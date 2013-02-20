The Long Shot: When good enough is good enough

There’s nothing like an imminent Oscar to remind previously indifferent observers just how vociferously they actually dislike a film. With Ben Affleck’s “Argo” four days away from an all-but-certain Best Picture win, it’s been the subject of far more takedown pieces and message-board ire than it appeared to merit upon its autumn release — back when you might have been forgiven simply for thinking it a tidily enjoyable little studio thriller.
Thanks to the Oscar race, we’ve since learned that “Argo” is at once so much more and less than that: it’s a blind signifier of western anti-Iranian sentiment, a jumped-up betrayal of a true story with an irresponsibly embroidered final act, a smug example of Hollywood self-mythologising and a slap in the face of Canada to boot. Much column ink (or the intangible online equivalent) has been spent on telling us what a grave mistake the Academy is heedlessly making or all these reasons, not to mention the formal limitations and alleged martyr complex of Affleck himself — whom we are repeatedly told is winning out of collective industry pity, as if the lack of a Best Director nod for a successful, handsome, moneyed Hollywood prince is a sob story that has moved voters en masse, despite their complete disregard for his film.
The internet is expending at least as much last-minute energy on fruitlessly knocking the wind out of “Argo”‘s sails as it did a year ago on discrediting “The Artist,” a sweet-natured, anomalously postmodern silent-cinema pastiche seen by those outside the Oscar-watching business as a lovely curio, as something both cynical and generic — the kind of film, we were told with a sigh, that could hardly fail to win Best Picture, though a year on, its triumph looks ever more like a fanciful mirage. In the final week of Oscar voting, there’s nothing either more popular or less fashionable than a frontrunner — and the tangiest think-pieces don’t tend to be written on the subject of how right the Academy is getting things. (And yes, we’re as guilty as the next man.)
And yet, for the second year in a row, I find myself sitting out the protests, perfectly content with whatever well-meaning crimes the Academy is apparently about to commit. “Argo” is not, as “The Artist” uncoolly was last year, my favorite of the Best Picture nominees — it’d rank about fourth on my preferential ballot, had I one to cast — and yet my objections to its imminent win are as few as they are to the film itself. A witty, rousing mainstream entertainment that both knows and credits its audience, from a consistently expanding filmmaker whose last film I’d already likened to high-end Eastwood in its no-nonsense genre classicism — I’d be backpedalling considerably if I didn’t deem it good enough for Best Picture.
Is “good enough” good enough? Perhaps more willingly than I might have done a few years ago, I’m inclined to say yes, if only because this year’s flavorful, often contentious slate of nominees in the category offers no clear benchmark of what a Best Picture might be in this day and age, when modes of financing and production are as disparate as the audiences lining up at either their multiplex, arthouse or VOD queue.
Six of the nine nominees have now cleared the $100 million hurdle in the US, a significant figure that suggests a greater level of sympathy between the Academy and the regular moviegoer than has been evident in recent years. But the market is still large enough these days that there needn’t be a significant overlap between the pools of support for, say, “Django Unchained” and “Les Miserables.” Meanwhile, these audience hits can still look niche beside titans like “The Avengers,” “The Dark Knight Rises” and “The Hunger Games” — under-felt franchise products which, neither coincidentally nor undeservedly, boast a single Oscar nomination between them.
It’s been a common gripe in recent years — one that resulted in the now four-year-old expansion of the Best Picture category, a move that nonetheless seemed to benefit more fringe fare this year, including “Amour” and “Beasts of the Southern Wild” — that the Academy was voting too much for themselves, and not enough for their audience. Industry success, however, is now measured on a sufficiently sliding scale that voters can’t presume to know which audience they’re even obliged to vote for. That a film they like — for its sharpness of craft, for its pluckiness of spirit, for its celebration of their very own industry — also happens to be liked by a discernibly large proportion of the public for at least two of the same reasons is not a negligible confluence, whatever the preferences of less accepting tastemakers.
So “Argo” it is. My own vote would go to either “Zero Dark Thirty” or “Amour,” though I’d be hard pressed to explain why either film is more right for the Academy than “Argo”: many of us have grown up building, or at least idealizing, the Oscars in our own image, but they belong no more to us than they do to the average “Twilight” fanatic. The winners list is a continually morphing reflection of how the industry has seen itself through times thick and thin, which makes even their purported “mistakes” — from “Driving Miss Daisy” to “The Greatest Show on Earth” — interesting and non-refundable, though we obviously prefer them to alight on good films along the way.
