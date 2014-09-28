Season finale review: ‘Masters of Sex’ – ‘The Revolution Will Not Be Televised’

“Masters of Sex” has wrapped up another season. I spoke with showrunner Michelle Ashford about various decisions that went into this year's stories, and I have a review of the finale coming up just as soon as I have all the gravitas of a toothpaste commercial…
“God, what if you just let go of everything you thought your life would be? What if we both did? What then?” -Libby
Season 1 of “Masters of Sex” built to a very public display of Bill and Virginia's work that got an ugly reception, followed by Bill being open about his feelings to Virginia. For a while, season 2 seemed like it was building to a parallel of that with the taping of the CBS News segment, but instead “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised” is the opposite of last year's finale. Bill conspires to kill the CBS feature before it can air because he's paranoid of repeating history, while he inadvertently screws over Virginia (sort of, and we'll get to that) because he's gone back to being the secretive puppeteer who tells no one what he's feeling or planning – not even the woman he walked through the rain to declare her non-professional importance to him.
It's an uneven episode featuring several dramatic highs – most of them involving Virginia's reaction to losing custody of her kids (and the kids rightfully not seeming all that bothered by the change) – mixed in with a bunch of weird and at times unnecessary digressions. In other words, it's a perfect microcosm for this frustrating but at times incredibly rewarding second season.
Ashford acknowledges that she had to fictionalize the Masters and Johnson story much more of this season than in season 1 – including Bill's time at both Memorial and Buell Green, the return of Frank, Libby's relationship with Robert, and even Bill's impotence – because she wanted to return not long after the events of last year's finale, but which landed her in a relatively dull part of their career. In some cases, she extrapolated from history (Frank was, in fact, a plastic surgeon in Kansas City who had little to do with Bill as an adult), while others were invented out of whole cloth (Ashford understandably wanted to give Libby something to do, but there's very little recorded history of what she was doing or feeling during this time).
I don't believe that Ashford has an obligation to maintain 100% fidelity to the facts (nor is it possible to do so), but I also don't know that it's a coincidence that this season was much bumpier than season 1, which also deviated from history but in less central ways – and which tended to tie those deviations more directly to Bill and Virginia's work. Barton Scully is an invention, for instance, but one crafted out of pieces of people Bill knew in his career, and his story reflected both what Bill was trying to do with the study in the '50s and what he would do in the more controversial later phase of his career. Some of season 2's inventions were along those lines – Bill's stint at Buell Green, while shorter than it probably should have been (since it was a better way to integrate the civil rights movement into a show about human sexuality than Libby's time with CORE), helped dramatize his decision to give up a life as an obstetrician with hospital privileges to focus primarily on the study, while Frank's visit helped address Bill's abused childhood – but many more seemed there entirely to give characters like Libby, Betty and Langham things to do when they otherwise weren't all that integral to the main story.
Again, I respect the idea that Libby has to be more than just the dutiful wife who's cheated on by Bill, and the finale takes the interesting step of revealing that she does, in fact, know about the affair, even if she's tried to ignore its existence. (This explains, for instance, how she's able to be so friendly with Virginia.) Caitlin FitzGerald is a good actress who does some excellent work in the finale, but the affair with Robert takes on a melodramatic tone that the show generally avoids in the more complicated (and more research-driven) Masters and Johnson relationship.
Still, it's a step up from watching Langham's dismay at being treated like dumb blonde eye candy by Flo, whose family turns out to be connected to the incoming Kennedy administration. Ashford says the writers like to use Langham as a marker of social change, but this year he was just unconnected comic relief, and not nearly funny enough to justify the diversion. Betty's marriage imploding was really its own self-contained world, but it had some great performances and at least was and designed to put Betty back in Bill and Virginia's orbit. This was just… filler. Strange, strange filler.
And yet the finale was still capable of greatness when the focus returned to the area where the show has always been at its best: Bill and Virginia.
Treating impotence would become one of their calling cards, and we get to see that play out in a sequence that flows effortlessly from day to day, encounter to encounter, often with only Virginia's changing underwear to visually mark the passage of time. It seems like basic stuff now – ease the psychological pressure on Bill by taking sex out of the equation for a while (even if their week of “non-sexual touching” looked an awful lot like extended foreplay) – but was revolutionary for the time, and you can understand why Bill might imagine himself as JFK(*) and Gini as Jackie after such a major – and pleasurable – achievement in the field. We'll see next season if it worked for Lester and Barbara – who have her own condition to deal with, on top of his – but it's a very promising start.
(*) Of course, it's Martin Sheen who's made a secondary career out of playing John and other members of the Kennedy family, but I could see Michael getting the look right, if not the Diamond Joe Quimby voice.
The bigger issue in the finale is the matter of Gini's kids, whom the show wisely ignored as much as she did for much of the season. George isn't wrong when he says that he and Virginia weren't really built to be parents, but the crushing thing is that human beings are complicated and capable of holding in multiple emotions at once. For all that Virginia thrills to the work, and to the strange affair with Bill, and to the thought of celebrity to come, she does love Henry and Tess, and you can see her being ripped to the core to realize how utterly unconcerned they are about the change in custody. I would call Gini fighting back sobs as she answers the phone Lizzy Caplan's best moment on the show to date, but this episode then featured her response to the CBS segment being canceled, and all her dreams of getting the kids back canceled right with them. In that moment, Virginia is just dissolving in front of Bill, blaming herself for her sloppiness with the divorce agreement, and for spurning Ethan so that he would help turn Dr. Joseph Kaufman's study into a worthy rival to their own, and for the entire mess her life has turned into in the space of a few weeks.
Now, she doesn't know that Bill went behind her back to kill the segment, believing – rightly, as we know from history – that their work would ultimately win out over Kaufman's, even if it's not yet ready for the public (or vice versa). And Bill's high-handed manipulations have been a problem in their relationship from the beginning. But at the same time, her belief that the CBS segment would be a magic bullet that would undo the new custody agreement is insane, because she knows George's lawyer is already investigating their “work” at the Park Plaza, which is at least as much of a problem as the study. But I imagine the truth will come out at some point, which will need to another schism in this bumpy but fascinating relationship.
Ultimately, this was a season with one fantastic episode (“Fight”), a handful of very good ones, and then a mix of stories that worked incredibly well (Lillian's death, which feels almost as long ago for us as it is for Virginia), some that didn't at all (Cal-o-Metric), some the show raced through (Buell Green) and some that felt largely detached (Betty and Gene). Ashford says that time jumps will be even more a part of the series going forward, in an effort to get us not only to the publication of Bill and Virginia's first book, but all the major things that happened later in their career. I'm hopeful that this year was just a learning experience in making that kind of fractured storytelling work, and that things move smoother in season 3. (Which will also, in theory, not be rushed through production the way this year was.)
“Masters of Sex” in its first season was one of the very best shows on television. Season 2 was much rockier, even if at times it reached, or even exceeded, the levels it attained last fall.
Some other thoughts:
* The screener I watched didn't have guest credits (and I'm told the final version put their names at the end), so I got to be completely and pleasantly surprised by the returns of both Ethan and Barton – the latter a reminder of just how great Beau Bridges is in this role, while also giving us some indications of how the Scully marriage has gone for the last three years. (Margaret is still with him, but free to pursue sexual gratification elsewhere; it's not clear if Barton has tried to curb his own desires, or if it's a mutually adulterous pact.)
* We don't learn what it was that Hugh Hefner was calling Bill about, but Playboy unsurprisingly would play a huge role in the popularization of Masters and Johnson's work later in their career. I'm guessing we'll meet a fictionalized Hef sometime soon-ish. Hopefully, it won't just remind us of “The Playboy Club.”
* The episode takes place in January of 1961, leading up to the JFK inauguration, yet Lester takes Barbara to see “Pillow Talk,” which was released in 1959. I know movies hung around theaters a lot longer back in the day, but that one was mainly chosen because it deals with impotence as a source of comedy. “L'Avventura,” the Antonioni film they see later in the episode, was released in 1960; though IMDb suggests it wasn't released in the States until March of '61.
* As Ashford discusses with me, there really was a Dr. Joseph Kaufman, and he did publish a book called “Man and Sex.”
So go read the Ashford interview and then tell me, what did everybody else think?
Loved the Ethan surprise! Cheered when he appeared on screen.
You cheered for Ethan? That rapey slimeball?
@Floggy Bottom:
I don’t like him either. I don’t know about him being “rapey” I forgotten if he ever tried to rape anyone but I still remember him hitting Virginia in the first season when she tried to say that their relationship was not too serious and despised him ever since.
Loved the Ethan surprise. Cheered when he appeared on screen.
Great job Alan with the Michelle Ashford interview. Michelle is an artist, pushing so many boundaries this season, especially with race. (I had to laugh at the Kennedy reference in this finale episode — I have a new book about the Kennedys and Churchills coming out next month, so I suddenly saw my worlds collide!)
Overall, I think Season 2 was largely about exploring the personal depths of Bill Masters — what does it mean to be a man? — as much as Season 1 was about the Pgymalion-like arc of Virginia Johnson and the power of female sexuality.
Michael Sheen’s talent and intellectual influence illuminates the show, and it’s fascinating to me to see how he has interpreted the Masters character. {Was that a Jack Nicholson reference I saw in his Joker-like laugh during his fight with brother Frank? Mmmm…} I think it was necessary to really draw out the depths of the Masters character in order to balance out the dynamic with the more emotionally attuned Virginia. I think this has created a balance between the two that will help propel things in seasons to come.
I can’t wait to see what happens in Season 3 and what fame does to Masters and Johnson.
Just what i was thinking tom. i read a review last night written during season one that said this was a female driven show, but i kept thinking that season 2 was about masculinity. even though i know that virginia didn’t give up her children, i found this story line devastating for virginia and one of the least likeable moments in this series about bill.
Both Bill and Virginia were flawed characters and all too human. What’s remarkable about them is how their joint effort — working in unison for such a noble goal as helping couples unable to express their love — had such an impact on the world.
@Thomas Maier some fans are having a problem with some of the made up story that Michelle Ashford and her staff has created for season 2. You appear to have no issues with it so I do not either. I think that this is a wonderful TV show with a wonderful Head writer/Show runner. After all the TV show could not be exactly like your book for TV that would have made zero sense.
Don, I agree with you about the show and my book. I think the difference is like a photograph and a painting of the same subject. My bio is like the photo — a non-fiction empirical account of Masters and Johnson based on my reporting in which everyone is on-the-record and their real names are used. The drama is more like a painting — the artistic interpretation of Michelle Ashford and actors like Michael and Lizzy — using my book as the source material to portray Masters and Johnson. I think this difference is well understood by our audience. And anyone who has both watched the show and read the book have enjoyed the process of “compare and contrast” far more than others, it seems. I like being surprised by inventions in the scripts, or how Michelle & Co. adapted certain facts and fragments from the book to get at a larger point. For instance, Bill’s fractured relationship with his brother, stemming from their childhood with an abusive father, is a good example of how Michelle brought much greater meaning to the overall story. I always suggest people read the book to check out the facts and learn more about the background. But the show really does get to the heart of the dynamic between Masters and Johnson, and this season Lizzy and Michael have done a tremendous job in their portrayals, imho. Until Season 3 starts sometime next year, you might catch up on your reading.
I liked the finale very much. Would not have understood the episode completely without your great review.
the cal o metric storyline didn’t bother me a lick ….I rather enjoyed it ..much like the rest of the show…who says all the story must tie up neatly in an interconnected bow ?
The more I think about it, the more I see the similarities between this show’s second season and game of thrones’ second. Both are based on source material and it’s pretty clear that in both cases, they are/were at a point that isn’t a particularly compelling part of their respective stories… Almost like it was necessary for the show’s to get past this point so that it can get to the richer material in future seasons.
