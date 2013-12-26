The Worst TV Shows of 2013 from The Fien Print

A lot of these shows were covered in the Firewall & Iceberg Worst of 2013 podcast, but hopefully some of it will be new.
Those of you who regularly read my Worst Of… lists know that I have a very simple rule: I have to watch the shows I insult. Regularly. Or at least semi-regularly. I’ll leave it to others to mock the “Billion Pound Scrotum” or Honey Boo-Boos of the world, either because they actually suffer through that crap or because they like to insult things sight-unseen. That’s not the way I list things, which confuses people every single year. I’m not sure why it’s confusing. I list shows I actually KNOW were bad and didn’t mysteriously get better, rather than writing off a show based on an awful pilot and then hearing from fans that things got miraculously awesome. Whatever.
Because there were so many so-so network shows this fall, I found myself giving much more time to tracking the progress of the initialy mediocrities — “Tomorrow People,” “Mom,” “Reign,” etc — and much less time sticking with the truly bad pilots. “Betrayal,” for example, was the dullest pilot I’ve ever watched, but since I didn’t bother tuning in for another second, it’s not in this gallery. “Hostages” was slightly less dull than “Betrayal,” so I watched a second episode, but not a third, meaning it’s not in this gallery either. [I stuck both shows on my Dishonorable Mentions slide, but I didn’t tear them to pieces the way I did with my actual “Worst” entries.]
And, as always, “Worst” for me has many meanings. Some of the shows here are just plain horrible as pieces of entertainment. Some of them, however, were just so disappointing that they left me crushed in a different way.
Anyway, this is my list and I make my own darned rules. So maybe I should just call it my Bottom 10 of 2013?
There are only two shows making return appearances in my Bottom 10. The most interesting exclusion was HBO’s “True Blood.” I had it in my preliminary Bottom 10, but realized when I tried to think back on awful moments, but I remembered NOTHING from this past season. Warlow? Who’s that. So as much as I love to mock “True Blood,” a forgettable season, even a season THIS forgettable, constitutes a genuine improvement. It’s in the Dishonorable Mention field as well.
Anyway… Check out my list and tell me I’m wrong. You’re probably not gonna change my opinion! And sound off with your own least favorites.
Well, excuse me for wanting more shows to embrace and even fetishize unflinching nihilism. And I might even be serious about that, too… [wink wink]
My word, I must have missed your article on the Dads ad in September. I think it may be your finest piece of writing.
I think the fall episodes of How I Met Your Mother have been passable and sometimes genuinely good. Can’t argue with the rest however.
I don’t know if Simon, Demi and Kelly were really that good or if we’re just used to mediocrity when it comes to judges now. I mean, sure, they could be funny and very ocasionaly have insightful things to say (especially Kelly), but towards the end all they did was praise everybody, so they became useless too. After a while, they would just repeat the same things over and over. The standing ovations completely lost their value.
Dexter on this list? Somebody is crazy. Dexter was one of the greatest shows in the last years.
It would seem to be you, seeing as the final season of “Dexter” was pilloried by critics and audiences nationwide.
There was no final season of “Dexter.” That lumberjack picture is a lie! :-D
It makes me said that nobody stuck around long enough to write a really good take-down of Zero Hour. There was so much insanity in that show that it would be great. Unfortunately, I didn’t really watch it close enough to deliver a proper rant and I’m not going to watch it again.
I mean, THEY CLONED JESUS CHRIST. That was a thing that happened on Zero Hour.
RugMan11 – And now *I’m* sad too…
-Daniel
Big Bang Theory….unwacthable.
(or pretty much anything from Chuck Laughtrack-Lorre
Dexter as well. It made me regret ever loving the show.
I really don’t think “The Following” deserves to be on that list or at least not THAT high. I agree that there are shows, who did “tormented hero hunts serial killer(s)” better. And I agree that it isn’t the most intelligent show either. But it wore its heart on its sleeve, which means that it was proud to be a pure pulp version of a serial killer story and always willing to go crazy, just to keep the story entertaining. Kinda like “24” or “Banshee”.
