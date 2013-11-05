19 animated features submitted for 2013 Oscar race

The Academy has announced that 19 films have been submitted for consideration in this year’s Best Animated Feature Film race. Per Academy rules, 16 qualifying films are needed for the category to extend to five nominations. But all 19 may not qualify. For instance, “The Smurfs 2” was submitted by Sony, but as with the first film in that franchise a few years ago, it could be dismissed by the Academy as ineligible due to various factors.
The two films on the list that wasn’t on my radar is Yeon Sang-ho’s “The Fake,” a left field entry from South Korea, and Akiyuki Shinbo’s “Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie – Rebellion,” the third in an on-going Japanese franchise. I was aware of the Annecy award-winning “O Apostólo,” which could actually be a potential threat for a nomination, and “Rio: 2096 A Story of Love and Fury,” but wasn’t sure if they had been submitted.
The question with films like these and the expected GKIDS entries, “Ernest & Celestine” and “A Letter to Momo,” etc., is how the new process of sending screeners will impact the race. That will open it up to a much larger group of voters and, therefore, could make for voting blocks to win the day.
Oh, and it looks like The Weinstein Company didn’t bother submitted “Escape from Planet Earth.” It’s probably just as good they didn’t
“Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2”
“The Croods”
“Despicable Me 2”
“Epic”
“Ernest and Celestine”
“The Fake”
“Free Birds”
“Frozen”
“Khumba”
“The Legend of Sarila”
“A Letter to Momo”
“Monsters University”
“O Apóstolo”
“Planes”
“Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie – Rebellion”
“Rio: 2096 A Story of Love and Fury”
“The Smurfs 2”
“Turbo”
“The Wind Rises”
One question, does the actual rule do not force with 19 considered movies to have 5 nominees? I remember that is was actually a maximum of five nominees but the branch still can nominate just two, three or four if they consider the submissions are weak, which is this year’s scenario.
Right, the 16 just makes it so the category MAY extend to five. But you’re right, it’s possible not enough films receive the proper scores (though I don’t think that will happen — animators look at more than just story for these films and there is always a bevy of craft excellence on display in films like “Despicable Me 2,” etc.)
Here are the rules for the category:
[www.oscars.org]
Thanks a lot, Kris. They tend to show love for films with a lot of animated imaginery. I remember everyone seemed surprised with the nominations of Kunf Fu Panda 2 and Puss in Boots. These got into the race just because the production design they had, a landmark success in animation by Dreamworks that year. Also, Chico & Rita, A Cat in Paris and The secret of Kells were examples of artistry in animation. Let’s do not remember animators are the people who’s voting in this cathegory (as you said). What I really do not understand is why they snubbed The painting last year. That was shocking for me, still guessing what actually happened.
Last year Brave (which I think is a decent movie) entered into the cathegory because it represented the animated women in animation (first win for a women in this cathegory) and the innovation they did with the hair in Merida which won a few awards at the Annies, but I guess it was far from being the first one on the nomination ballot, pretty close to be shut out.
If the Academy didn’t have changed the rule I would have predicted some original slate of nominees but with the spread of wealth, I don’t know… Still don’t see Monsters University nominated (nothing special in animation, pretty poor production design, weak story).
My prediction (just three nominees): The wind rises, Frozen and Ernest and Celestine, in this order. Frozen wins because it’s an american popular film. Spirited Away won because it was a success (it won the Golden Bear) but that’s not the case for The Wind Rises. I don’t see most of the actors aware of who’s Hayao Miyazaki..