And yet despite that, both show’s managed to deliver what are largely considered to be the series’ best episodes – “Fight” for Masters of Sex and “Blackwater” for Game of Thrones within that season, and it may be coincidental but they also happen to both be episodes that revolve around one particular location for the entire episode.. in a season when both shows drew criticism for having various sub-plots which felt completely unrelated to the overarching storyline of the season.
Now having said that, I really liked this finale, and I thought this season actually probably did a better job than Game of Thrones’ second season, because no matter what else is going on in the show, it’s main focus is and always will be on Bill and Virginia, and for pretty much the entire 12 weeks, no matter what was going on with Austin (which is still a completely indefensible storyline), you knew you were guaranteed at least two or three great Bill/Virginia moments in each episode.
Everything else can be fixed but the fact that the core relationship is still as fascinating as ever leaves me in total confidence with the show. And that is only brought home further by Alan’s great interview with Michelle Ashford – this isn’t a Howard Gordon/Alex Gansa situation – it’s pretty clear she knows what she is doing and where this season is headed.
Anyway, I think liked this season more than most, and this will probably still end up in my Top 10 for the year as when you get an episode like “fight” or some of the other great moments this season provided, it’s hard to complain.
Season one had that thing with Margaret going to see Peyton Place at a weird time of year, right before she hooked up with Austin, too.
That is the common thread that Austin has between Flo and Margaret: He doesn’t mind “unusual” relationships, Margaret being a full twenty years or more older than Austin; or with Flo being fat. He seems to be the show’s surrogate in trying relationships that are at least mildly against social norms. Maybe a “little person” is next with him. Not that its “bad” of course but its in keeping with the theme of bucking society’s approval.
One thing Margaret did leave Scully, although from what he said they are still friends and she is supportive.
At the risk of sounding like a broken record, I must comment yet again about the way this series skews history in way seemingly designed to make the Johnson character more sympathetic than she was and the Masters character less sympathetic than he was.
This episode is almost completely fictionalized. Gini Johnson did not face a gut-wrenching custody case in which she selflessly gives up her kids for the good of the study; Libby Masters almost certainly did not (as far as we know) have an affair with a black man, but portraying her as having done so sure removes some of the stain from Gini’s betrayal of her; and Bill Masters did not–again, so far as we know–suffer from impotence. Indeed, Michelle Ashford’s discussion of this plot point in the interview is positively Orwellian. She decided to pursue this storyline because M&J referred to themselves as “sexual athletes.” To paraphrase a Seinfeld exchange, you would need a whole team of psychiatrists working round the clock to explain that leap of logic.
Any biopic will deviate from history. That’s what distinguishes drama from a documentary. However, in this case, every single instance in which the storytellers do so they skew the truth consistently in one direction: Gini Johnson was a saintly, kind and wise, while Bill Masters was weak, mean, manipulative, violent, and dishonest.
Clearly, Ms. Ashford has some bizarre agenda in choosing to re-write history in this way. What that agenda might remains a mystery.
BTW, I enjoy the show and will continue to watch. I also happen to appreciate history, and I resist efforts to treat history in such a caviler fashion, especially when it is done for reasons that seem to go beyond than entertainment purposes.
Have you read Alan’s interview with Michelle Ashford? It’s a great read. I said this in my post above but I think the biggest problem was the fact that there really wasn’t all that much going in in their stories at this particular point, so they had to fictionalize the story slightly more, to create a compelling tv show. I think Season 3 should probably see the show get back on track in that regard.
I enjoyed the season generally (and certain episodes quite a lot), but it wasn’t nearly as compelling as season one – and had far too many irrelevant, weak, and poorly thought-out storylines. Since much of it is fiction, I’m afraid you can’t blame that on the source material – it’s just substandard writing.
For example, the idea of Ginny giving away the major custody of her kids because she was worried about going to court felt fairly absurd to me – and nothing more than a silly way to engineer another ‘secret manipulation’ by Bill – which can be revealed for dramatic effect at a later date.
Firstly, in 1961 (or perhaps ever), there was simply no way that Ginny would lose in court to her husband – who, new wife or no new wife, has a long, well-documented history of being a deadbeat father that provided no financial support – and precious little emotional support – to his children. Coming home late for work while employing a babysitter is light years ahead of just being absent for years.
Secondly, George is threatening to use the prurient aspects of the study they’re doing as a pretext to question Ginny’s morals? A study that HE himself actually participated in? Ridiculous. He’d be torn apart by the opposing lawyer.
Thirdly, Bill and Virginia already had a rough cut of the CBS program – which could have easily been shown in court to demonstrate both the seriousness and importance of the work they were doing. There would have been no problem substantiating the work in court.
While I appreciate the great acting work done by Caplan in expressing her heartbreak and despair due to the circumstances – the circumstances themselves felt wholly implausible.
I enjoy the show very much, but I admit being a history buff I do worry about the vast straying from the facts this show does. I to understand the difference between drama and a documentary, especially in a multi-year series like this (as opposed to a mini series which would focus more on the study). For instance I like “The Knick”. It does takes liberties with real history but still remain reasonably close to it, like its recent depiction of the New York Riot of 1900, but most of the people featured are fictional or heavily fictionalized as is the hospital they work in so they can build the characters from the ground up.
The same with “Manhattan”, about the atomic Bomb project. Most of the people are fictional so one can be free to depict those characters too except with some actual real people are depicted like J. Robert Oppenheimer and Neils Boar (sp?).
With “Boardwalk Empire” it is a mix of real people (Lucky Luciano, Al Capone, J. Edgar Hover) and those completely fictionalized and in the case of Nucky Thompson, a mix between the two. With the real characters they do tend to take liberties but they are largely faithful to the known facts.
But with two very real people, William Masters & Virginia Johnson, they have taken so many liberties and totally fictional incidents I’m personally worried about some people who would think it is very close to the truth and so the show maybe slandering them. Was Bill Masters really such an asshat as he is being depicted? Virginia never had to chose between her career and her kids? Libby in real life didn’t have an affair? If they all were to come out of their graves would they be happy with the show?
It is one thing to change the occurrence of some thing in the time line like moving the release dates of movies or songs or even when say MLK was arrested in the South but now characters with real life names are so fictionalized what depicted of them on screen affects the way we perceive the real people to the point that it maybe slanderous particularly in the case of Bill Masters.
I just about have the same feeling about him as I did “Breaking Bad”‘s Walter White: A sneaky selfish bastard who views himself as a victim as he victimizes others. Master’s torpedoing the CBS News Special behind Virginia’s back is a new all time low and I’m to the point of hoping Virginia sticks a fork in Bill’s eye after what she went through when and if she finds out.
I have the advantage of reading things like this site to inform me that a lot of the things never happened, but what of the casual viewer who doesn’t bother to read sites like this or do their own research? What is the lasting impression those viewers have of Masters & Johnson who may think what they see is much more than the “normal” modified for drama depictions? Yes, I know it is entertainment but still a lot of people will not go further into the subject matter beyond this show.
I think this show is becoming like the 1993 Kevin Costner movie “JFK”, not to be taken seriously too much in terms of really knowing what went on. I just hope some people don’t come away with the feeling that the real William Masters was like his fictionalized version.
They should’ve taken a page from the producers of Boardwalk Empire and changed Bill Master’s name just like the BwE producers changed the real Nucky Johnson’s name to “Thompson” to show it is not the same person they are depicting but someone broadly similar, then they could stretch the truth as far as it would go with him. Maybe William Astor & Virginia Thompson?
@Madame:
I have to disagree with you here in terms of the odds of Virginia keeping her kids in a dispute with her husband.
