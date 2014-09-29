“The Simpsons” boss explains the major death: “We”re not the kind of show that does these really horrific things to its characters”

“It was something that would be a good exploration of the characters,” says exec producer Al Jean. “I thought it”d be good to say, 'This is what people think of heaven but it”s not exactly what you”re going to get-it”s more what you do on Earth that matters.'…. If you look back at the clues we gave, everything adds up, so I would find that satisfying. I wouldn”t feel like I was misled.” He adds: “We didn”t want a crazy death, or anything shocking, just true human emotion.” PLUS: Some fans were disappointed, Krusty the Clown isn”t a strong enough character to warrant an entire episode, and in defense of the major death.

“The Simpsons”/”Family Guy” crossover: One of the most “fascinatingly weird” things to happen to TV

“Was 'The Simpsons Guy' just a craven marketing thing?” wonders Darren Franich. “One of the weirdest things about the episode was how all the rampant self-deprecation felt unnecessary. Make no mistake, this was 'Family Guy' worshipping The Simpsons: a feast of fan service, even if it was mostly fan service for people whose major Simpsons touchstones happened almost 20 years ago.” PLUS: Here's everything that the crossover mocked, including crossovers.

“The Amazing Race” tumbles in its new Friday timeslot

The CBS reality competition was down 45% in the demo with its 25th season premiere.

Native American activist: Washington Redskins fan threatened me while filming “Daily Show” segment

Migizi Pensoneau penned an article describing what happened behind the scenes, claiming the female fan said to him, “I'll f-king cut you.” He added: “There were points during that hour-long experience where I actually was afraid for my life.”

Angela Kinsey joins TBS” “Your Family or Mine”

“The Office” alum will play Kyle Howard”s sister-in-law.

“SNL”s” revamped Weekend Update was underwhelming, but Pete Davidson proved to be a revelation

As Dennis Perkins notes, “Anyone hoping for some resultant edge saw, instead, more of the mushy, bite-averse jokes typical of (Colin) Jost”s tenure.” Yet Davidson was the highlight: “The guy”s only 20 (the first cast member to be born in the 90s), but he”s got a confidence and an ability to stare down the camera, coupled with an Adam Sandler self-effacing shlubbiness that”s pretty endearing,” adds Perkins. PLUS: The ladies stole the show from Chris Pratt, ratings were down from last year”s season opener, “SNL” seemed on a mission to prove that a new era has come to Studio 8H, and did the Ravens sketch rip off “Key & Peele”?

Footage shows “Kitchen Nightmares”” star threatening somebody with a knife

Check out Amy's Baking Company founder Samy Bouzaglo”s confrontation outside his Arizona restaurant.

Kazakhstan calls “SpongeBob” a bully who corrupts minds

The country's education ministry says the “self-absorbed” cartoon character “regularly inflicts violence on others in his community and seems to enjoy what he does.”

“Ray Donovan” star: “In my own personal way, I was shocked”

Read what one of the “Ray Donovan” stars reaction to last night's season finale.

“Lost the Musical” has big plans

Backed by a Kickstarter campaign, “Lost the Musical: We Have to Go Back” has kicked off a run in a small Hollywood theater.

“Masters of Sex” creator: “We'll be doing more time jumping for sure”

Michelle Ashford looks back at Season 2 and previews what to expect in the future: “We have to,” she says of time-jumping, “because the next big milestone in their career was publishing their book and that was in 1966. We”re in 1951.” PLUS: Ashford is wrestling with how to bring “Masters” into the 1980s,” “Masters” avoided a sophomore slump in Season 2, and this season had 1 fantastic episode and a handful of very good ones.

Katharine McPhee is reportedly dating her “Scorpion” co-star

The “Idol” alum was already spotted kissing her British co-star Elyes Gabel.

Watch Lifetime”s “Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B” teaser

Nickelodeon actress Alexandra Shipp plays the late artist in the Nov. 15 TV movie.

Andy Samberg talks about the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” season premiere

Has he ever given such an awkward wedding toast before?