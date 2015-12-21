‘The Man in the High Castle’ gets another season

12.21.15 3 years ago

Amazon renewed “The Man in the High Castle” for a second season, the company announced today. 

The show set a record for Amazon as Prime members' most-streamed original show (though, as usual, it didn't say how many views the show actually had, so the show could've been watched by three people or three billion people). The new series will premiere sometime “next year.” 

Let's hope the second season isn't accompanied by an unfortunate ad campaign like its first season was — although, considering that the show is a success for Amazon, maybe that ad campaign did exactly what it was supposed to.