Yes he has shown little emotional support to his kids before. But what he is doing NOW is what would matter with the court. He has a new wife that the kids adore that was their baby sitter so there isn’t the case of them going to a strange woman, and she is more of a stay at home mom than Virginia that get in at all hours, plus he is gainfully employed. On the other hand while Virginia has the inherent bias of the court to award sole custody to the mother on her side if it had to choose between the father and mother, she still is a single mother who leaves the children with the babysitter to work. That would be a strike against her, but then when you add in the nature of the work it could go strongly against her. As much as it is about the law, in court people bring in their social biases including judges, and the zeitgeist in those days was a good mother doesn’t involve themselves in such thing. You can see this by how the CBS representative was determined to be so coy as to the airing of the subject matter not to offend his audience. There was that social conservationism that made people very skittish about sex that still existed despite it being the dawn of the Sexual Revolution and that conflicts with motherhood as perceived then. So while despite all of that it still may have been more of an advantage with Virginia, it was by *no* means the near the impossibility you think it was that Ginny’s ex would get sole custody.
And that is BEFORE the fact that the affair between Virginia and a Married man would’ve came out since her ex’s lawyer was starting to sniff around Ginny’s and Bill’s rendezvous hotel. What court would award custody to a woman who is knowingly having an affair with a married man? Even today that would heavily damage a woman’s claim. Connect that to a sex study…
No Ginny correctly saw the writing on the wall and agreed to flip the joint custody agreement with her on the short end to avoid loosing the kids totally. What was insane was the thought she would get them back after the airing of the news documentary program.
@Hunter2012: Agreed. And the fictional liberties taken with real people feels slightly more egregious than a 2 hour bio-pic since they last, obviously, for many hours.
I appreciate Michelle Ashford (and Co.) trying to adapt this fascinating story for television, but I think she lost sight of, for lack of a better term, the mandate from her audience – as well as the central focus of the story: the research. Almost everyone I know that loved the show in the first season did so because of the fascinating work being done in the study – but that was hardly touched upon this season. Last season they showed how the work progressed, regardless of the various roadblocks – this season they instead focused on the roadblocks themselves, as well as unconnected, side plots.
Also, the attempts to evoke the outside world of the ’60s (civil rights movement, Kennedy election, etc) feels both like an imitation of Mad Men – but also completely irrelevant to the core story. Mad Men is partially about how the changing world of the ’60s destabilizes and shifts the cultural values and norms of the office workplace – Masters of Sex seems, at its most basic, almost the exact opposite story: how obsession and dedication to research manages to span a decade or so of cultural upheaval without waning. The outside world should be peripheral at best; a distraction at worst.
@Hunter: “Yes he has shown little emotional support to his kids before. But what he is doing NOW is what would matter with the court.”
Sorry, disagree vehemently. Courts put A LOT of weight on precedence and history before changing custody. Of course his lack of support (you forgot to mention financial support) is going to be strongly considered. BTW, I know this from experience from a real-life custody battle that involved a negligent spouse that had cleaned up their act, but was still denied major custody.
“And that is BEFORE the fact that the affair between Virginia and a Married man would’ve came out since her ex’s lawyer was starting to sniff around Ginny’s and Bill’s rendezvous hotel.”
This was another ridiculous red herring written into the script to justify Ginny’s actions. Why the hell would any lawyer be questioning hotel staff – especially hotel staff located at an out-of-town hotel? Did the lawyer visit every hotel located in Missouri? Silly stuff that makes no logical sense when you really examine it.
I reiterate: highly implausible plot point. The fact that I felt it was ridiculous when I was watching it – but didn’t know it was entirely fictional until I came here and read that it was – supports my position, IMO.
@Hunter: One last thing: the main problem I had with the idea of a custody battle is not necessarily the idea itself – but the different pieces they tried to use as support for Ginny’s actions.
Obviously, the writers didn’t know they were going to create a fictional custody battle this season involving the ‘dubious’ content of the study – otherwise they wouldn’t have invented the fictional participation of George in the study last season. It undercuts – as any lawyer would point out – any qualms he might try to raise about it now (years later in show time).
Also, the fact that the CBS program is/isn’t aired is completely irrelevant in court. The program content was considered important enough by the large network to spend considerable time and money to shoot- and can be shown and used as evidence of the scientific and medical importance of the research being done. This, again, would undercut objections to, as you put it, “the nature of the work”. As would be seen in the film, she’s a researcher working in a large medical study – while the husband is an often-unemployed musician.
