognition for him.
Wow, nailed this list. I didn’t expect to see Marcia Gay Harden or Bryce Dallas Howard here but both are hugely deserved. Great work.
I think that Whitaker is good in Bird, but I’m not sure he caught a real, harrowing sense of self-destructiveness. My top ten (in chronological order, because ranking order is too difficult for me) is as follows:
Jessica Walter, Play Misty For Me
Clint Eastwood, The Gauntlet
Sondra Locke, The Gauntlet
Warren Clarke, Firefox
Clint Eastwood, Unforgiven
Meryl Streep, The Bridges of Madison County
Kevin Bacon, Mystic River
Clint Eastwood, Million Dollar Baby
Hilary Swank, Million Dollar Baby
Angelina Jolie, Changeling
This list also reminds me of how far some of these actors have fallen since… Marcia Gay Hayden doing Lifetime movies, Kevin Costner in ‘Rumor Has It’ (although I did really like ‘Company Men’), and who even knows what Forest Whitaker is up to these days (yeah, whatever Criminal Minds)…
Totally agree with Whitaker at the number one spot. Number two on my list is Swank for Million Dollar Baby. I dislike the cartoonishness of the family too, but it doesn’t totally ruin the film for me, and it doesn’t affect my appraisal of Swank’s performance. One scene that really sold me on her performance was when she took the half-eaten meat from the plate in the restaurant where she was waitressing. I had never seen anything like that at the movies, but I have seen it in real life and the look on Swank’s face told me maybe she had too.
I fully agree with the Kevin Costner spot.
My best actor ballot of 1993 was:
TOM HANKS/PHILADELPHIA
DANIEL DAY LEWIS/IN THE NAME OF THE FATHER
KEVIN COSTNER/A PERFECT WORLD
JEFF BRIDGES/AMERICAN HEART
ANTHONY HOPKINS/THE REMAINS OF THE DAY
Someone hasn’t seen “Naked”…
American Heart is a ’92 movie.
Actually, not that it has anything to do with the larger discussion, but ‘American Heart’ was released in the US in 1993, after premiering at Cannes the year before. So Ivan’s placement is correct.
I thought Kevin Bacon was pretty good in Mystic. Thought Penn was overrated.
Sean Penn in “Mystic River” most definitely has to be right there in the top 5. You are also forgetting the stirring Ken Watanabe in “Letters from Iwo Jima.”
Not forgetting him at all, since he’s mentioned in the piece above.
I am partial to Perfect World. Saw it a long time ago as a kid. Unusual film.
I’m a huge fan of Laura Linney in Mystic River, though she’s possibly not as good as Marcia Gay Harden, it’s a role I’ve never seen her play since and it’s what sticks with me most about the film.
I thought Linney was a bit too Lady Macbeth for the film.
So glad you included Kevin Costner and A Perfect World…saw it years ago and loved it…rewatched it on Netflix several months ago and loved it more! Costner’s relationship and connection with the boy was perfection…a movie star performance..and the movie is a bonafide tearjerker. Talk about an Oscar snub.
I would have thrown Ken Watanabe on this list for his work in Letters from Iwo Jima. That’s by far my favorite Eastwood film to date.
Whitaker, Streep & Walter, two thumbs up!