Critics routinely talk of how this Oscar choice or that will look in years to come, but quite aside from the fact that hindsight is, by definition, bloody hard to forecast — “Dances With Wolves” seemed like a very big deal in 1990, and not just in awards terms — there’s much to be said for voting in a present-day mindset, and letting the time capsule form itself.
“Argo” may be a 1970s period piece, and revisionist history at that, but there’s no doubt an accent to its revisionism that will say something more politically, artistically or socially revealing about its advocates in 20 years’ time than it does now — perhaps for some of the reasons being used against it in the shrill pre-Oscar screeds currently peppering the blogosphere, though many of those complaints might date as much as the film, if not more so. It probably won’t seem like the best choice voters had available to them. It doesn’t right now. With any luck, though, it’ll still seem good enough.
Very good piece. I especially like the part about their decisions being “interesting and non-refundable”. Whether we agree with the Academy’s selections or not personally, they do indeed serve as fascinating reference points. Sometimes in the whole shuffle of awards season we lose sight of this.
Thanks for some sane, laid-back words about this years race – to be true, in the most Oscar Blogs you are confronted with an almost absurd amount of frustration and bad temper about the evil world of Academy, Guilds & Co.
The thing is, at least for me: My favourite films never really win the big awards. Last year was an exception, because I loved “The Artist”, but usually I feel more enamored to independent, more edgy films that are rather honored in Cannes than in Hollywood.
But why should the Academy share my preferences in films? I don´t even believe that art should be regarded in this way of putting films in a crazy overblown horse-race. It´s a game, it´s sometimes fun, but I never ever gave any institution/critics group e.g. the authority to tell me what film is “the best”.
If you keep yourself a relaxed balanced view on the Awards stuff – and I believe Kris and you do so – there´s much more fun and less frustration in discussing about films. And that´s for me the most intresting thing: not who “wins” this or that, but to talk about the quality of films. Keep it up! (and sorry for my jolty english…)
“Is ‘good enough’ good enough? Perhaps more willingly than I might have done a few years ago, I’m inclined to say yes…”
Reading that, all I could think of was The King’s Speech, Guy…
;-)
Well, I still don’t even think that film is “good enough.” But yes, not worth getting — or staying –upset over.
I was in the minority when people made the argument that we’d be looking back on King’s Speech over Social Network as a huge injustice ala Wolves over Goodfellas. Social Network feels like a movie that’s going to seem really dated decades from now. Imagine if they made a movie about Tom from Myspace back in 2005.
I’m guessing the human dynamic of The Social Network will still seem pointed even when/if Facebook becomes obsolete — if anything, I think it could become poignant, as a snapshot of how and why society needed to forge connections in this manner at that point in time.
For all I know, there’s a great period MySpace movie yet to be made.
Guy, your writing is a gift to us all. Thanks for the level-headedness. There’s just too much emotional intensity on the blogs right now. For those of us who “watch” the Oscars with the open spirit of play-along-at-home, it can get mighty depressing deep into February when many bloggers start moaning and groaning as if something truly tragic was about to happen in the world because the “wrong” picture wins.
When I look at the intelligent, entertaining and well-crafted (at times auteurist) films that have been winning best picture for the last six years– The Artist, The King’s Speech, The Hurt Locker, Slumdog Millionaire, No Country for Old Men, The Departed — and then compare that to, say, the epic bloated fare that won during a similar period a decade and a half ago — Forrest Gump, Braveheart, The English Patient, Titanic, and (skipping ahead) Gladiator — I feel like we’re in much better hands overall. The Academy is making, on the whole, better decisions.
Related to this: I don’t know why people are calling for the end of the 5-10 best picture system. Would we have had A Serious Man, District 9, Winter’s Bone, Moneyball, The Tree of Life, Amour or Beasts of the Southern Wild in the conversation if we were limited to five?
All in all, I think these are very good years in the Academy’s history. Argo will be a fine addition to the award winners.
Two comments. 1. Regarding “emotional intensity”: That is the reason why I’ve come to visit Awards Daily less and less over the last few years. It seems that over there, every other piece is some sort of hand-wringing over “what went wrong in the season?”, i.e. “why didn’t the editor’s favorite film pick up more awards steam?” This sort of writing is what turns Oscar season into a mere horse race: Who’ll come in first is then the only question that matters.