Unfortunately, IMO, this is a prime example of how various fictionalized plot elements fight against each other when trying to use them as support for yet another fictionalized storyline.
I was a big fan of the first season. The 2nd season started off strong, but when Sarah Silverman came in, and then the time jump, I had enough. I could not longer stick with it. All the great side characters from the first season had not been in it, so I decided enough was enough. This show lost me this season, and that’s too bad.
In the end, even Masters didn’t really break the Showtime curse that season 2 is not as good as season 1, but it’s still much better than Homeland’s season 2, slightly better than Dexter’s season 2
No one has commented on the fact that the title of this episode, “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised”, is an enormous homage to Alan, whose book’s title is “The Revolution Was Televised”. That can’t happen very often, if ever.
More likely, it’s an homage to the Gil-Scott Heron poem/song — from the era the show takes place in — that my book’s title is a riff on.
Ah, I never knew that, nor heard of the song. I didn’t know your title was coded, so to speak – thanks for filling it in.
Its funny how 20/20 hindsight can be. From the very title of the episode it seems obvious now it should’ve been a guess that Bill & Virginia’s CBS News special wouldn’t make it to air (I didn’t know whether or not Bill & Virginia had a real life CBS News special). :-)
A fairly well-done episode last nite, to close out a very uneven Season 2 … I get it, that to cover this dull period in M&J’s saga, they chose to give us 10 weeks of near fiction. But some of the tangents they took bordered on the ridiculous. I cannot — for the life of me — follow how and why they put Libby in such a tenuous position. They had her — while building a family, mind you — delve into a threatening area that was a bit too much of an “awakening for her”. The writers would have us believe that to get revenge (?) / satisfaction (?) / or balance (?) in her lonely life, she resorted to practically RAPING another man (who, to his credit, knew what was at stake, and tried his best to avoid her)….
And then they take the energetic, smartypants (yet still engaging) Dr. Langham and have him give up a lucrative CAREER, to join forces with “her” and her sideshow ? And this — a woman he could barely tolerate? Mmmm, me thinks they could have come up with better material than THIS.
Yet, the opening 10 minutes between Bill & Virginia were pure magic, per usual… as were those final 5 minutes with Barton Scully suddenly back in the picture. There is news that Season 3 may get us back on track with events in their lives that are more real, and A TON more realistic.
I’ve been here since day one, finding the dynamic between Michael Sheen & Lizzy Caplan to be remarkable … and I’m in for the long haul, despite the ranting above.
(AND, GO FIGURE: I liked Sarah Silverman !! haaa! )
I think the word “rape” regarding Libby making advances on her lover and seducing him is a bit much. A prime example of “word inflation”.
I liked the first season. Second season? Not so much. I decided a while ago not to watch season 3, but since it’s probably going to be better than this one (I kind of think that almost anything would be better), I might change my mind. Not that it matters, really. Just my two cents!
I admit Libby had me TOTALLY buffaloed about her knowledge of the affair between Bill and Virginia. She is a great actress! Jesus! Even in her private moments when she was despondent she didn’t look like a woman who knew her husband was cheating on her. How can she do it? And did she really do this in real life (I am increasingly worried about the accuracy between fiction and fact in “Masters of Sex” TV program)? If it’s based on fact Libby was amazingly tolerant-or has incredible powers of self delusion.
25 comments and an insightful review, and nobody has talked about how naked everyone was? What was that about? It felt like Lena Dunham was directing. I’m not opposed to seeing all these beautiful actors nude, but it went beyond any other episode, and then did it again, and again, and again. It was almost like a running gag. What was that about? Was it some kind of symbolism, about being vulnerable and revealed? Was it a desperate ploy for attention going into the next season?
I enjoyed the episode, particularly the reveal that Bill had called Barton. It was great to see him again, and it was pleasantly complicated that he knew he was participating in some crazy scheme of Bill’s, though he didn’t know how crazy. And it made me feel better about the arc, knowing that they were building up to a double-cross.