Yeah, it was pretty violent and dark, although it never was as bloody as its own pilot was and most of all because of its proud pulp batch, it really made it less exploitative than shows like “Criminal Minds”.
Also I really enjoyed S4 of “Community”. It wasn’t its best season (Season 2 FTW!), but after the horrible mess that was season 3, it kinda redeemed itself in my eyes here, by toning down all flaws from its previous season.. Too bad that the man, who REALLY ran the show down the shitter has returned.
That Werewolf Guy – Nope. I’d say you perceive “The Following” as “pure pulp” because it’s awful. That’s not its aspiration. Before it premiered, FOX executives were talking about it as an Emmy contender. When you have characters quoting half-assed literary theory throughout, that means you have pretensions. FOX believed it had a show of “quality.”
And the frequency with which the show relied on putting that stupid kid in jeopardy and the half-assed psychosexual nonsense all made it every bit as exploitative as “Criminal Minds.”
For me.
But your results can — and do! — vary!
-Daniel
Sorry That Werewolf Guy- yes, season three had its problems. The characters started to lose their moorings a bit in some places and Harmon’s experiments in serialization were over all not very successful. But any season capable of giving us Remedial Chaos Theory or the Jim Rash spotlight documentary episode or the clever Ken Burns Civil War parody or the very funny video game episode is vastly preferable to a season where I hardly ever laughed and the characters almost never felt like themselves.
“The Following” should have been higher just for misinterpreting Poe so badly, and for having Joe Carroll turn out to be a petulant wanker. He wasn’t some alluring killer–he was a big fat baby (who misinterpreted Poe–GAAAH!).
-Dexter was complete shite. As it was the final season, they literally could have done *anything* with the characters. Instead they produced a gawd-awful series of incredibly dull & stupid episodes. Dexter kills Deb and dumps her in the ocean? Yeah okay! Dexter sends his now orphaned son away with a serial killer? Sure, of course! Dexter is now a lumberjack? Splendid!
-The Following is a waste of Kevin Bacon. And they completely wasted the smoking-hot Natalie Zea, who I wish moved back to the sublime Justified full-time.
-2 Broke Girls is so bad, not even Kat Dennings’ massive boobs can make me watch.
“So thank you, pair of multi-billion dollar corporations bickering over pocket change for unrepentantly screwing over your customer base this summer and sparing me the last few episodes of “Under the Dome.”
That line right there – my Christmas present. Thank you, Angry Dan!!
As a hardcore fan of Community, I’m glad you had the balls to put season 4 on a worst of list because it absolutely deserves to be here. I felt so bad for the cast having to churn out such weak material. I’m hoping the premiere of season 5 will make me forget about the “Hunger Deans”. Ugh. Long live Dan Harmon!
Dan, I’m not sure that I would call Community Season 4 generic. They certainly had their weird theme episodes. It’s just that those episodes largely didn’t work.
[An]Drew – I know the word has, like everything else, lost meaning, but I mean generic in the literal “off-brand” sense. Generic, store-brand “Oat-n-Marshmallow” cereal still has marshmallows and stuff. It isn’t the same as all the other cereals. You just know darned well that it isn’t Lucky Charms.
-Daniel
Dan, how would you rate the first 2 community episodes? Season 1 or 2 or 3 vibe? Or just new ideas told through a relatable Harmon tone that a descernable tv viewer would pick up?
Amrit – “Funny.” And that’s about all I’d say for now. They made me laugh. Sometimes a lot. Sometimes only a little. But I barely laughed at all last season. So…
-Daniel
True Blood barely missed your list this year, it will no doubt return to your list again next year. Final seasons are often weak, and there is no way True Blood’s final season will be anything but weak.
awww, now I feel better, knowing Cult is in this list. :D