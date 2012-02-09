The Long Shot: Language barriers

This may come as a shock to readers accustomed to my usual tone of weary despair when it comes to the category, but I”m about to write in defense of the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar.
Reluctant defense, mind you – I”m not going to get either impassioned or affectionate for the award that recognized “Departures” over “The Class,” “Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow” over “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg” and “Woman in the Dunes” and never even shortlisted “Persona,” “The 400 Blows” or anything by Kieslowski. For reasons both within and beyond their control, it”s a troubled category and always has been. But unlike most of the Academy”s many problem areas, it”s a highly self-aware and self-medicating one, forever adjusting its voting process to address blind spots.
The adjustments sometimes cause blind spots of their own, like a game of cinematic and bureaucratic whack-a-mole, but you can hardly accuse them of shrugging their shoulders. When arcane eligibility bylaws about the required language of national submissions took Michael Haneke”s “Hidden” out of the running, rules were promptly changed the next year; when voters failed to place critics” darling “4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days” into the nine-film shortlist in 2007, branch leaders were sufficiently embarrassed to devise the executive-committee safety net that stands today.
The system has been tweaked sufficiently that, as I wrote in my Oscar Guide piece on the category last week, this year”s field of nominees feels like the least controversial or fussed-over in many a year: the nominees range from major world cinema stories (“A Separation”) to bold, slow-burning festival discoveries (“Bullhead”) to the kind of lesser-known, soft-lob Oscar bait that traditionally dominates the race (“Monsieur Lazhar”), but there”s comparatively little kvetching about this omission or that inclusion. If “A Separation” actually pulls off the win, as is likely, it”ll be the category”s most universally approved champ in well over a decade. Coming on the heels of last year”s ballsy nomination for “Dogtooth” – the kind of cooler-than-thou critics” pet for whom an Oscar nod piques as many fans as it pleases – has the Academy finally cracked the code?
Well, no. The five films assembled this year may make for a respectable list, but hardly one that reflects the year in international cinema from the perspective of either critics (in which case aggressively auteurist submissions like “The Turin Horse” or “Once Upon a Time in Anatolia” would take precedence over sweet nothings like “Lazhar”) or audiences (in which case crossover art house hits like “The Skin I Live In” or “Troll Hunter,” both BAFTA-nominated, would have been submitted by their countries of origin in the first place). The foreign-language Oscar remains the only reason films like “In a Better World” or “The Secret in Their Eyes” even momentarily enter the critical conversation; it”s a false distinction that can”t help but look random to any filmgoer who sees more than five foreign films a year.
The Hollywood Reporter recently featured a conversation between features editor Stephen Galloway and the Academy”s foreign language branch chairman Mark Johnson, in which Galloway takes Johnson constructively to task over the numerous flaws and inequalities in their voting system. It also highlighted the damned if they do, damned if they don”t nature of the process. Many of the core problems, of course, exist at the very opening stage: handing national committees the responsibility of selecting one film to represent their country in the race is, as Johnson fairly points out, fairer on smaller industries that might otherwise be drowned out by world cinema powerhouses like France, but puts an undue amount of artistic trust in panels that may have political motives, questionable taste, or both. (See Italy”s selection last year of the syrupy melodrama “The First Beautiful Thing” over international art house phenomenon “I Am Love.”)
The counter-argument, of course, is that these committees can also pick more exciting, lower-profile entries from their national cinema than Academy voters would. Sweden took flak in many quarters two years ago for failing to submit “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” for the Oscar, but the little-seen film they chose instead, “Involuntary,” was infinitely more unusual and accomplished. Critics wailed last year when Belgium ignored the Dardenne brothers” umpteenth Cannes winner, “The Kid with a Bike,” in favor of eventual nominee “Bullhead” – but the country chose arguably the more challenging film.
One of Galloway”s suggested fixes is a best-of-both-worlds compromise, in which major festival prizewinners are automatically added to the longlist of national submissions, but even that seems randomly selective, given the eccentric whims of even the loftiest Cannes juries. It would be simply another case of the Academy deflecting blame and diluting authenticity by relying on other people”s judgment.
