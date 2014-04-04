The National’s Matt Berninger and Civil Wars’ Joy Williams duet for AMC’s ‘Turn’

#AMC
04.04.14 4 years ago

The National's Matt Berninger and the Civil Wars' Joy Williams have collaborated on the theme for the new AMC show “Turn.” Listen to “Hush” in the opening credit sequence below.

The song”s suspenseful, gothic folk sound sets the mood for the period drama, which recounts how spies played a key role during the Revolutionary War. “Turn” premieres on Sunday, April 6 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.

In a press release, both Williams and Berninger said they became quick fans of the show. “When I was filled in on the premise of ‘Turn,” and when I saw the pilot in advance, I was hooked,” Williams said. Berninger added: “I was excited about this show from the second I heard about it, so it was a big thrill when Joy asked me to help write the theme song.” 

Watch our editor Katie Hasty”s recent interview with Matt Berninger below the “Turn” clip.

Around The Web

TOPICS#AMC
TAGSAMCAMC TurnHushJoy WilliamsMatt Berningerthe civil warsthe nationalTURN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP