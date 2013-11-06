The Long Shot: Curbing the cartoons

Yesterday, the news landed that 19 films have been entered for consideration in the Best Animated Feature Oscar race — a small pool that could get smaller once the Academy starts vetting the submissions for eligibility. (Hard to see the significantly live-action “The Smurfs 2” meeting with their approval, for example, but don’t lose heart — there’s always the chance of a history-making Best Actress nod for Katy Perry’s voice performance.) The number all eyes are focused on, however, is 16 — the number of qualifying contenders required for a five-wide nomination field. Fewer than that, and it’s down to four; fewer still, and we’re looking at three.
The politics of the situation at this stage are rather conflicted: studios with a viable shot at a nomination are currently willing as many of the no-hopers as possible to pass muster, before the back-biting can begin. Smurfs, you peers are rooting for you, if not for long.
Of course, even if 16 titles qualify, the animators’ branch doesn’t have to nominate five films if they don’t think the field is up to snuff. Academy rules specify five as a maximum; they can nominate as few as two, if they so wish. Still, the animators have never opted to discriminate in this manner — seemingly undistinguished films that lack critical and/or audience support have been nominated in the past, usually on their technical merits. In the dozen years that the category has been in existence, the voters have nominated the maximum number of films every time, yielding five-wide fields in the 2002, 2009, 2011 and 2012 races. With animated productions more commonplace in our multiplexes than ever before, five is looking to be the new standard.
Even at three, however, the system makes Best Animated Feature by far the least challenging of all Oscar categories in terms of nomination odds. If a minimum field of 16 films yields five berths, that theoretically gives each contender a 31% chance (that’s nearly one in three, for the mathematically flummoxed) of going to the ball — and even those easy odds can be slashed when you discount the makeweight contenders. (It was nice knowing you last year, “Tinker Bell: Secret of the Wings.”)
To put that figure in perspective, there are also five slots available in the Best Foreign Language Film category, with 76 eligible films fighting it out — which makes for less than a 7% chance of a nomination. (And those films have already jumped through the tricky hoop of national selection to compete in the first place.) And even those odds are better than ones qualifying films face in the big ol’ Best Picture derby: it may have double the number of available slots, but 282 films were competing for them last year. (Want a percentage again? Less than 4%, and only if the Academy collectively elects to fill all 10 spaces.)
Hold up, some of you might say — that’s an unfair comparison. The Best Picture longlist is dominated by joke contenders or extreme long slots that won’t come within a sniff of a nomination in any category; the real competition is a fraction the size. That’s true, but it’s not as if the animated contenders are so uniform in quality either: a Best Animated Feature nod for Disney’s wholly unremarkable “Planes” or DreamWorks’ paint-by-numbers flop “Turbo” would be the aesthetic equivalent of, say, “Olympus Has Fallen” landing in the Best Picture category. The former’s an admittedly outside possibility; the latter a patently absurd notion.
Does the Best Animated Feature category really need five nominees? Critical and industry consensus has it that 2013 hasn’t been a banner year for the medium. Some animation institutions (be it Pixar or Studio Ghibli) are inevitably going to land nominations for respectable films that, I and many others would argue, don’t rank with their greatest achievements — and they’ll be among the leading contenders. But even in richer years than this one, is the art form so rich and diverse as to necessitate nominating a third or a quarter of its annual output? Even three-wide years have yielded some pretty unmemorable nominees, from “Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius” to “Surf’s Up.” Some issue may be taken, as in any Oscar race, with the voters’ taste or conservatism, but even so, the number of slighted contenders each year can be counted on the fingers of a single hand.
The flip side of the argument is that the more accommodating odds allow for the inclusion of quirkier independent contenders, which frequently give the nominee slate refreshing artistic balance: GKIDS, for example, has benefited from the system, nabbing unexpected nods and otherwise impossible exposure for such worthwhile foreign titles as “Chico and Rita” and “The Secret of Kells.” Certainly, the inclusion of one of this year’s GKIDS hopefuls, the exquisite French creature feature “Ernest and Celestine,” would make for a richer, more credible category than one filled out with average studio fodder like “Epic” and “The Croods.”
But as Sylvain Chomet’s “The Illusionist” proved in 2010, as it beat popular favorites “Tangled” and “Despicable Me” to a place on that year’s three-wide ballot, outstanding underdogs don’t need the extra slots to make the cut. It’s harder, yes, but getting an Oscar nomination is supposed to be hard. That 2010 race was exciting because, even if the winner (“Toy Story 3”) was a foregone conclusion, a nomination felt like something worth fighting for, a meaningful achievement in itself. If the nominee maximum were set at three, whatever the number of qualifying contenders, worthy films would certainly miss the cut in some years. Well, show me an Oscar category where that isn’t the case on an annual basis.
