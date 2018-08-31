Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Director Shane Black’s new installment within the Predator franchise already dropped two trailers, both of which ramped up the ominous nature (with extra Spielberg spoofery) of the sci-fi horror film. Before next week’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, 20th Century Fox is ratcheting up the anticipation factor with a red-band trailer that assures audiences that, yes, this will be as R-rated an adventure as they come.

The profanity laden trailer brings gore galore as a Dirty Dozen-esque band of mercenaries team up to take out the Predator after the bloodthirsty extraterrestrial lands in southern Georgia. The mayhem-fueled approach here honors the spirit of the franchise, and one must readily ignore inconsistencies within the Predator universe and appreciate the ride for what it is. In particular, the heavy presence of Keegan-Michael Key in this trailer guarantees a smartass adventure, and the film also stars Trevante Rhodes, Sterling K. Brown, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, Olivia Munn, Augusto Aguilera, Jake Busey, and Yvonne Strahovski. Here’s the synopsis as a refresher:

From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black’s explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.

Co-written by Black and Fred Dekker, The Predator will wreak havoc in theaters on September 14.