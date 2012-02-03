Oscar Guide 2011: Best Foreign Language Film

(The Oscar Guide will be your chaperone through the Academy’s 24 categories awarding excellence in film. A new installment will hit every weekday in the run-up to the Oscars on February 26, with the Best Picture finale on Saturday, February 25.)
It may be the most dependably unsatisfying and upset-prone of all Oscar categories, but this year’s Best Foreign Language Film race has thus far proceeded without stirring up too much of a fuss: there were few surprising inclusions or omissions in either the shortlist or the eventual nominee field. The arcane selection procedures in this category will never please everyone, but the Academy has wound up with a credible and well-balanced — if not world-beating — list of five films.
Given, however, that most observers would list the nominees as “‘A Separation’ and, uh, four other movies,” people might just be saving their howls of protest for Oscar night, in the event that the critically revered, award-guzzling Iranian entry doesn’t win. And however much people toss around the word “lock,” the fact that voters are required to see all five nominees before making their decision means there are never any sure things in this ever-frustrating category.
The nominees are…
“Bullhead” (Belgium)
“Footnote” (Israel)
“In Darkness” (Poland)
“Monsieur Lazhar” (Canada)
“A Separation” (Iran)
What films missed out? Well, we could be here all day. The shortlist inclusions that didn’t make the final cut were Denmark’s “SuperClasico,” Morocco’s “Omar Killed Me,” Taiwan’s “Warriors of the Rainbow” and Germany’s “Pina” — though that at least received its due in the documentary category. For my part, I’d have loved to Mexico’s “Miss Bala,” South Africa’s “Beauty” and Greece’s “Attenberg” in the mix, and that’s before we get to the films that weren’t even submitted or eligible. “Tomboy,” “Poetry,” “Le Quattro Volte”… take your pick. It’s a big world out there.
The nominee predicted by the fewest pundits — though forgive me at this point for mentioning that my predictions were 5/5 in this category — is also, unsurprisingly, the most outwardly challenging. Belgium’s “Bullhead” is an impressively lowering character study masquerading as an inscrutable agricultural thriller: it’s not hard to believe the whispers that this was one of the three films “saved” by the executive committee, and it’s to the branch’s credit that filmmaking this muscular and aggressive made the cut. (Several critics protested when the Belgians submitted this over the Dardenne brothers’ “The kid With a Bike,” but it’s the bolder choice.) Ostensibly unpicking illegal activity in the cattle-farming mafia, the film really centers on Jacky (a superb Matthias Schoenaerts), a hulking, Channing Tatum-alike farmer physically and emotionally stunted by childhood violence. The film’s genre elements are more an obfuscation than a hook, and its grimness feels a little overworked — certainly too much so to land Belgium a first win in the category — but this is a bracing, bruising debut for director Michael Roskam.
Israel has become something of a fixture in this category of late: “Footnote” is the country’s fourth nominee in five years, though they have yet to triumph in this category. (Director Joseph Cedar was also behind 2007 nominee “Beaufort.”) This literary comedy of scruples, detailing the power struggle between father-and-son Talmud professors wrestling for the Israeli equivalent of the Pulitzer Prize — feels a little too dry and inconsequential to go the distance, though I hear it played well at its initial Academy screening. The film split critics at Cannes last year, where it eventually took home the Best Screenplay prize, and I was firmly in the unpersuaded camp: I thought it shrill, unfunny and distinguished by a truly horrendous score, hampered by its own convincing proof of the adage that academic politics being so vicious because the stakes are so small.
Let’s be honest here: given the history of this category, a harrowing true-life Holocaust drama, directed by Agnieszka Holland, was always going to practically nominate itself. On paper, “In Darkness” — a survival story of a group of Jews hidden in the sewers of Lvov by a local charlatan — checks all the boxes required to be an upset victor in this category, yet after actually having watched it, I’m undecided: the film is handsome, high-minded and openly emotive in all the ways that Academy members should respond to, yet its unashamed arduousness and ensemble of closed-off characters make it rather a tough sell. It’s certainly not as open-hearted or engaging as Holland’s “Europa Europa,” for which she received a writing nod in 1991 after being cheated out of the foreign race by national selectors. It’s doubtful enough voters will remember that to feel obligated to her, so the film will have to stand on its extraordinary narrative alone to land Poland its first ever win in the category.