Perhaps the fairest and most radical overhaul would be to instigate a change similar to that recently made in the documentary category: scrap the external submission process and instead pick the five nominees from the list of foreign language features theatrically released in the US over the calendar year, similar to any major category. It would cure the category of some of its blinkered exclusivity – how can you expect regular viewers to invest in a category where many nominees won”t yet be released for months? – and doctored sense of self-apology, though it wouldn”t necessarily make for better nominee fields.
General voters picking from a year”s worth of releases would be as likely to pick a “Dogtooth” over a “Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” as they would to vote for “Drive” over “The Descendants” in the Best Picture field, after all. Is it worth potentially increasing the category”s blandness in order to make it a fairer reflection of the Academy”s taste, and equally, the public”s awareness of world cinema? The special treatment currently given the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar may be starting to pay off with some necessary and unexpected choices, but it”s not making an already ghettoized category seem any more democratic.
For more views on movies, awards season and other pursuits, follow @GuyLodge on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
If you take away the selection by national committees then films from atypical places like Venezuela and Georgia would never be seen. As a voter, I would just check out the buzzy films from Italy, France etc. and forget about the rest.
Which is the point I make in the article. But wouldn’t that be more in line with Academy practice anyway? Think of the small, worthy American films that never get considered in the main categories. I’m not saying getting rid of the committees would necessarily be fairer, but it’d probably be truer.
After asking around a bit, I’m on board for A Separation now. Just barely. But I think Monsieur Lazhar is the spoiler.
So glad to hear this.
Your insider report that A Separation’s screening hadn’t gone well was really disheartening.
The fact that a year’s most buzzed foreign film gets in is an accomplishment in and of itsself. I doubt that they’re going to give it the win, though. They’re not THAT smart. In Darkness for the spoiler, though I am also championing Bullhead.
Great piece, Guy. As usual, your level-headedness shines through and takes the bluster out of alot of the back and forth and all over the place debate over this category.
Maybe that approach (of nominating films released in the US) would encourage distributors to bring in more foreign titles, at least. With the way it is now, most of the 60-something titles submitted never get released.
I agree with this. I hate how sometimes we have to wait months (or years) to even see some of the films submitted in this category. Last year, Secret Sunshine was FINALLY released in the US after it had been submitted by S.Korea in 2007!!!
That’s just one example, but I wish there was some way to ensure more foreign films (that are at the very least selected in the long list by their own countries) are given accessible domestic releases (VOD + NY/LA theaters). It all comes down to money, I know that, but if it became a rule that it had to be domestically released during the calender year perhaps that would increase the amount of foreign films being distributed?
“scrap the external submission process and instead pick the five nominees from the list of foreign language features theatrically released in the US over the calendar year”
This would be horrible. You’d have slates full of nominees like Broken Embraces and La Vie En Rose.
Its really an intriguing problem. I would be in favor of the Top 2 prizes (if Non-English) at the 3 World Cinema fests to be automatically be long-listed and the long list expanded to 15 potential films. This way along with the 9 film long-listed this year, we’d have The Turin Horse, Anatolia, The Kid With The Bike, Faust & Terraferma. Even one of these 5 making into the final 5 would have enriched the line-up, the first four are by major auteurs. This year the biggest name is Farhadi who does not quite have ‘master’ status, yet.
I don’t really see why a film like TErraferma should be granted automatic entry simply because an unrelated jury happened to give it a prize — when a lot of stronger films weren’t so lucky.
Broken Embraces is wonderful.
Yeah this category is a tricky one. In theory, it is an incredibly important category, but in practice it so rarely seems to pan out in a universally satisfying way. The suggestions discussed both in your article and the interview with Mark Johnson are definitely worth considering, but also come with their own caveats. I sometimes wonder if it would be more fair to expand the foreign language category to 10 films as a mirror image of the best picture category, but I also realize that would probably dilute the impact of the nominees even more than they already are (at least to the public that has little investment in the category in the first place.) There are SOOOO Many great films being made around the world every single year, that it seems so strange that the Academy cannot find a way to accurately reflect that. But as you mention, they seem to constantly try new things to see if they can find a solution. And for that, I can’t help but salute their efforts and hope that eventually they will come up with something that really does work.
Why not just combine the two methods? Keep the submission committees and then in addition to those films, any foreign language film that opened in LA over the course of the year and meets Best Picture eligibility requirements is also eligible for Best Foreign Language Film.
