The witches are the hunters in new ‘Salem’ trailer

04.17.14

(CBR) When advertisements initially began popping up for “Salem”, the ominous logo hinted the drama would shy away from the reality of the grim witch trials and bring the supernatural to life. The new full season trailer confirms those suspicions, showing us myriad sinister scenes from WGN America”s first original scripted series.

The drama centers on the 17th-century Salem witch trials, but in an alternate reality where these supernatural beings secretly ruled the colonial town. Shane West stars as John Alden, a hardened war veteran hellbent on uncovering, and destroying, any witch who may live in the land. Unfortunately for the human, the odds are stacked against Alden, as he goes up against a few women graced with these fantastical powers. The rest of the cast includes Janet Montgomery, Azure Parsons, Seth Gabel and Ashley Madekwe.

“Salem” premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on WGN America, which is also adapting “Scalped”, the Vertigo crime series by Jason Aaron and R.M. Guéra.