Owing to the relative paucity of heavyweight contenders, Best Animated Feature is already the least routinely competitive of all Oscar categories — when “Brave” edged a presumably tight victory over “Wreck-It Ralph” earlier this year, it was the first time in six years that any degree of suspense had surrounded the outcome. (Happily, it looks like we may be in for another of those years, whatever the standard of the competition.)
Some have gone so far as to suggest that the animation pool isn’t deep enough to justify its own category, particularly now that the Academy has shown willingness to nominate crossover successes alongside live-action titles in the Best Picture race — a race they’ll never win as long as toons have their own ghetto category. (They’ll probably never win in any event, mind. Still, what’s the greater achievement: a Best Picture nod, or an Animated Feature win? It’s a valid question.)
One might even advocate a system a bit like the one the Academy had in place for foreign-language features before the Best Foreign Language Film award was introduced in 1956, whereby a committee simply singles out a single, notably worthy film for an Honorary Oscar on a semi-annual basis. I think we’re past that, but it’d still be possible to bring such discernment to a competitive system, and to enliven a category that often feels a little less animated than it should.
Check out my updated predictions here.
Yes, very well said. I commented to this effect a couple days ago. Evidently, the Academy’s recent instinct is to make things less competitive, which is a shame. Animated films have made the Best Picture field in years of five and years of ten. Let them compete in the main race. Or at least, keep the threshold for an Animated Feature nod high. Compare this to a category like supporting actor, where there are literally thousands of possibilities every year.
“Jimmy Neutron” took a spot from “Waking Life”, so it’s not like the competition was all that weak. And “Surf’s Up” is a good movie!
Back on topic… I agree completely that getting a nomination should be hard. The good thing about keeping this category is that Andrew Stanton, Brad Bird, and Hayao Miyazaki get to be “Oscar winners” (not just “Oscar nominees”). But you’re right, a Best Picture nomination would probably be worth more than an Animated win.
I disagree that a BP nomination should be seen as better than winning Animated Film. For one thing, it implies the nominees in BP are necessarily better or should be seen as more prestigious than Animated, which is not really true in reality (it only works in a perfect world where the academy nominates only truly great films for BP). I also think it’s not like that because one could argue the animated world is too big for the BP category to do justice to. And finally, Animated Film is still more likely to nominate a true animator’s animation choice rather than just popularity. Would’ve Miyazaki had been nominated in year of 10 for Chihiro? Does it make less impressive that he won if he didn’t get in still? Does it make Spirited Away a lesser film necessarily than Wall-E because it didn’t? I feel like it’s not that simple, and since the Academy is unlikely to ever have the deep knowledge of animation necessary to ever be truly fair to the medium in general categories, that a win in Animated Film carries more weight than passable knowledge of existence as filler nominee in BP. It’s more important to show animation as having value in itself, as a whole world of possibilities than necessarily trying to equate it with live-action. It doesn’t and it shouldn’t be. Animation is it’s own thing and that’s what’s wonderful about it.
I also don’t see the problem with nominating films that didn’t get both critical and public support, because the public doesn’t have access or awareness of a lot of great animation, and critics are far less informed and the last word on animation than they think they are (mostly because a lot of them still judge it based on merits similar to live action, when it isn’t really the same thing even in terms of narrative). So I see no problem in films like Cat In paris getting in for example lacking both. It’s important to expand the recognition for animation, not limit to only stuff a lot of people have paid attention to.
Damn, I typed Wall-E but I was thinking of Up!
I’m definitely in the camp that a nomination should be harder to get and a 5-wide category for 19 eligible films is ridiculous. This year’s options put that in fine relief. Also applies to vfx, even if this year is better than most. There just aren’t enough films eligible to justify five.
I’ve thought the same thing about the VFX category too. What’s especially puzzling is that there are five nominees in that category while there are still only three in the Makeup/Hairstyling category. Maybe I’d understand if it were still just “Best Makeup,” but since they added hairstyling to the category, I figured that would be reason enough to expand the category to five. With the way that category is now, it’s still going to be dominated by the three most makeup-heavy films every year, leaving the inclusion of hairstyling essentially pointless. Expand it to five, and maybe the hairstyling factor would actually mean something. Do they seriously think that makeup and hairstyling COMBINED do not produce as much worthy work in any given year than visual effects do?
I do think hairstyling played a significant role in the win for Les Miserables earlier this year — and, even before they renamed the category, in the nomination for a film like The Young Victoria. But I agree that there’s an imbalance.
Can someone explain to me why the new Michel Gondry/Noam Chomsky “animated documentary” isn’t qualified for the animated feature race? I just learned about its existence today and while I haven’t seen it, I still don’t see any reason why it’s not on the eligibility list. Any thoughts?
It probably wasn’t submitted.