I think it would encourage both the distribution of more foreign films and the committee selection of more interesting films.
I’ve long held this as a good way to run the category. That way we do get the more obscure films that a country selects, but allows passionate followings of films released in actual cinemas to get votes, too. Sort of like a “write in”, but not.
Yes, that would be the best solution, in my opinion. Sure, you’d run the risk of having two French or Spanish nominees, since those countries are high-profile and make enough films to release several in the U.S. during the course of the year. But combining the two methods would, I think, have a better result than just choosing one or the other. And it would still provide the opportunity for more foreign films to get more timely releases, which is critical.
“This would be horrible. You’d have slates full of nominees like Broken Embraces and La Vie En Rose.”
So you prefer the usual style, which means that if you’re a politically persecuted director like Abbas Kiarostami, or simply from a country that has more than one good film, you’re screwed?
Choosing the best films from the ones released theatrically is the only reasonable choice. Surely, an Oscar nomination before the release would increase the chances of the foreign films being seen, but the same applies to English-spoken ones.
I like your defense simply because I find most of the bitching to be pointless/silly.
The saddest part about all the bitching about Foreign film oscar is that the bitchers are always insanely ignorant of the films their darlings are competing against. How many people bitching about La Dolce Vita have seen all the foreign films nominated that year? All the foreign films submitted that year? Not a single person on the internet making this whiny ass school child esque bullshit has seen the films to have an informed opinion. Instead they’ve seen one foreign film from that year, for example, La Dolce Vita, and they then extrapolate their bias for that film into an institutional crime/conspiracy/personal injury. It’s absolutely absurd the coalitions that spring up about oscar getting it ‘wrong’.
The way the rules are set up now, for too many filmes, the possibility and receipt of an Oscar nomination is driving the distribution of the films. It should be the other way around. What’s the point of awarding films no one in the general public can see?
“scrap the external submission process and instead pick the five nominees from the list of foreign language features theatrically released in the US over the calendar year”
I don’t agree, it would keep out of the race many great films and it would kill the chances of dozens of countries to ever compete. The current way may not be perfect but for me is one of the most interesting categories. The current way each country has the chance to chose the way they want to be seen by the rest of the world, and while some countries may do terrible choices or may censor some films most chose what they consider to be better. Having them nominated gives a chance to true film lovers to see different films (in my country, Mexico it is very hard to see no american films unless they receive a nod in this category) and those curious enough to check the long list will be able to know many little seen jewels.
Also the number of film that would be eligible under your proposal of “any foreign language film that opened in LA over the course of the year” would mean popular films would be selected instead of better ones and the number of choices would be very smaller and far less interesting, it would be truer to the way the academy works, maybe but it would ruin this category and ruin for many people the chance to see different films. No Turin Horse or Dogthoot would be selected that way.
Finally if the academy feels a national comitee unfairly ognored a film due to lack of vision or censorship they always have the chioce to nominate it to other categories that same year or the next one if it was released on L.A., let them do that if they don’t like the longlist of nominees.
How does the Golden Globes or the BAFTAs pick their foreign film? Theirs are a better compromise, containing well known prize winners as well as country submissions.
I don’t understand why the Foreign language and Documentary categories bend over backwards so far to give “smaller, less exposed” productions “a chance.” I’ve got news for them: in the eyes of the public ALL foreign films and documentaries are “smaller and less exposed.” If movies like A Separation have overcome the odds and caught on with the public then, well, that’s an advantage they deserve. They’ve earned it.
Guy have you viewed and/or reviewed MONSIEUR LAZHAR? Categorising it as a soft lob is kind of disrespectful and not true – the film is very astute, and packs an emotional punch.
Totally agree. Guy, have you seen the film, or are you basing your opinion on the trailer? Screened the film several nights ago in New York thought it was truly excellent and very deserving of nominee. Subtle, under-stated, poetic filmmaking. Nothing about this is a “Soft lob”.
Considering that he wrote a whole paragraph about it in the foreign film Oscar Guide and referred to it as a “commendably restrained and thoughtful effort, characterized by swift, clean, slightly unsettling editing rhythms and confirming director Philippe Falardeau’s (“It’s Not Me, I Swear!”) sensitive knack with child performers,” I’d say it’s a pretty safe bet that he has indeed seen the movie.