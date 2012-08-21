The Lists: Top 10 performances in David Cronenberg films

After a divided reception at May’s Cannes Film Festival (and a UK release earlier this summer), David Cronenberg’s “Cosmopolis” finally opened for New York and Los Angeles audiences on Friday. On Friday, meanwhile, it opens wide, exposing itself itself to hordes of Robert Pattinson fanatics who might well find themselves baffled by Cronenberg’s (or rather Don DeLillo’s) chilly, talky, unapologetically freeze-dried essay on the alienation of the One Per Cent. They’ll do anything for love, those Twi-hards, but I’m not sure they’ll do that.
The Pattinson fans that decide to give it a skip, however, will ironically be missing their idol’s best screen work to date. Many sneered when it was announced that the veteran director would be working with the modern matinee idol, not an actor yet treasured for immense range — but his pinched, low-temperature charisma has found its perfect manipulator in Cronenberg, a director who has seemingly always been as interested in a star’s physique as their technique. In my review of “Cosmopolis,” I noted “the effectively slippery [energy] inherent in Pattinson”s compellingly blank screen presence,” which perhaps sounds more backhanded than I intended; it’s harder than it looks to play a cypher.
Pattinson’s is the latest in a long line of impressive, slightly (well, sometimes very) off-kilter characterizations in Cronenberg films, so it seemed apt this week to make the director the focus of one of our performance-themed lists. That Cronenberg isn’t routinely spoken of as an “actor’s director” says a lot more about our sometimes narrowly literal definitions of performance-driven cinema than his own generosity to his actors. In my interview with him last year about his psychoanalysis-themed drama “A Dangerous Method,” he offered the following perspective:
“As a director, I”m most interested in photographing the human face talking. So I don”t think of lots of words as being automatically theatrical at all. I think of it as being essentially cinematic. A car chase is a car chase, and it”s not that interesting after a while. But an incredible face saying incredible words is, to me, the essence of cinema.”
Even when the films aren’t as wordy and star-oriented as “A Dangerous Method” or “Cosmopolis,” however, Cronenberg’s oeuvre consists of one performance vehicle after another, many of them dependent on expert actors’ agile changeability to carry their concerns of physical and psychological mutation, and occasional doubling — whether between personalities, species or characters entire. (Jeremy Irons, Judy Davis and Miranda Richardson have all taken on multi-headed roles in his films.) The word “corporeal” doesn’t flavor most Academic discussions of Cronenberg’s work for nothing, after all.
Below, then, I’ve listed the 10 performances from Cronenberg’s filmography — only one of them Oscar-nominated, which shows what some people know — that have most resonated with me over the years, and have also come to personalize that remote adjective, “Cronenbergian.” There were plenty to choose from, plenty of names I regretted leaving out. Did R.Pattz make the cut? Check out the gallery below to see, and have your own say in the comments.
How could Geneviève Bujold not make your list?
She was very close. But I wanted to include more films, and I already had two from Spider. Like I said, lots to choose from.
I agree with the top three although I think Cronenberg’s finest hour is Videodrome.
I like Goldblum a lot, but I would switch his spot with Viggo Mortensen on Eastern Promisses. I know I’m the minority on this, but he should have won the Oscar over Daniel Day-Lewis.
THANK YOU.
I always feel ashamed that I rooted for Mortensen… but I did. DDL was great, but Mortensen gave the better performance I felt.
Great list, though William Hurt should have been there for A History of Violence.
I’m much more partial to Ed Harris in A History of Violence, actually.
Him too!
I was praying that you’d put Jeremy Irons at number 1. The greatest performance of his career. I’d easily have given him the Oscar.
Quick honorable mention for Christopher Walken in “The Dead Zone.” I’m not sure it’d make my Top 10, either, but it’s a film-elevating performance, I think, despite the character being one of the straighter arrows in Cronenberg’s canon.
agreed, forgettable film otherwise. But possibly his best and least mannered performance.
“Least mannered” is a good way of putting it, because considering both the character’s situation and Walken’s potential for histrionics, it’s surprising how dialed-down the performance remains throughout the entire thing.
And I actually think the film, as a genre piece, works decently well on the whole. It’s when you compare it to Cronenberg’s other work that is starts to look “forgettable.”
Bello wasn’t nominated because of category confusion.
Keira Knightley in A Dangerous Method is my favourite performance. Truly disgusting, revolting, repulsive, endearing, sympathetic and utterly chaotic. I think the critics’ reaction to her divisive performance only made me like the performance more. I mean it is the true epitome of a Cronenbergian body horror character: purely grotesque but shockingly human. I think that will be the performance people will be talking about 10 years from now. There is so much literary theory fodder to delve into with that performance.
Completely agree about that Irons mention at #1
Deborah Harry in Videodrome please. Thrilled to see Miranda Richardson’s ranking, though.
IMHO Ralph Fiennes should have been higher…
ROBERT PATTINSON SHOULD HAVE MADES THIS LIST-his performance was riveting