Not only is the tone of these pieces often vicious towards the other contenders and consequently their supporters, completely sucking the fun out of all this, but it is also unappreciative of what the Academy is trying to do with this: Honor what they think is excellence in filmmaking. I agree that art cannot well be compared to other art, and if you do, it is no longer about “best” (because they are by the Academy’s definition all “excellent” to some degree), but about “favorite”. Keeping that in mind, one should take the Oscar season, as I do, as a list of recommendations: “Hey, here are some films that you may have missed, but they’re really good!” Usually, I find myself agreeing and which is why I make it a point seeing all the nominees through all categories if possible. I then decide for myself what I like best.
2. On a related note, I don’t think one can only appreciate a certain kind of film at the expense of others. I happen to love both The English Patient and Titanic and think they were well-deserved Best Picture winners, even though I may have enjoyed many very different films in those years as well. In 1997, for example, another film I loved was The Sweet Hereafter, which was nominated for Best Director, but didn’t win anything. In one sense a pity, in another sense it doesn’t matter. You can’t pit this one against Titanic and expect any “right” outcome – they’re too different to even compare. I take your comment regarding the epics of the 90s to mean that the problem was that the Academy seemed to have one very specific mold of what a BP winner should be and they followed it pretty strictly? I would agree then that today’s races are much more interesting because films like The Hurt Locker and The Departed and No Country and, yes, The Lord of the Rings (while epic, it’s mainly fantasy) can now also win the big one. Now that this diversity has found its way back into the Oscar season, one can assert that everyone can have their year when their favorite film comes out the winner.
So, to sum up this rambling post: The emotion displayed on many blogs these days is useless because next year, the same people will probably gloat all season because it’s the kind of year in which their anointed film is the juggernaut once again… In Contention has the kind of relaxed atmosphere and attitude that keeps one from getting too worked up about things that are soon forgotten anyway.
Thanks! Glad you feel comfortable here.
@Matthias: You said it better than me! “I take your comment regarding the epics of the 90s to mean that the problem was that the Academy seemed to have one very specific mold of what a BP winner should be and they followed it pretty strictly?”
Really good piece, it was very annoying last night on a film show here in the UK last night to hear a supposedly significant critic talking about how Argo probably winning an Oscar made him dislike a film he had originally enjoyed. He also suggested that in 10 years, people would have forgotten the film in favour of works like Life of Pi. Personally I think that Argo is an exceptionally well made thriller that will stand the test of time. As you say, for the first time in a long time a significant proportion of well reviewed quality fare in the best picture list are also significant financial successes, if I was a critic I would be taking time to laud this fact and use whatever clout I had to point it out to the industry, i.e. quality, grown up movies can make you money and are less of a risk than ‘Battleship’, put your money this way guys!
I don’t even love “Argo” but I completely agree with every word of this article, as I did your defence of SLP and pretty much everything you write. Sounds like gushing I know but you are one of the lone voices in the wilderness during Oscar season Guy so please NEVER LEAVE!!
Argo winning wouldn’t make me angry- it would just make me say “meh”. It’s a pretty good movie until that ridiculous final act.
But come on, it’s obvious that it’s status as frontrunner is in no small part due to Hollywood self-mythology; I find hard to believe that two movies that worship Hollywood winning consecutively is only a coincidence.
“it’s a blind signifier of western anti-Iranian sentiment, a jumped-up betrayal of a true story with an irresponsibly embroidered final act, a smug example of Hollywood self-mythologising”
These were my thoughts on the film since the moment the credits started rolling, and this was long BEFORE the first critics association gave their awards.
Guy, You’re such an elegant and thoughtful writer. Great post.
“Meanwhile, these audience hits can still look niche beside titans like “The Avengers,” “The Dark Knight Rises” and “The Hunger Games” — under-felt franchise products which, neither coincidentally nor undeservedly, boast a single Oscar nomination between them.”
Really? Avengers deserved at least 10 nominations, TDKR 8-10 and Hunger Games 6-8. But that would ask the academy to refect what critics and fans loved last year. Every one of these 3 were high 80’s on RT, Avengers getting a 92. They ticked off both boxes; Amour, Beasts, simply didn’t, just getting the former.