There’s always at least one “nice little film” in the category, an arthouse crowdpleaser that pushes gentle emotional buttons without reaching too high cinematically. Canada’s “Monsieur Lazhar” fits that bill this year, though it’s a commendably restrained and thoughtful effort, characterized by swift, clean, slightly unsettling editing rhythms and confirming director Philippe Falardeau’s (“It’s Not Me, I Swear!”) sensitive knack with child performers. Telling the story of an Algerian asylum-seeker who lands a job teaching a class of Montreal pre-teens variously traumatized by the suicide of their former teacher, it’s nowhere near as emotionally opportunistic or manipulative as that precis makes it sound: Falardeau is clearly a fan of Laurent Cantet’s “The Class,” and while his film can’t match that 2008 nominee for moral complexity or thematic breadth, it has enough of its own quiet, ears-open compassion to mark it as a potential spoiler in the race.
While the previous four films have virtues and adherents, it’s hard to step back after viewing all five and make a reasonable case for why anything but Iran’s “A Separation” should win: Asghar Farhadi’s precursor beast is so many streets ahead of the competition in terms of emotional depth, structural poise and verbal dazzle that a victory for anything could only be regarded as another forehead-clutching moment in the category’s history. I’ve been a fan of Farhadi’s knotty, morally see-sawing marital drama since it took the Golden Bear at Berlin nearly a year ago, though I wouldn’t necessarily have guessed that the Academy would respond to its disquietingly thorny, mostly unresolved ethical inquiries. Happily, the film’s secularity and domestic universality has caught enough viewers off-guard to turn it into a crossover hit, even landing an extra Oscar nod for writing. Voters have delighted in going off-script in this category in recent years, but there’s rarely been quite such compelling precursor consensus.
Will win: “A Separation”
Could win: “In Darkness”
Should win: “A Separation”
Should have been here: “Miss Bala”
Keep track of our current rankings in the Best Foreign Language Film category via its Contenders page here.
What do you think should be taking home this gold in this category? Who got robbed? Speak up in the comments section below!
(Read previous installments of the Oscar Guide here.)
For more views on movies, awards season and other pursuits, follow @GuyLodge on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
I think you mean that Pina received due in the Doc category, not the foreign language category.
D’oh! Obviously, yes. Thanks.
Miss Bala got robbed!
Surely an “inscrutable agricultural thriller” is an unmissable slice of cinema.
(That sounds sarcastic, but I’m totally sincere.)
Can someone enlighten me regarding the Europa, Europa situation? I know that it wasn’t submitted, and that was controversial. But I don’t know the whole story.
Liz, I remember the German committee responsible to choose a candidate for the Academy Awards didn´t choose “Europa Europa” in that year, in fact they didn´t choose ANY candidate because they argued there was no candidate worth to go into competition for Germany.
Which was in fact a ridiculous decision, because although I personally was not really blown away by the film, it was pretty clear that “Europa Europa” had a great chance to win that year!
Hmm, interesting. So is there any accepted explanation for why they wouldn’t submit a film? If they had just selected a film other than Holland’s, that would have just been politics as usual. But not selecting a film at all seems like they were specifically sending some kind of message.
As far as I can recall, they didn´t give an official explanation for snubbing all films that were submitted to them (I checked it: that were six films in the running). I do know that many US critics believed it had to do with prejudices against the jewish theme of the film, but regarding the history of holocaust related movies Germany submitted into the Oscar race I can´t believe that.
Rather the committee wanted to send the message that the german film industry sucked that much that nothing was worth to nominate.
The film “Europe, Europe”, by the way, received just mixed reviews in the German press, because the directing style and the poor acting were criticized. I´ll have to say, I wasn´t impressed neither.
Very interesting. Thanks for the insight, Dominik.
I’m fairly sure In Darkness is going to win this, simply because the most pretentiously named foreign language film always wins. No Man’s Land, The Barbarian Invasions, Nowhere in Africa, The Sea Inside, The Lives of Others, The Counterfeiters, Departures, The Secret in Their Eyes, In A Better World.
Doesn’t make any sense.
I’m sure that’s not the ‘reason’ these films won the prize. The reason is that the voters in this category have mediocre taste. (though 4 of those films you named are strong works.)