I completely agree. There’s no real reason to have five nominees in this category. I’m sure fans of Paranorman would have been upset last year since it probably wouldn’t have been nominated if there had been only 3 nominees, but that’s what makes the nomination prestigious. With the current system, ANY animated movie that gets good reviews is automatically a lock, because unless I’m forgetting something, there’s never been a year that has yielded five animated movies with genuinely enthusiastic reviews. Hell, some years didn’t even provide three truly outstanding animated films (see: 2011). For virtually any year, three is a generous number of nominees in this category. Five is excessive.
On a related note, I think you touched upon some issues in your discussion of this category that could equally apply to the Best Picture race. I’ve been saying for a few years now that they should just go back to having five nominees. It was a noble experiment, but ultimately a failed one, in my opinion. I think they realized 10 nominees was too many after 2010, which is why they changed the rules again to the current “up to 10” system. However, I don’t see a winning argument as to why we should keep it. Ideally, it would help smaller indies and non-Oscar bait blockbusters make the cut, but in reality, it usually just results in a few more typical Oscar-type movies getting in. The expanded field has really just given us more of the same, and not with much more competition either since it’s generally pretty easy to tell what the top five would have been anyway (last year being the exception). Sure, Beasts of the Southern Wild and Amour were benefited by this system last year (or could they have cracked the top 5?), but they both received Best Director nods, which back in the day was the big win for movies like that. I miss the old “lone director” slot. And besides, if Lost in Translation could beat Cold Mountain to a nomination in 2003, then clearly it’s possible for indies to make a list of five over bigger prestige movies, and it makes it all the more impressive when they do. If the current system had been in place back then, Cold Mountain would have been nominated anyway, and Lost in Translation’s nomination would have seemed less impressive, because a) we wouldn’t have known for sure whether or not it beat Cold Mountain, and b) it wouldn’t have had to fight for a nomination, because it would have been a lock all along with up to ten nominees.
Edwin: I agree with everything you say. Great points.
Yes, I agree with most of this. (And I do think Amour might well have been in the top five this year.)
A Serious Man made it in. I could just stop right there as my argument for why to keep a more-than-five system. But think of the movies that made it that otherwise wouldn’t:
2009: A Serious Man, Up, District 9, The Blind Side. (Whatever you think of The Blind Side now, it was NOT an Oscar bait blockbuster when it came out. It was just hoping for a decent audience, and nobody knew it would catch on like it did.)
2010: Toy Story 3, The Kids are All Right, Winter’s Bone, Inception.
2011: The Tree of Life.
2012: Amour, Beasts, Django Unchained. (I am convinced we would’ve had 2 lone directors last year. Those last two slots would’ve gone to Argo and Zero Dark Thirty/Les Miserables.)
Of course, it also helps Oscar bait like The Help and Extremely Loud. But I think that, in general, the expanded lists have equally benefited traditional and non-traditional nominees.
And as for your Lost in Translation/Cold Mountain example… would it have been so bad if both made it, as long as (to throw in two movies I liked) Finding Nemo and In America made it as well? Everybody wins!
I forgot to add that I don’t think this taints the integrity of a Best Picture nomination. We’re talking about 5 vs. 10 nominees out of hundreds. It’s still pretty hard to crack the list. Animated Feature, on the other hand…
A Serious Man was my favorite movie of 2009, and I always forget that it was nominated for Best Picture, which is kind of my point. Sure, it’s great that a movie like that gets to put “Best Picture nominee” on the back of the DVD cover, and it may even be the single most atypical Best Picture nominee in history (or at least that I can think off the top of my head), but…it still just feels like a technicality to me. Maybe that’s just how I look at it, though.
As for those other movies you mentioned, none of them were competitive at all in the Best Picture race, and they were rewarded elsewhere. The Tree of Life would have been a lone director nominee, and that’s the kind of movie that feels like it SHOULD be a lone director nominee. Django Unchained won two major Oscars. It didn’t need a Best Picture nomination to cement its status. Winter’s Bone is the only other nominee you mentioned that might have genuinely benefited (in terms of visibility) by the system, but even that got two other nominations in the major categories, one of which was a slight surprise.
I think The Help probably made the top 5 in 2011, so I’m not sure if that’s a movie that benefited from the system, but point taken on that one, since obviously Extremely Loud, War Horse, and a few others are typical Oscar bait movies that wouldn’t have been nominated in a 5-nominee year.
I’m not saying I don’t like the fact that good movies often do end up in the 6-10 slots. Aside from the 2003 example you mentioned, it’s also clear that The Diving Bell and the Butterfly would have been nominated in 2007, WALL-E in 2008, Pan’s Labyrinth in 2006, Vera Drake in 2004, possibly even Mulholland Dr. in 2001. On one hand, it would be wonderful if those had all been Best Picture nominees. On the other hand, maybe it’s something I just need to get over, but I still feel like putting an asterisk next to the Best Picture nominees that clearly wouldn’t have been nominated under the old system, no matter how much I like them (and A Serious Man is probably the best example of that).