It is not the Academy’s job to reflect what fans liked. It is their job to honour the films they personally thought most represented excellence in cinema in any given year.
My favorite pieces from this blog remain the Favorite Oscar Win pieces you guys did last year. It’s nice to think of when the Academy gets things right rather than reliving the same supposed “travesties” over and over ad nauseum.
This is as beautiful a wrap-up of this season as there could possibly be. Thanks, Guy!
What’s nice about this year is that there are bits I admire in all of the eight films I’ve seen that are up for BP. While there are other films I would have liked to see nominated, I think this is an incredibly well-balanced and diverse line-up, and therefore this season has been so much fun, even if once again my favourite film of the year isn’t even in the running.
Thanks for all the kind comments, guys. Really glad the post strikes a welcome tone for many of you.
Just for the hell of it, I’m going to try and guess your Best Picture ballot:
1. Zero Dark Thirty
2. Amour
3. Silver Linings Playbook
4. Argo
5. Beasts of the Southern Wild
6. Django Unchained
7. Life of Pi
8. Lincoln
9. Les Miserables
So tell me, am I too obsessed or did I get some wrong?
I just tried to do this myself the other day and came up with the same list.
Note: I know that sounds weird and stalker-y, Guy, but I swear, it’s not. Actually, I should try to guess Kris’s ballot as well, although his is easier because of the nature of his top 10 list.
1. Django Unchained
2. Amour
3. Lincoln
4. Zero Dark Thirty
5. Argo
6. Beasts of the Southern Wild
7. Life of Pi
8. Les Miserables
9. Silver Linings Playbook
Whoa. You may have it exactly right, and even I’m still a little fuzzy on which way round 7 and 8 should go.
It’s not for me to say if you’re too obsessed, but I am flattered! ;)
Nailed it, Liz.
It’s interesting how people seem to turn on something once it becomes the favorite. If Lincoln was the favorite and Argo was the underdog, there’d be a lot less complaining about Argo.
Take last year. If you had told a film snob beforehand, “Okay. So there’s going to be a movie that’s a black and white silent movie made by French people that’s a huge hit in the festival circuit. It will be the runaway winner for Best Picture.” Wouldn’t the film snob be excited about this news?
Let’s say hypothetically what happened awards circuit and audience wise with The Artist happened with Holy Motors and vice versa.
Would there have been articles about how The Artist was too weird for the Academy but it should have been nominated and articles about how overrated Holy Motors is?
Great reflective piece Guy, as everyone’s been saying. But didn’t The Avengers got a nod for Best Visual Effects?
Yes. That’s the “single Oscar nomination” I’m referring to. And thanks!
I enjoyed this article, too, though I wouldn’t call Argo “witty.”
blogs haven’t given the Oscar the time capsule and now everything looks bad, one year removed. For example, I do think that Fincher and The Social Network should have bested The King’s Speech, but two years removed The King’s Speech deserves some breathing space before it’s put in the Oscar Travesties casket, like so many blogs already have done. Same with The Artist, it’s not my vote, but the win does say give it some time before the back”crash”.
The thing I hate most about the Oscars is the backlash that so many are fervent to join. Every year I hear a chorus of hate for the eventual winner despite its quality or previously-made kind statements of it by now frothy-mouthed chorus members. I’ve known people who praised “Slumdog Millionaire” for the joy of cinema it induced at the TIFF who then criticized everything about of it the eve of its Oscar sweep; and that whole process was repeated in two years for “The Artist”. One of my in-laws was brought to tears by “Million Dollar Baby” but now only has sarcastic barbs to toss at it.
To me it seems that many can’t accepted a good or even exceptional film taking home an Oscar over their personal favorite film. Sure my personal favorite film for any given year almost never wins big on Oscar night but that doesn’t require me to holistically pan or claim moral outrage of the winner. A win for “Argo” wouldn’t upset me even though it is not my number one film of the year (it’s somewhere around number 12 or 13, higher than some of nominees but lower than others) because it’s a good film and I can still share with anyone willing to listen the film I loved in 2012 and they can share with me what they loved and that’s a conversation that gives me joy. Besides awards are made to offer praise of quality and are good fun with that mindset; but when people try to make awards into some sort of tedious, overblown death-match of what is the one and only right answer to a subjective exercise there is no fun or appreciation of art to be had. And a missed opportunity to celebrate is a bummer.