I loved Lizzie Caplan on “Party Down” and wherever else I saw her, but I figured she was only going to play similar characters. There’s no harm in that – Jimmy Stewart, Robin Williams, the Marx Bros… there’s plenty to be done if you find your magic. But I feel like she’s just gotten more and more and more out of this character, and this episode was a tour de force.
The cal-o-metric subplot is not only useless, but kind of vaguely offensive on at least one or two levels. But I still enjoy this show.
P.S. I still don’t think Robert’s character has been developed very well. It’s like, reverse Bechdel. He only exists to be instrumental on her journey, most of the time. I really hope we get to know him someday.
More sex and nudity and less violence in TV please! Seriously, why would you comment on nudity in a show about sex.
Ha! Like I said, I wasn’t opposed to it, but it seemed like a really interesting choice to make this episode so much more naked, and I couldn’t figure out why, aside from “it was hot in LA that week” :)
JFK, Martin Sheen???
William Devane, my friend. :)
Both have done it many times. Only one of them has the last name Sheen. :)
You seem to be in the minority here-most reviewers (and this amateur) thought season 2 was better. Although I can see your viewpoint. Season 1 was better as a whole, it had a more cohesive vision as to what kind of show it was. I just think if it would have stayed that show, it would have sputtered out, so I appreciate the (in my mind), very minor growing pains of season 2. I really want to see more of Betty’s Lesbian life, and less of Cal-O-Metric. (would a doctor really leave his post at a respected hospital to flog fake diet pills, especially with kids to support?–Um…)
I also agree “Fight” was a phenomenal ep, and the best of the season.
David, I don’t doubt that you preferred this season to the first one, but what reviewers have you read who share that opinion? Every critic I know has expressed similar sentiments to my own about the unevenness of this season compared to the first.
Regarding Austin… I thought he left the hospital because he’d become a joke there, after his wife blasted him over the intercom, talking about all his indiscretions. He tried to stay, but realized his reputation was completely ruined there.
As for the Cal-o-metric storyline, I think it’s kind of an odd sidetrack story that doesn’t quite fit with the rest of the series. However, I do still find it interesting. Mainly because it offers some twists on the nature of Austin and the kind of man he is and the kind of woman you’d expect him to be with. I’m uncomfortable with the way Flo has essentially ordered him to be with her, but at the same time I’m fascinated by how Austin seems to open up more to women who don’t fit his usual cad-ish profile. When he was with Margaret, he was different, and he is different with Flo too. I also like seeing him put through his paces. I like seeing someone challenge him. I like seeing that Flo was no idiot, and she’s not going to let him get by on charm and good looks. She sees right through him in that regard and shows him that sometimes charm isn’t enough. I think even though it’s a strange storyline, it DOES fit with the overall themes of the series in a weird way… it’s about relationships between men and women, the conventional and the unconventional ways in which people can connect, emotionally and sexually. Austin is connecting with Flo in a new way, and I find it most fascinating when he doesn’t know which end is up because he’s never had a relationship like this one before.
I think you have to look at this show as a commentary on sexuality, marriage and gender bias in mid 20th century America, not as a credible bio of Masters/Johnson. They are useful springboards for the story lines. Every conceivable type of sexual relationship or conduct is being explored here – homosexuality and lesbianism, miscegenation, childhood sexuality, various types of male and female sexual dysfunction, domestic violence, role playing — some more successfully than others. In order to shoehorn the point of view or historic observation into the storyline, the writing is sometimes derivative or just plain sloppy, the characterizations superficial. The Libby love affair is right out of Far from Heaven. Flo doesn’t want to bring the handsome physician Austin to a political event because her well-connected family would think he’s dumb about politics while she’s fat and vulgar and operates a sleazy diet-pill company. Come on! Season 1 benefitted enormously from the contributions of Allison Janney, Ann Dowd and Julianne Nicholson. They need some casting juice for season 3.
I find myself enjoy all the side stuff more than Bill and Virginia. Something about the two of them together that makes my skin crawl.. I especially have a hard time watching the sexual scene’s between the two of them… yet I like this show even though that’s the center piece. Weird.