But that’s actually an interesting observation. Secret in their Eyes “sounds” more sophisticated than The White Ribbon.
That can’t be true, because if it were, no other movie would have stood a chance against Peru’s “The Milk of Sorrow” two years ago.
I’ve yet to see any of the nominees due to lack of theatrical exposure (hopefully “A Separation” will arrive in a few weeks), but I feel as if there were a number of challenging, rewarding foreign-language films this year that got lost in the shuffle, especially “Carancho,” Leap Year,” “Love Crime,” “Mysteries of Lisbon,” “Rapt,” and “The Skin I Live In.” I’m sure some of these were ineligible, but I don’t have the energy to dig into the Academy’s nonsensical rules.
“Carancho” was eligible for last year’s award. The others weren’t submitted by their respective countries.
Of the nominees, I’ve only see “Monsieur Lazhar”, which I loved. The little girl is one of the best child performers I’ve seen in years (she’s up for the Supporting Actress award at the Genies, and she should win).
I’m sure some of the others will straggle into the independent cinema here eventually. I really want to see “A Separation”.
I agree that Sophie Nélisse is remarkable.
Guy, had The Skin I Live In been chosen as Spain’s representative, do you think it would have standed a chance in this category or not? Of all the foreign language films nominated throughout the season, it’s the only one that ever stood some ground against A Separation.
*would have stood. Whoops.
btw, I liked A Separation far better, but still.
I doubt the Academy would have gone for it. Too cold and too kinky for their liking, and far from Almodovar’s best. I know it received a lot of precursor mentions, but I do think that’s the result of less informed voters lazily defaulting to familiar names.
“less informed voters lazily defaulting to familiar names”
I sometimes laugh at their ineptness and naivete. They see Almodovar and mark it as one of the best foreign language films of the year by default.
I’m hoping A Separation wins this.
It’s a shame that my country’s nominee “Elite Squad: The Enemy Within” didn’t made the top 5, both because it’s a great film and because after City of God was robbed in this category, Brazil has mostly been choosing the most Oscar-baiting films available, this year being the first exception.
Though I still think the category needs to be completely reworked: this “one film per country” thing means that only filmmakers that are not politically at odds with their countries governments and/or with the body that selects the nominees have a chance, and that exiled directors have no chance of a nomination because they’re working in a different country. People like Kiarostami get royally screwed.
I haven’t seen it, but based on everything I’ve read and heard, if anything but A Separation wins this, it will be a HUGE misfire and embarrassment for the Academy. And that’s why I’m still very nervous about its chances.
While I think A Separation will win, I wouldn’t be surprised if In Darkness wins.
Nice Community reference. :-)
I’m curious to see Bullhead, have been reading good things about it and now you liked it as well. I’ve seen A Separation and Monsieur Lazhar is the only one of the remaining four that I am not keen to see.
Will win: “A Separation”
Could win: “In Darkness”
Should win: REFRAIN
Should have been here (from the films submitted): “Once Upon A Time In Anatolia”
Should have been here (from the films not submitted): “Mysteries Of Lisbon”
I always wonder about people claiming that film X should have been in there or film Y got robbed, but if you ask if they think that X or Y were really better than movie Z (let’s say Bullhead, Monsieur Lazhar or Footnote), then they haven’t seen those movies.
So what are they talking about? Perhaps X and Y were great, but Z was just better.
I have only seen 7 of all the submitted films, two of which ended up nominated and they were the top 2 of the 7.
Bullhead: come for the black market bovine growth hormone mafia drama, stay for the fascinating rumination on masculinity.
I can really see how Schoenaerts picked up the Best Actor prize at the AFI Fest
Should have been here: “Once Upon a Time in Anatolia” and “The Turin Horse”
It was nearly 12 months ago to the day that Bullhead premiered at Berlin. I found the film completely repellent, but as always, the context has a lot to do with it. Playing in the context of a really poor competition selection, A Seperation just blitzed everything.
But I have found that Bullhead really stuck in my mind, and Guy’s often the man to bring a film screaming back with a well chosen phrase or three. Agree that it’s A Seperation to win, In Darkness to threaten, but don’t rule out Lazhar. Don’t forget the sweet and heartwarming “Departures” that rolled earnest competition on 2008.
Indeed. I could just about make a case for anything winning here except Bullhead.