The National share new ‘Catching Fire’ song ‘Lean’

#Jennifer Lawrence
11.07.13 5 years ago

The National have been chosen as tributes for the upcoming Hunger Games.

The Brooklyn-by-way-of-Cincinnatti group have released “Lean,” their contribution to the soundtrack of the upcoming sequel “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” starring Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth.

“Lean” certainly sounds like a song by The National.  It’s a plaintive ballad driven by acoustic guitar, pounding piano and Matt Berninger’s crooning, swoon-inducing baritone, which are eventually joined by melodic drums and melancholy strings. An occasional slide guitar part adds a subtly country flair to the tune, making it sound more in line with the first film’s rootsy soundtrack.

Listen to “Lean” here:

The “Catching Fire” soundtrack also includes The Weeknd, Santigold, Phantogram, Lorde and Coldplay, whose “Atlas” (listen to it here) is their first new song in two years.

The National have gone to the movies before, recently providing songs for films such as “Win/Win” and “Warrior.” Their latest album, “Trouble Will Find Me,” was released in May.

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” opens November 22.

