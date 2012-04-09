The White Stripes to release new live DVD featuring early performances

Just as Jack White is gearing up for the April 24 release of his debut solo LP “Blunderbuss”, the musician’s Third Man Records is simultaneously preparing to unleash the latest installment of their Vault subscription series, which this time around will feature a live DVD of two early-ish White Stripes performances in New Zealand.
Entitled “Under New Zealand Lights”, the DVD will include footage from a November 2000 concert the band performed in Auckland, New Zealand during their first international tour, as well as one put on at that city’s Freemans Bay Primary School nearly three years later.
In addition to the live DVD, the release will also include a 7″ featuring the unreleased Raconteurs tracks “Open Your Eyes” and “You Make a Fool Out of Me”, both recorded during studio sessions for the band’s 2008 album “Consolers of the Lonely”. An alternate version of the latter track was included on Raconteurs bandmate Brendan Benson’s 2009 solo LP “My Old, Familiar Friend”, while an alternate version of “Open Your Eyes” (re-titled “Here in the Deadlights”) will be included on Benson’s upcoming album “What Kind of World”, which is slated for release on April 21.
Also packaged with the above-mentioned offerings in the new Vault set will be a vinyl LP featuring a May 2010 live performance by White’s ex-wife, singer/songwriter Karen Elson, at the Third Man headquarters in Nashville. The record will come complete with an “interactive record sleeve” (you can get a full description, and reserve your very own copy of the forthcoming set, by heading over to the Third Man website).
In addition to the Vault release, two early White Stripes rarities – “Handsprings” and “Red Death at 6:14” – are currently slated for a vinyl-only release on Record Store Day (April 21).
You can check out the music video for White’s “Sixteen Saltines”, as well as a list of his upcoming summer tour dates, below.
Will any of you White Stripes die-hards be ordering a copy of the upcoming Vault release? Sound off in the comments!
You can follow me on Twitter @HitFixChris
Jack White – “Sixteen Saltines”:
Jack White tour dates:
05/15/12 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
05/16/12 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
05/18/12 – 05/20/12 Gulf Shores, AL Hangout Music Fest
05/19/12 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel
05/21/12 New York, NY Roseland Ballroom
05/22/12 New York, NY Roseland Ballroom
05/24/12 Detroit, MI Scottish Rite Theater
05/26/12 Quincy, WA Sasquatch! at the Gorge Amphitheatre
05/27/12 Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre Canada
05/28/12 Eugene, OR Hult Center for the Performing Arts (Silva Concert Hall)
05/30/12 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
05/31/12 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
06/21/12 London O2 Academy Brixton United Kingdom
06/22/12 London Hammersmith Apollo United Kingdom
06/23/12 London Radio 1′s Hackney Weekend United Kingdom
06/25/12 Amsterdam Heineken Music Hall Netherlands
06/26/12 Berlin Tempodrom Germany
06/27/12 Cologne E-Werk Germany
06/29/12 Werchter Rock Werchter Belgium
07/01/12 Belfort Les Eurockeennes France
07/02/12 Paris L”Olympia France
07/03/12 Paris L”Olympia France
07/05/12 Hamburg Docks Germany
07/20/12 – 07/22/12 Dover, Delaware Firefly Music Festival
07/27/12 – 07/29/12 Niigata Fuji Rock Festival Japan
woah the video is twisted…cannot wait to see what else is to come from Blunderbuss on 4/24
Northern Lights was amazing, New Zealand should be rad.
Blunderbuss 4/24 is going to be unreal.