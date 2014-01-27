‘The Raid’s’ Gareth Evans pulls no punches on ‘Iron Fist’

(CBR) “The Raid” and “The Raid 2: Berandal” director Gareth Evans is having a moment right now. The second “Raid” film premiered last week at Sundance to rave reviews, with some critics calling him “the greatest living action filmmaker.” With praise like that, it”s easy to see why some Marvel fans want to see Evans behind the lens of an “Iron Fist” film, even if it”s not likely to happen.

Total Film spoke with Evans at Sundance and asked about the filmmaker”s interest in comic book movies, specifically citing “Iron Fist”. Evans said he”s not at all opposed to telling the story of Danny Rand, but there”s one blood-soaked obstacle in the way.

“My big thing right now is figuring out how to do that action style – and would someone like Marvel let me do a R-rated movie,” he said. “This isn”t me going against PG-13 movies, it”s just that the way I shoot action, it doesn”t need to be bloody or aggressive or ‘stabby stabby” with knives, but it”s about when someone swings a punch and there”s a connection there, I”m not going to hide that with a camera. I get involved with the guys in that choreography design so I can understand the intricacies of what they”ve done, so that when I shoot it, what the camera angles should be and the editing should be, it”s doing justice to all the work they”ve put into it.”

“In PG-13 action, you hide the chaos and fill it with sound. That”s something I can”t do,” he continued. “So , it”d have to be an R.”

Even if Evans isn”t likely to direct an “Iron Fist” movie, Danny Rand will be making his way to live-action before too long, as part of Marvel”s Netflix initiative. Evans” “Raid” sequel, meanwhile, hits theaters on March 28.