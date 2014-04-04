Review: AMC’s ‘Turn’ a middling Revolutionary War drama

Last month, in trying to identify the greatest TV opening credit sequences of all time, I noted that a great credit sequence can make me more kindly disposed to a mediocre show than I'd be without it. Take away the Aloe Blacc song and those great New York City photographs, and “How To Make It In America” is among the more forgettable comedies HBO's ever given us, and yet those credits kept me watching well into the second season just because I enjoyed them and they hinted at a better version of the show.
Another way of looking at that, though, is that a great opening credits sequence can make you think less of a show that doesn't live up to it. Case in point: “Turn,” AMC's new Revolutionary War spy drama, which debuts Sunday night at 9. In a vacuum, it's about on par with early episodes of another AMC historical piece in “Hell on Wheels.” It does a decent job of recreating the colonies in 1776 and there are some solid actors in the cast (notably Jamie Bell as Long Island cabbage farmer Abraham, torn between his loyalist father and his friends in Washington's army). It's not that glamorous or exciting, but it's decent, and may be of more interest to those with a specific interest in the period.
The opening credits, though, feature a series of animated drawings depicting the various methods of spycraft that could be deployed back in the late 18th Century, and they suggest a more fun – or, at least, more urgent – show than the one that's been provided. This is a very dour series, with a lot of effort put in to depict Abraham as a weary everyman uncertain where his loyalties should lie outside of his immediate family (and given that his wife is a nagging non-character while his ex-girlfriend is working with the colonials, even that allegiance is suspect). What's pitched as a spy show – and creator Craig Silverstein last worked on “Nikita,” so he knows from TV spies – instead in the early stages plays like a vaguely spy-adjacent show. There is talk of hanging petticoats in windows and other primitive signals, and at one point Abraham's cabbages come in handy when he meets some sauerkraut-hungry Hessians with useful intelligence to share, but a lot of it is Abraham stumbling around, unsure what to do or whom to trust, intercut with various interchangeable actors in wigs and red or blue coats.
It may be that, like the protagonist of another slow-moving AMC drama that ended just last year, Abraham might get much better at his new profession in time, and that by late in this first season (or a second, if the ratings are any good airing in tandem with “Mad Men”), the long live-action portions of the show might more closely resemble the brief animated introduction. But that show had some dazzling elements from the start, and wasn't premiering in an environment where TV was overflowing with very good-to-great dramas. “Turn” isn't bad, but it's also too forgettable to deserve a long look, cool credits or no.
After reading your review, I will give TURN a chance on Sunday nite — but 1st will be very tuned in to those opening credits you describe. The last time I looked forward to a “period piece” was the NBO series ROME. I wasn’t sure if it would do the subject justice, but I thought “I gotta see IF”. I remember being firmly in place as the first image hit the screen, and that opening theme by Jeff Beal, which I found to be riveting and threatening. It got my attention, especially the hard-driving percussion of the second stanza — making me think… “hmmm … I’d better give this a SHOT”. Needless to say, I’m glad I did. We’ll see how this program stacks up this weekend …
Man, Rome. How I miss thee.
I’ll give this a shot. I feel like the period is under-explored on TV, and I enjoyed “George Washington’s Spies,” the Culper Ring book. I made it through a season of Hell of Wheels (though I eventually fell off that).
90 minutes was too much for me. Thankfully only the premiere was that long.
Looks like when “The Walking Dead” and “Mad Men” go away, AMC will fade back into obscurity and Chevy Chase movie reruns.
That is a grim assessment! They can’t possibly come up with another good show? Is that what you’re saying?
THE BRITISH HAVE BEEN MAKING EXCELLENCE PERIOD PIECES FOR A LONG TIME,CASE IN POINT DALTON ABBY. I AM SO TIRED OF THE WORTHLESS ,MINDLESS, TIME STEALING THINGS OUR CHILDREN ARE FED.WE NEED TO TEACH OUR CHILDREN TO ENJOY WATCHING THINGS THAT ARE NOT BASED ON SEX AND VIOLENCE .AMERICANS OWE THIS MUCH TO ALL THOSE WHO HAVE DIED TO GIVE US THE RIGHT TO DO SO. REVIEWERS NEED TO HAVE IMPROVEMENT IN MIND WHEN THEY CHOOSE TO VOICE THEIR OPINIONS. HOLLYWOOD CAN MAKE ANYTHING ENTERTAINING IF THE MONEY IS THERE. TO BAD THIS REFLECTS WHAT AMERICANS REALLY ENJOY.
Wow, Sheila, that was quite a screed. It might have been more effective (although I doubt it) if you’d gotten the name of Downton Abbey right.
If Turn is as good as Hell On Wheels it will be a damn fine series and another feather in AMC’s cap.
I’ll give it a try, because Jamie Bell is a very good actor, but based on the promos and early reviews, I’m more interested in Halt and Catch Fire.
PS: I really don’t like the wig/hair extension on Jamie Bell’s character.
I was hoping I’d like it more as I have a fondness for the Revolutionary period, for some reason. I missed the opening credit but I recorded the show so I’ll have to check that out.
I liked it, but I kept hoping Tom Mison’s Ichabod Crane would show up to lighten the mood. With the actors (rightly) using British accents for the most part, I kept thinking of Ichabod in the museum and his “we were all British” tirade.
Back again, after watching the PILOT episode. I’m roughly 50/50 so far. Abraham is definitely conflicted — and I think if he remains confused as to which side to take, that’ll get old FAST. And maybe I’m just a little slow, but it seemed hard to follow at times, and the pacing seemed off. The battlefield scenes were impactful (especially with the soldiers doing their “follow-up” work). I guess my only true pleasure so far is in seeing Our Guys kick the Redcoats BUTT — aren’t they a bunch of pompous stuffed-shirts ?!?!? So I’ll still tune in next Sunday, and see where this is going …
I thought the show was pretty good – albeit if you have a historical interest in the war – but the intro sequence is one of the worst I’ve ever seen. Cheap and tacky.